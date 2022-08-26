Read full article on original website
Dog's 'Flabbergasted' Reaction to Owner Petting Cat Has Viewers in Stitches
Footage of a dog's jealous reaction to seeing a cat come over to her owner for a cuddle is proving all too relatable for pet owners online. A clip of Sam the German Shepherd's "flabbergasted" response to the feline was posted to TikTok by user thatshepherdsam. At the time of writing, the clip had garnered over 1.2 million views with many commenting on how they have experienced something similar with their dogs.
Daddy Rottweiler's Reaction to Meeting His Puppies for the First Time Is Simply Beautiful
For so many species, including both people and dogs, nothing compares to the day you meet your babies. It's an emotional, life-changing experience to say the least, even if most dogs only care for their young for a few months after birth. Parenthood is parenthood, and it can be an absolute gift.
Dog's Reaction to Realizing the Cat Is Sitting Right Next To Her Is Just the Best
No matter how much you finesse the situation, sometimes your pets just don't get along. Just like these two pets on TikTok, who presumably don't enjoy spending time together. As their owner (@thebossyaussies) from Northern California showed in a video later shared online, their Australian Shepherd is absolutely terrified of their cat. And she was definitely not afraid to show it.
Cat's Human-Like Reaction to New Baby Tugs at the Heartstrings
Having a baby isn't just a big step for you and your partner — you're also changing your pet's whole world too. You're basically making your animal a big brother or a big sister and we all know that that transition can be tricky. Thankfully, one couple doesn't have to worry about this with their cat Junior and their new baby girl June. The two get along a house on fire, and a video on TikTok proves it.
Video of Dwarf Cat Reacting to a Fly in the Room Has Everyone Obsessed
Let's be honest, we all hate flies. When we see them flying around our house, we try to keep track of them while we get the fly swatter. We know it can result in some pretty funny faces as the fly buzzes back and forth and we shake our heads to keep up with it's movement. One kitten knows this struggle as well, and he's going viral for it.
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
Viral Video of Kittens Watching 'Tom and Jerry' Is So Good We Can't Even
Tom and Jerry is a cartoon that has engrossed children for more than 80 years and since it first aired in 1940. Kids love to watch this cat and mouse duo battle for the upper hand, and they get a kick out of their antics. One viral video is proving that it's not only human children that love these classic characters.
Woman Swears Her Dog Can Talk and the Evidence Is Tough to Deny
If you're anything like us, you probably talk to your pets nonstop. It doesn't matter if they can't understand us, we do it anyway because they're our besties. Eventually they'll start picking up on words and the meanings. But nothing is ever said in return. Ugh, the things we'd do to get our pets to talk to us! Well, thanks to this TikTok clip, maybe we aren't too far away from talking animals. LOL!
A Bat-Dog With Special Needs Is Taking Over The Instagram
Say hello to Tucker, a rescue pup with a smile that makes him look more like a bat than a pooch! This 3-year-old albino Chihuahua-miniature Pinscher suffers from a disease known as MPS VI (mucopolysaccharidoses). The illness causes deformities and a host of medical problems. This means the doggie is...
Kitten's Reaction to Dad Interrupting Her Nap Makes Us LOL
If there's one thing we hate, it's getting woken up from a nap! You're all comfortable under a fuzzy blanket, dreaming the day away. And then before you can wake up peacefully, someone barges into your room. Loud as can be. Kiss goodbye to your restful nap because it's impossible to fall back asleep. We wish we could be like this one kitten who demands respect during her naps.
Cat's On-Point Reaction to Hearing a Tuna Can Open Could Be in a Commercial
We've probably all gotten in a sing-songy or dancing mood when you see your food coming in the restaurant. You just can't help yourself because well, you're starving and you're just so excited. Or maybe you aren't even starving, but you've just been looking forward to a certain meal all day long. That's why the songs and dancing starts coming out. Trust us, we've all been there!
Man furious after realizing his friends introduced his girlfriend to him to check if he would 'get lucky'
How wrong is playing with one’s emotions when it might cause trauma?. Some people in our society don’t think much about a man disrespecting a woman. One in four young people doesn’t think it’s serious when a guy insults or verbally harasses a girl in the street.
Woman in age-gap relationship left horrified after dad told her to 'get therapy'
A woman who is in a relationship with a man nearly 30 years her senior was told by her furious dad to 'get therapy'. Natalie Noble, 21, and Bobby Lindsey, 50, first met in 2015, when he was her tennis coach. The pair maintain that the relationship was totally platonic...
Scorned woman takes out full page newspaper ad to shame ‘filthy cheater’ husband – and how she paid for it is amazing
A SCORNED wife got the ultimate revenge on her unfaithful husband - by taking out a full page newspaper ad to shame the "filthy cheater". The woman, known only as 'Jenny', outed Steve in the Australian paper Mackay and Whitsunday Life. In a premium placement ad spot, Steve got his...
Man Turns The Tables & Scares The Hell Out Of A Charging Bear
This is definitely not a recommended bear aware strategy. Sweden is home to a population of brown bears, a close relative to our grizzly here in North America. That’s about all you need to know about them because there aren’t too many big differences. They come in slightly smaller in size on average but are the same ol’ brown bear we all know and love… to stay far away from.
Most 'Dramatic Dog' Throws a Tantrum As Vet Puts Him on Diet in Funny Video
"He is literally the most dramatic dog I've ever met and it's hilarious," said the now-viral dog's owner.
Man Gives Starving Dog Some Food But She Refuses To Eat- She Gave It To Her 4 Hungry Puppies
A man was enjoying his lunch on the streets of Bangkok, Thailand, when he suddenly saw a starving dog passing by. He decided to share his food with the pooch and gave her some meat on a stick. To the kind-hearted man’s surprise, the doggie didn’t eat it. She just...
Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
Rare Kitten Born With ‘Two Faces’ Grows Up To Be The Most Adorable Cat Ever
Usually when someone is two-faced, we hold it against them. There’s even a super-villain named two-face who has been fighting Batman for years. Well there is nothing evil or villainous about this two-faced ball of fur. Meet Narnia, he is a two-toned cat who was born in 2017. Professional animal photographer Jean-Michel Labat shared photographs of Narnia and the pictures made headlines all over the internet. Well almost two years later we were wondering what this incredibly unique cat looks like today and our jaws hit the floor as soon as we found out. Narnia is all grown up and even more beautiful than ever. The circumstances that caused this rare phenomenon are the result of feline chimera. The cells contain two types of DNA caused from two embryos fusing together. The result is this beautiful fur pattern you see in Narnia.
