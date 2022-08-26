OXFORD, Maine — The Oxford 250 was run for the 49th time Sunday at Oxford Plains Speedway, but it was run without a driver synonymous with the race itself. Mike Rowe is Maine’s all-time winningest race car driver, and a three-time Oxford 250 winner. He’s run the race almost every year since its first running in 1974. But in February, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, and was unable to race this year.

