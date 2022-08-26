Read full article on original website
mainebiz.biz
Cannabis is legal in Maine and now there's a museum about it
A new cannabis museum in Portland aims to build an immersive exhibition that will focus on how prohibition of cannabis has affected the plant’s cultivation. The nonprofit museum, called Core, is related to Portland’s newest adult-use cannabis dispensary, Seed. “We want the mission of the museum to reflect...
Store offering free supplies to Maine teachers opens for school year
PORTLAND, Maine — Inside a nondescript Portland warehouse, Ruth Libby settled in for another day’s work. Her body was exhausted, she smirked, and her brain was having trouble keeping her body going. "But, I love what I do," she said. Who could blame both her exhaustion and her...
Federal funding will convert hotel, motels into housing for those most in need
AUGUSTA, Maine — A process is underway in three Maine communities to develop more than 70 new units of housing for people experiencing, or at risk of experiencing homelessness. It's part of an effort by the Maine State Housing Authority to address Maine's affordable housing crisis. Earlier this month,...
mainebiz.biz
Machias Savings plans $100K in grants for Maine nonprofits
Machias Savings Bank's $100,000 "YES!" grant program is open for community voting. The grant is designed to support nonprofits and charitable organizations across the state. During the course of the year, the "YES!" grant will provide $100,000 to organizations that refuse to take "no" as an answer in helping others succeed.
WMTW
Maine storm leaves hundreds of subsidized apartments without power
PORTLAND, Maine — Hundreds of people in Portland's Franklin Towers have been without power since strong storms rolled through the area on Friday. Franklin Towers is a 16-story high-rise apartment building with 200 subsidized apartments for elderly and disabled people living in its 200 subsidized apartments. The Towers is controlled by the Portland Housing Authority.
'Substantial' need for ed techs, bus drivers as Maine schools struggle to hire before school starts
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — School districts across Maine are entering the 2022-2023 academic year without dozens of critical staff due to vacancies they cannot fill. Two of the most integral positions that districts are struggling to hire for are educational technicians and bus drivers. "I think it's safe to...
WMTW
Maine's Grammy Rose shelter rescues dogs, becomes permanent home
ACTON, Maine — What does a woman named Grammy Rose, ice cream, mini golf and rescuing dogs from kill shelters all have in common?. The answer is in the town of Acton. "Our mission is to rescue as many dogs from kill shelters as we can," said Cindy Norwood, the dog rescue manager at Grammy Rose.
mainebiz.biz
Scarborough approves plans for Maine's first Costco store
The decision has been made, and Maine's first Costco is opening in Scarborough at the Downs, bringing the company's membership warehouse concept to the growing Innovative District. The Scarborough Planning Board approved Costco's plan to construct a 161,000 square- foot retail facility and accessory gasoline filling station, the town said...
WMTW
Maine man killed in Saco crash
SACO, Maine — A Saco man died in a head-on crash in Saco Tuesday afternoon. Police said the crash happened on New County Road just after 4:30 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they said a Ford F-250 pickup truck was on the lawn of a home and a Toyota Camry was partially blocking the road.
mainebiz.biz
Port Property will open new mixed-use community in Biddeford
Port Property has introduced the Levee, a new mixed-use community along the Saco River in downtown Biddeford. The Levee will occupy the former Saco-Lowell Mill that previously served as the location of the Saco and Lowell machine shop for the area's textile industry and various textile mills in the 1800's.
mainebiz.biz
Portland tech startup raises $5.3M for product development, expansion
RockStep Solutions, a Portland-based software developer for the life sciences industry, recently closed a $5.3 million funding round to finance further growth. Details on investors who participated in the Series A equity financing round were not immediately available. The move comes a little more than a year after the company...
foxbangor.com
Child death investigation in Auburn
AUBURN — Tragedy at a home Saturday afternoon when a child was found unresponsive in the family’s swimming pool. Police and fire departments were called to a home at 56 Dillingham hill road for a report of a two-year-old child that was found unresponsive in the family’s swimming pool.
wabi.tv
The Odd and Unusual Show is back again, for a 2nd time this year
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Odd and Unusual Show is back again, and this time, organizers say it’s bigger and better. It will be at the Augusta Civic Center instead of Waterville where it started. The show is hosted by Jessica Stetson, owner of Old Soul Collectives in downtown...
wgan.com
24 dogs, 37 cats rescued from Puerto Rico now in Maine
300 cats and dogs make their way to Maine and New York in search of their forever homes. The Animal Refuge League is sending four teams to Puerto Rico this week to help Wings of Rescue, and The SATO Project, prepare one of the largest Freedom Flights off the island.
nbcboston.com
2-Year-Old Drowns at Home Swimming Pool in Maine, Police Say
A toddler drowned at a home's swimming pool in Maine this weekend, officials said. The 2-year-old was found unresponsive at a swimming pool in Auburn Saturday, but the child died despite first responders' efforts to keep them alive, according to the Auburn police and fire departments. Investigators believe the child...
boothbayregister.com
Boothbay Harbor police blotter
Boothbay Harbor police made five arrests between July 22 and Aug. 25. On July 26, Officer Doug Snyder arrested Nicole Roccha Bollaro, 50, of Boothbay Harbor for operating under the influence. On July 27, Officer Larry Brown arrested Thatcher Jackson, 20, of Boothbay for violating conditions of release and violation...
WMTW
Oxford 250 is family affair for Mike and Ben Rowe amidst cancer battle
OXFORD, Maine — The Oxford 250 was run for the 49th time Sunday at Oxford Plains Speedway, but it was run without a driver synonymous with the race itself. Mike Rowe is Maine’s all-time winningest race car driver, and a three-time Oxford 250 winner. He’s run the race almost every year since its first running in 1974. But in February, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, and was unable to race this year.
Homeless Living in Campers Because Tents are No Longer Allowed in Portland
According to WGME Channel 13, people who are without homes are now living in campers in Portland. There are so few apartments available that campers are what is being used. Why campers? Well, tent's are no longer allowed. According to the article, a couple of reasons why they are living...
WPFO
Maine woman suspected of trafficking heroin arrested in Boston
BOSTON (WGME) -- A Maine woman suspected of trafficking heroin was arrested in Boston. Jennifer Shaker, 33, of Lewiston was detained by transit police at the MBTA's South Station bus terminal. According to authorities, Shaker was found to be in the possession of over 20 grams of what is believed...
WPFO
Homeless families turn to life in campers throughout Portland
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Homeless families are living in campers throughout greater Portland. With tents no longer allowed, and very few apartments available for rent, these families say it's the best choice they have. Many campgrounds cost more than $1,200 a month. That’s money these families just don't have. One...
