ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Florida vegan mom gets life in prison for starvation death of son

FORT MYERS, Fla. — (AP) — A vegan woman convicted of murder in the malnutrition death of her young son was sentenced Monday to life in prison. Sheila O’Leary, 38, whose family followed a strict vegan diet, was convicted in June on six charges — first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, aggravated manslaughter, child abuse and two counts of child neglect — in the death of Ezra O’Leary.
LEE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Myers, FL
Health
City
Fort Myers, FL
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Society
Local
Florida Health
10 Tampa Bay

76-year-old man drowns at beach in Sarasota

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 76-year-old man after he drowned at Crescent Beach on Saturday. Francisco Telesforo Campos La Nuez of Hollywood, Florida died at the scene after deputies and paramedics attempted to render aid, deputies wrote in a statement.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rare Disease#Diseases#General Health#Wink News#Beli
wengradio.com

BREAKING NEWS: Murder Suicide In Venice Florida

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is currently conducting two related death investigations. Deputies were notified just after 5:00 p.m. Friday of a possible battery in the 800 block of E. Seminole Drive in Venice. The first deputy on scene was approached by a suspect armed with a knife, who was bleeding profusely from his torso area. The deputy began making verbal commands instructing the suspect to drop the knife. The suspect then threw the knife at the deputy and charged toward him. The deputy utilized non-lethal force and brought the suspect to the ground, utilizing the butt of his agency-issued firearm to defend himself during the attack.
VENICE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Teen arrested for fight at Naples Forever 21 store

A 19-year-old woman was arrested after authorities say she started a fight at a clothing store inside the Coastland Center mall on Friday. Jillian Devitto was caught on camera fighting another woman at Forever 21, according to an arrest report from the Naples Police Department. The victim’s age was not disclosed.
NAPLES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Mysuncoast.com

Update to deadly stabbing in Venice, FL

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A deadly stabbing left two dead in Venice, FL. Deputies of the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) were notified of the incident at about 5:00 p.m. on August 26th. According to a report from the SCSO, the first deputy arrived on the scene in the...
VENICE, FL
wengradio.com

Hit And Run Driver Takes Teen’s Life

A 13-year-old Nokomis student, Lily, who suffered severe injuries in a hit-and-run crash has died from her injuries. The girl was hit just after 4:15 Tuesday after leaving Pine View School. A source sent photos of Chang’s damaged car to troopers. According to court documents, Chang told troopers he drove...
NOKOMIS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Expansions planned for Fisherman’s Village in Punta Gorda

There is a multi-million-dollar plan to revamp Fisherman’s Village in Punta Gorda, including a hotel, housing and more shopping. Fisherman’s Village in Punta Gorda is calling it a “quality of life” expansion. It’s expected to cost between $200 million and $300 million. “We’ve seen a...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Woman killed in SUV crash on Santa Barbara Boulevard in Collier County

A woman was killed in an SUV crash on Santa Barbara Boulevard in Collier County early Tuesday morning. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV driven by a 37-year-old Naples woman was traveling north on Santa Barbara Boulevard, just north of Davis Boulevard, around 3:10 a.m. As she approached a curve, her SUV went off the roadway and collided with a traffic signal pole.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy