Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Missing Florida Teen Found in Home of Former TeacherA.W. NavesPort Charlotte, FL
Granddaughter Desperately Searching For Her Missing GrandmotherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedFort Myers, FL
Florida Thrift Store and Garage Sale Finds that Were Worth ThousandsL. CaneTitusville, FL
Teenager Arrested for Having Gun in Car at SchoolNikyee CloughFort Myers, FL
Related
Florida vegan mom gets life in prison for starvation death of son
FORT MYERS, Fla. — (AP) — A vegan woman convicted of murder in the malnutrition death of her young son was sentenced Monday to life in prison. Sheila O’Leary, 38, whose family followed a strict vegan diet, was convicted in June on six charges — first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, aggravated manslaughter, child abuse and two counts of child neglect — in the death of Ezra O’Leary.
WESH
Florida woman sentenced to life for 1-year-old son's malnutrition death
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A vegan woman convicted of murder in the malnutrition death of her young son has been sentenced to life in prison. Sheila O’Leary was sentenced Monday in Lee County, Florida. She was convicted in June of first-degree murder and five other counts in the...
fox13news.com
Beagles removed from Virginia breeding facility available for adoption at Humane Society of Sarasota County
SARASOTA, Fla. - Thousands of beagles were saved from a medical testing facility in Virginia last month, and the Humane Society has been sending them across the country to find new homes. More than a dozen were just adopted over the weekend at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay. Now,...
Man places fake fire alarm equipped with camera in Florida bathroom
A man's been arrested after hiding a fake fire alarm equipped with a hidden camera inside a Southwest Florida bathroom.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WINKNEWS.com
Mother of the Gronkowski brothers writes a book on how she raised 5 boys
The mother of the Gronkowski brothers celebrates not only being with her sons but her new book called ‘Outnumbered.”. Diane Gronkowski decided to put her wisdom into words and write a book called ‘Outnumbered.’ The book talks about navigating being a mom of five boys and life as a stay-at-home mom.
76-year-old man drowns at beach in Sarasota
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 76-year-old man after he drowned at Crescent Beach on Saturday. Francisco Telesforo Campos La Nuez of Hollywood, Florida died at the scene after deputies and paramedics attempted to render aid, deputies wrote in a statement.
Deputies Investigate Beach Drowning Death Of 76-Year-Old Florida Man
SARASOTA, Fla. – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is currently conducting a death investigation. Deputies were called to the 1000 block of Seaside Drive at Crescent Beach in Sarasota just after noon on Saturday for the report of a drowning. Deputies along with paramedics responded
Girl, 13, struck in Osprey hit-and-run dies in hospital less than 2 weeks after crash
The 13-year-old girl who was hit by a car while riding her bike in Sarasota County on August 16 passed away in the hospital on Sunday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cape Coral mother gets life plus 65 years for son's death
Cape Coral mother gets life in prison plus 65 years for the murder of her 18-month-old son who died of starvation. Our Briana Brownlee spoke with the defense and takes us inside the courtroom.
wengradio.com
BREAKING NEWS: Murder Suicide In Venice Florida
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is currently conducting two related death investigations. Deputies were notified just after 5:00 p.m. Friday of a possible battery in the 800 block of E. Seminole Drive in Venice. The first deputy on scene was approached by a suspect armed with a knife, who was bleeding profusely from his torso area. The deputy began making verbal commands instructing the suspect to drop the knife. The suspect then threw the knife at the deputy and charged toward him. The deputy utilized non-lethal force and brought the suspect to the ground, utilizing the butt of his agency-issued firearm to defend himself during the attack.
Two People Dead, Dog Critical In Bizarre Florida Murder-Suicide
SARASOTA, Fla. – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is currently conducting two related death investigations. Deputies were notified just after 5:00 p.m. Friday of a possible battery in the 800 block of E. Seminole Drive in Venice. The first deputy on the scene was approached
WINKNEWS.com
Teen arrested for fight at Naples Forever 21 store
A 19-year-old woman was arrested after authorities say she started a fight at a clothing store inside the Coastland Center mall on Friday. Jillian Devitto was caught on camera fighting another woman at Forever 21, according to an arrest report from the Naples Police Department. The victim’s age was not disclosed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mysuncoast.com
Update to deadly stabbing in Venice, FL
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A deadly stabbing left two dead in Venice, FL. Deputies of the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) were notified of the incident at about 5:00 p.m. on August 26th. According to a report from the SCSO, the first deputy arrived on the scene in the...
wengradio.com
Hit And Run Driver Takes Teen’s Life
A 13-year-old Nokomis student, Lily, who suffered severe injuries in a hit-and-run crash has died from her injuries. The girl was hit just after 4:15 Tuesday after leaving Pine View School. A source sent photos of Chang’s damaged car to troopers. According to court documents, Chang told troopers he drove...
Man charged with molestation after meeting with victim in North Port
A Lakeland man is being charged with child molestation after he drove to North Port twice to meet with 14-year-old victim, who he met on Snapchat
Vacation resort coming to Burnt Store Road in Northwest Cape Coral
A new development planned for Northwest Cape Coral has some people who live nearby feeling uneasy. "I'm not against profit, but I am against what's going on here," says Larsen Tapia
WINKNEWS.com
Expansions planned for Fisherman’s Village in Punta Gorda
There is a multi-million-dollar plan to revamp Fisherman’s Village in Punta Gorda, including a hotel, housing and more shopping. Fisherman’s Village in Punta Gorda is calling it a “quality of life” expansion. It’s expected to cost between $200 million and $300 million. “We’ve seen a...
WINKNEWS.com
Woman killed in SUV crash on Santa Barbara Boulevard in Collier County
A woman was killed in an SUV crash on Santa Barbara Boulevard in Collier County early Tuesday morning. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV driven by a 37-year-old Naples woman was traveling north on Santa Barbara Boulevard, just north of Davis Boulevard, around 3:10 a.m. As she approached a curve, her SUV went off the roadway and collided with a traffic signal pole.
fox13news.com
Armed man accused of killing girlfriend 2 days after domestic battery arrest dies after threatening deputy
VENICE, Fla. - A man accused of killing his girlfriend and stabbing a pet days after being released from jail on domestic battery charges was died after he charged at law enforcement officers with a knife, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office. SCSO says deputies were called to...
Comments / 2