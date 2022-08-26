The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is currently conducting two related death investigations. Deputies were notified just after 5:00 p.m. Friday of a possible battery in the 800 block of E. Seminole Drive in Venice. The first deputy on scene was approached by a suspect armed with a knife, who was bleeding profusely from his torso area. The deputy began making verbal commands instructing the suspect to drop the knife. The suspect then threw the knife at the deputy and charged toward him. The deputy utilized non-lethal force and brought the suspect to the ground, utilizing the butt of his agency-issued firearm to defend himself during the attack.

VENICE, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO