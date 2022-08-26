Texas-based chicken brand brings wing offering to 210 restaurants. August 30, 2022 // Franchising.com // DALLAS - Golden Chick is now extending its delicious Wicked Wings across its 210 restaurants. The bone-in wings will be available in both spicy and regular varieties, arriving just in time to give wing lovers an exciting and shareable tailgate staple. The new menu item has been a highly successful regional offering in the past, but this is the first time the product has been available chainwide. Golden Chick is also launching unbeatable limited-time pricing from now until October 30.

TEXAS STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO