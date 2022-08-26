ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

MassageLuXe Milestone: Franchise Expands Footprint into Georgia

Nation’s Fast-Growing Spa Franchise Opens First Spa in Atlanta. August 29, 2022 // Franchising.com // ST. LOUIS, Mo. - MassageLuXe, the fast-growing massage and spa franchise delivering the highest standard of services in the membership-based massage, facial, and waxing industry, begins its next round of national franchise expansion with the milestone opening of a spa in the Atlanta area - the first of many planned locations in the great state of Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
Scooter’s Coffee Continues Growing In Tennessee

New Tennessee Residents Sign Multi-Unit Agreement with National Coffee Brand. August 30, 2022 // Franchising.com // OMAHA, Neb. - Scooter’s Coffee, LLC, the Midwest-based drive-thru coffee franchise that is experiencing record-breaking growth, is continuing its effort to grow its presence throughout the United States by bringing its world-class drive-thru coffee locations to McMinnville, Tennessee and the Nashville suburbs of Bellevue and Goodlettsville, Tennessee.
MCMINNVILLE, TN
PetWellClinic Opens In Green Brook, N.J.

Joining An Existing Location in Union and a Nationally Expanding Network, Veterinary Practice Brings the Convenience of Walk-In Wellness Treatment and Healing to Pet Care. August 30, 2022 // Franchising.com // Green Brook, N.J. - PetWellClinic, a walk-in wellness clinic offering high-quality, convenient, and affordable veterinary care for cats and dogs, announced today that it has opened its second New Jersey location.
GREEN BROOK TOWNSHIP, NJ
Celebrate Labor Day with Dickey’s Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™

Texas-style barbecue brand offering Big Yellow Box and more party pack options. August 30, 2022 // Franchising.com // DALLAS - With summer coming to an end, there is no better way to host one last backyard barbecue cookout for Labor Day- and avoid the cooking and clean up afterwards - than with the iconic menu at Dickey’s Barbecue Pit. Celebrate Labor Day 2022 this year with the best barbecue in the nation! With Labor Day being a 3-day weekend, there is more time (and room) to enjoy Dickey’s Legit. Texas. Barbecue.
TEXAS STATE
Golden Chick Kicks off Tailgate Season with Its News Wicked Wings at a Value Price

Texas-based chicken brand brings wing offering to 210 restaurants. August 30, 2022 // Franchising.com // DALLAS - Golden Chick is now extending its delicious Wicked Wings across its 210 restaurants. The bone-in wings will be available in both spicy and regular varieties, arriving just in time to give wing lovers an exciting and shareable tailgate staple. The new menu item has been a highly successful regional offering in the past, but this is the first time the product has been available chainwide. Golden Chick is also launching unbeatable limited-time pricing from now until October 30.
TEXAS STATE

