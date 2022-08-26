Read full article on original website
franchising.com
Multi-Unit Honest Abe Roofing Franchisee Expands in Georgia with Two More Franchise Locations
August 30, 2022 // Franchising.com // Atlanta & Macon, GA - Honest Abe Roofing has announced signed franchise agreements to bring new locations to Atlanta and Macon, GA. Behind the agreement is Todd King, owner of six Honest Abe Roofing franchises in Georgia & Florida, located at:. 2101 Corporate Drive,...
franchising.com
MassageLuXe Milestone: Franchise Expands Footprint into Georgia
Nation’s Fast-Growing Spa Franchise Opens First Spa in Atlanta. August 29, 2022 // Franchising.com // ST. LOUIS, Mo. - MassageLuXe, the fast-growing massage and spa franchise delivering the highest standard of services in the membership-based massage, facial, and waxing industry, begins its next round of national franchise expansion with the milestone opening of a spa in the Atlanta area - the first of many planned locations in the great state of Georgia.
franchising.com
Scooter’s Coffee Continues Growing In Tennessee
New Tennessee Residents Sign Multi-Unit Agreement with National Coffee Brand. August 30, 2022 // Franchising.com // OMAHA, Neb. - Scooter’s Coffee, LLC, the Midwest-based drive-thru coffee franchise that is experiencing record-breaking growth, is continuing its effort to grow its presence throughout the United States by bringing its world-class drive-thru coffee locations to McMinnville, Tennessee and the Nashville suburbs of Bellevue and Goodlettsville, Tennessee.
franchising.com
PetWellClinic Opens In Green Brook, N.J.
Joining An Existing Location in Union and a Nationally Expanding Network, Veterinary Practice Brings the Convenience of Walk-In Wellness Treatment and Healing to Pet Care. August 30, 2022 // Franchising.com // Green Brook, N.J. - PetWellClinic, a walk-in wellness clinic offering high-quality, convenient, and affordable veterinary care for cats and dogs, announced today that it has opened its second New Jersey location.
franchising.com
Sweet Paris Crêperie Expands Midwest Presence with Multi-Unit Deal in Minnesota
Houston-Based Fast-Casual Brand to Open Four Locations in Minnesota. August 30, 2022 // Franchising.com // HOUSTON, TX - Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café announced a multi-unit deal that will bring four stores to Minnesota, specifically the Minneapolis and St. Paul areas. Behind this deal is a group of...
franchising.com
Celebrate Labor Day with Dickey’s Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™
Texas-style barbecue brand offering Big Yellow Box and more party pack options. August 30, 2022 // Franchising.com // DALLAS - With summer coming to an end, there is no better way to host one last backyard barbecue cookout for Labor Day- and avoid the cooking and clean up afterwards - than with the iconic menu at Dickey’s Barbecue Pit. Celebrate Labor Day 2022 this year with the best barbecue in the nation! With Labor Day being a 3-day weekend, there is more time (and room) to enjoy Dickey’s Legit. Texas. Barbecue.
franchising.com
Ledo Pizza Announces Sponsorship Deal with Naval Academy Athletics Association
Popular Maryland-based pizza brand to provide gameday giveaways and more for Navy sports and its programs. August 30, 2022 // Franchising.com // ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Ledo Pizza is proud to announce that they will be a proud sponsor of the Naval Academy Athletics Association. Hooyah!. “We can’t wait to be...
franchising.com
Golden Chick Kicks off Tailgate Season with Its News Wicked Wings at a Value Price
Texas-based chicken brand brings wing offering to 210 restaurants. August 30, 2022 // Franchising.com // DALLAS - Golden Chick is now extending its delicious Wicked Wings across its 210 restaurants. The bone-in wings will be available in both spicy and regular varieties, arriving just in time to give wing lovers an exciting and shareable tailgate staple. The new menu item has been a highly successful regional offering in the past, but this is the first time the product has been available chainwide. Golden Chick is also launching unbeatable limited-time pricing from now until October 30.
