Correction: The interplay between dendritic cells and CD8 T lymphocytes is a crucial component of SARS-CoV-2 immunity
Correction: The interplay between dendritic cells and CD8 T lymphocytes is a crucial component of SARS-CoV-2 immunity

The licence information was missing from this article and should have been CC-BY. The original article has been corrected.
Mapping dosage
Rare copy-number variants (rCNVs) - genomic deletions or duplications that occur at a frequency of less than 1% - have been linked to both Mendelian and complex human disorders. However, the challenges of studying this variant type, including the need for huge sample sizes, means that the causal genes and underlying disease mechanisms remain unclear for most rCNVs. Now, new insight is provided by a study in Cell that characterizes genome-wide dosage sensitivity for 54 human disorders.
Correction: Nrf2 overexpression increases the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia to cytarabine by inhibiting replication factor C4
Correction: Nrf2 overexpression increases the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia to cytarabine by inhibiting replication factor C4

We have carefully corrected this error, and the corrected Table 2 is as shown above. The original article has been corrected.
Correction to: Hyperglycemia promotes myocardial dysfunction via the ERS-MAPK10 signaling pathway in db/db mice
These authors contributed equally: Ya-Wen Deng, Fei Liu. Department of Cardiology, Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases, First Affiliated Hospital of Dalian Medical University, No.193, Lianhe Road, Xigang District, 116011, Dalian, China. Ya-Wen Deng,Â Fei Liu,Â Zhi-Tong Li,Â Jing-Han Gao,Â Yong Zhao,Â Xiao-Lei YangÂ &Â Yun-Long Xia...
Author Correction: A high-throughput microfluidic approach for 1000-fold leukocyte reduction of platelet-rich plasma
Author Correction: A high-throughput microfluidic approach for 1000-fold leukocyte reduction of platelet-rich plasma

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/srep35943, published online 24 October 2016. This Article contains an error in equation 1, where the terms wc(i) and wc(ref) are inverted.
Olfactory coding in mosquitoes
Female Aedes aegypti mosquitoes have a preference for biting humans and can transmit dengue and yellow fever viruses via blood meals. Body odour and carbon dioxide attract mosquitoes to humans, and it has been thought that the mosquito olfactory sensory neurons (OSNs) that detect such cues each express one type of chemosensory receptor. However, a new paper by Herre, Goldman et al. shows that many OSNs in Ae. aegypti mosquitoes express more than one type of chemosensory receptor, enabling some of these neurons to respond to multiple olfactory cues.
"Hypothesis: Patient with possible disturbance in programmed cell death": further insights in pathogenicity and clinical features of Fraser syndrome
"Hypothesis: Patient with possible disturbance in programmed cell death": further insights in pathogenicity and clinical features of Fraser syndrome
Author Correction: Effects of virtual hands and feet on the onset time and duration of illusory body ownership
Author Correction: Effects of virtual hands and feet on the onset time and duration of illusory body ownership

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-15835-x, published online 12 July 2022. The original version of this Article contained errors. After publication it transpired that the Supplementary Information file which accompanies the Article, inadvertently contained confidential patient data. This patient data has now been removed from the Supplementary Information file.
Cellular recovery after prolonged warm ischaemia
The donation potential of organs obtained following circulatory death is often limited as a consequence of ischaemic injury. In new research, Andrijevic and colleagues demonstrate that OrganEx - a perfusion-based technology - supports the recovery of molecular and cellular processes in various organs, including the kidney, after prolonged warm ischaemia in pigs. "This application of the OrganEx technology demonstrates that cellular demise can be halted, and their state can be shifted towards recovery at molecularÂ and cellular levels, even after prolonged warm ischaemia," state the authors.
Personalizing the approach to neoadjuvant therapy: a promising path to improving outcomes of resectable melanoma
Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2022)Cite this article. Clinical trials of neoadjuvant therapy for melanoma have expanded rapidly over the past several years. Preliminary data demonstrate the prognostic value of pathological response, which might have clinical implications for refining the roles of surgery and adjuvant therapy. These clinical questions are under active investigation across many ongoing clinical trials.
Using metabolic imaging to investigate neuromodulatory mechanisms of rTMS
Repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (rTMS) induces varieties of behavioral effects ranging from cognitive domains to FDA-approved treatments for migraine and depression. Despite these exciting applications, open questions remain about rTMS mechanisms. Through studies that combine TMS with other measures (neuroimaging, electroencephalogram, etc.), we have gained a better understanding of how rTMS influences brain activity; however, these findings leave gaps in our knowledge of the neurochemical underpinnings of how rTMS affects behavior. Neurochemical and related metabolic fluctuations covary with cognitive and disease states and may inform variations in treatment outcome. Investigating the influence of rTMS on metabolism provides the potential to use metabolite concentrations as predictors of TMS response given that rTMS is designed to change behavior via neural effects.
Bridging the gap
Metal"“organic frameworks (MOFs) are an intensively studied class of materials but their application in various fields has been hampered by limitations in processability. Recently polyMOFs, a class of MOF materials with polymeric linkers connected to metal nodes, have gained increased attention. Combining the porosity of MOFs with the mechanical properties of polymers could be a promising route to overcome difficulties in processing MOFs, but currently polyMOFs remain understudied.
Fat3 regulates neural progenitor cells by promoting Yap activity during spinal cord development
Early embryonic development of the spinal cord requires tight coordination between proliferation of neural progenitors and their differentiation into distinct neuronal cell types to establish intricate neuronal circuits. The Hippo pathway is one of the well-known regulators to control cell proliferation and govern neural progenitor cell number, in which the downstream effector Yes-associated protein (Yap) promotes cell cycle progression. Here we show that an atypical cadherin Fat3, expressed highly in the neural tube, plays a critical role in maintaining proper number of proliferating progenitors. Knockdown of Fat3 in chick neural tube down-regulates expression of the proliferation markers but rather induces the expression of neural markers in the ventricular zone. We further show that deletion of Fat3 gene in mouse neural tube depletes neural progenitors, accompanied by neuronal gene expression in the ventral ventricular zone of the spinal cord. Finally, we found that Fat3 regulates the phosphorylation level of Lats1/2, the upstream kinase of Yap, resulting in dephosphorylation and stabilization of Yap, suggesting Yap as a key downstream effector of Fat3. Our study uncovers another layer of regulatory mechanisms in controlling the activity of Hippo signaling pathway to regulate the size of neural progenitor pools in the developing spinal cord.
Author Correction: Assessment of thermal distribution through an inclined radiative-convective porous fin of concave profile using generalized residual power series method (GRPSM)
Author Correction: Assessment of thermal distribution through an inclined radiative-convective porous fin of concave profile using generalized residual power series method (GRPSM)

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-15396-z, published online 02 August 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Grant Code stated in the Acknowledgements section.
Genetics of autism spectrum disorders and future direction
Autism spectrum disorders (ASDs) have been increasing in prevalence. ASD is a complex human genetic disorder with high heredity and involves interactions between genes and the environment. A significant inheritance pattern in ASD involves a rare genetic mutation; common copy number variants refer to duplication or deletion of stretches of chromosomal loci or protein-disrupting single-nucleotide variants. Haploinsufficiency is one of the more common single-gene causes of ASD, explaining at least 0.5% of cases. Epigenetic mechanisms, such as DNA methylation, act at an interface of genetic and environmental risk and protective factors. Advances in genome-wide sequencing have broadened the view of the human methylome and have revealed the organization of the human genome into large-scale methylation domains with a footprint over neurologically important genes involved in embryonic development. Psychiatric disorders, including ASD, are expected to be diagnosed based on their genetically regulated pathophysiology and to be linked to their treatment.
Spinal degeneration is associated with lumbar multifidus morphology in secondary care patients with low back or leg pain
Associations between multifidus muscle morphology and degenerative pathologies have been implied in patients with non-specific low back pain, but it is unknown how these are influenced by pathology severity, number, or distribution. MRI measures of pure multifidus muscle cross-sectional area (CSA) were acquired from 522 patients presenting with low back and/or leg symptoms in an outpatient clinic. We explored cross-sectional associations between the presence, distribution, and/or severity of lumbar degenerative pathologies (individually and in aggregate) and muscle outcomes in multivariable analyses (beta coefficients [95% CI]). We identified associations between lower pure multifidus muscle CSA and disc degeneration (at two or more levels):"‰âˆ’"‰4.51 [âˆ’"‰6.72;"‰âˆ’"‰2.3], Modic 2 changes:"‰âˆ’"‰4.06 [âˆ’"‰6.09;"‰âˆ’"‰2.04], endplate defects:"‰âˆ’"‰2.74 [âˆ’"‰4.58;"‰âˆ’"‰0.91], facet arthrosis:"‰âˆ’"‰4.02 [âˆ’"‰6.26;"‰âˆ’"‰1.78], disc herniations:"‰âˆ’"‰3.66 [âˆ’"‰5.8;"‰âˆ’"‰1.52], and when"‰>"‰5 pathologies were present:"‰âˆ’"‰6.77 [âˆ’"‰9.76;"‰âˆ’"‰3.77], with the last supporting a potential dose"“response relationship between number of spinal pathologies and multifidus morphology. Our findings could hypothetically indicate that these spinal and muscle findings: (1) are part of the same degenerative process, (2) result from prior injury or other common antecedent events, or (3) have a directional relationship. Future longitudinal studies are needed to further examine the complex nature of these relationships.
Author Correction: Post-foraging in-colony behaviour of a central-place foraging seabird
Author Correction: Post-foraging in-colony behaviour of a central-place foraging seabird

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-17307-8, published online 28 July 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Tessa Fujisaki which was incorrectly given as Tessa Fuijisaki. The original Article and accompanying Supplementary Information file have been corrected.
Opportunities and challenges in studying the extracellular vesicle corona
The extracellular vesicle (EV) surface corona is emerging as a crucial mediator of EV functions. This Comment discusses the roles and biogenesis of the EV corona, as well as the importance of controls to determine whether a biological effect is attributable to the internal EV cargo or to the corona associated with the EV exofacial surface.
Correction to: Identification of novel genes whose expression in adipose tissue affects body fat mass and distribution: an RNA-Seq and Mendelian Randomization study
Correction to: Identification of novel genes whose expression in adipose tissue affects body fat mass and distribution: an RNA-Seq and Mendelian Randomization study

In this article the affiliation details for Tobias Pischon were incorrectly given as the affiliation 1 but should have been the affiliation 2.
Correction to: The experiences of people with incomplete spinal cord injury or disease during intensive balance training and the impact of the program: A qualitative study
Correction to: The experiences of people with incomplete spinal cord injury or disease during intensive balance training and the impact of the program: A qualitative study

The original version of this article contained a spelling error in an author name. The last name of the corresponding author, Dr. Kristin Musselman, should be corrected from Mussleman to Musselman. The original article has been corrected.
