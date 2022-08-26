Early embryonic development of the spinal cord requires tight coordination between proliferation of neural progenitors and their differentiation into distinct neuronal cell types to establish intricate neuronal circuits. The Hippo pathway is one of the well-known regulators to control cell proliferation and govern neural progenitor cell number, in which the downstream effector Yes-associated protein (Yap) promotes cell cycle progression. Here we show that an atypical cadherin Fat3, expressed highly in the neural tube, plays a critical role in maintaining proper number of proliferating progenitors. Knockdown of Fat3 in chick neural tube down-regulates expression of the proliferation markers but rather induces the expression of neural markers in the ventricular zone. We further show that deletion of Fat3 gene in mouse neural tube depletes neural progenitors, accompanied by neuronal gene expression in the ventral ventricular zone of the spinal cord. Finally, we found that Fat3 regulates the phosphorylation level of Lats1/2, the upstream kinase of Yap, resulting in dephosphorylation and stabilization of Yap, suggesting Yap as a key downstream effector of Fat3. Our study uncovers another layer of regulatory mechanisms in controlling the activity of Hippo signaling pathway to regulate the size of neural progenitor pools in the developing spinal cord.

