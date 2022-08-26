Read full article on original website
Reading and Leeds: Footage appears to show tents on fire at festival
Footage shared on social media appears to show tents burning at Reading and Leeds Festival over the weekend.One video, shot at Leeds Festival in Bramham Park, shows a number of fires raging as a person in the background asks “where’s security?”Revellers also described scenes at some of the campsites as “a literal war zone”, with many trying to leave the festival early amid the worrying scenes.Numerous tents were also torched as disorder broke out on the final day of Reading Festival, according to ITV News.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Leeds Festival: Police investigate teenager’s death ahead of closing showSydney Sweeney dances at mother’s cowboy-themed birthday partyLine of Duty star Adrian Dunbar sings in new ITV drama Ridley
Reading and Leeds Festival being compared to Woodstock 99 after complete carnage end to weekend
People are comparing Reading and Leeds Festival to Woodstock 99 after complete chaos brought the weekend to a close with fires, fights and all-round destruction. You can see just some of the footage here:. According to reports, the mayhem at Reading broke out at around 4.00pm on Sunday (28 August),...
Arctic Monkeys announce intimate New York theatre show
Arctic Monkeys have announced an intimate show in New York for next month – find all the details below. The Sheffield band, who are set to release their seventh album ‘The Car’ on October 21, will take to the stage at the 3,000-capacity Kings Theatre in Brooklyn on September 22. Per a post on AM’s social media pages, the gig is a “phone-free” event.
Bad Boy Chiller Crew replaced by Digga D at Reading 2022 after reports of altercation and arrests in Leeds
Bad Boy Chiller Crew were replaced by Digga D at today (Sunday August 28), following reports of altercation and arrests at Leeds festival on Friday. As the Yorkshire Evening Post reports, the band’s main stage set was cut short at Leeds, following what many reported to be an altercation on stage. Leeds Live added that the Bradford rappers had brought out family members and friends for their Yorkshire homecoming performance, before their set came to an abrupt end.
Coldplay knew ‘The Scientist’ would be in their set “forever” after the first listen
Coldplay have said that they knew their classic track ‘The Scientist’ would be a song that they’d “play forever” after hearing it for the first time. During a new interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music Hits, the band looked back on their acclaimed second album ‘A Rush Of Blood To The Head’ (2002), which recently turned 20 years old.
'Knots Landing' star Donna Mills, 81, defies aging in all white outfit on the red carpet
’Knott’s Landing’ icon, Donna Mills, 81, looks stunning on the red carpet for the premiere of Jordan Peele’s new film, ‘Nope.’ Her date was her equally gorgeous daughter Chloe.
Megan Thee Stallion Follows In Chris Brown's Footsteps With Up Close & Personal Meet & Greet
After spending countless months cooped up at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, music lovers are more than ready to get back out there and attend concerts put on by their favourite artists again, and some are even willing to dish out thousands of dollars to partake in meet and greets with their celebrity favourites.
Idris Elba’s Daughter Didn’t Speak To Him After Not Getting Role In The Film ‘Beast’
Idris Elba and Will Packer visited 'The Breakfast Club' to discuss their new film, 'Beast'
Annette Bening, 64, & Warren Beatty, 85, Spotted On Sexy Date Night In Rare Public Photo
Annette Bening, 64, and Warren Beatty, 85, were spotted having a romantic date night at the tapas restaurant AOC in Los Angeles on Sunday, Aug. 15. The pair, who have been married 30 years, were seen on their way out with leftovers and smiles on their faces. The Golden Globe-winning actress wore a comfy-looking black sweater dress that featured a quarter-zip neckline. She paired it with black Birkenstock-style slides and a blue crystal necklace. She carried a brown bag of food in her left hand and had a blue denim jacket draped over the same arm.
Granny, 87, Has Great "Physical Relationship" with 47-Year-Old Husband
The couple—Edna Martin, 87, and Simon Martin, 47— met at a concert and say it was "love at first sight."
Cardi B Has Officially Gotten Her First Face Tattoo
Several months after saying she was thinking about getting a face tattoo, Cardi B has finally done it. As noted by XXL, Cardi worked with tattoo artist Robinson De Los Santos on the new piece. On August 14, the artist shared a video of himself at work, painstakingly tattooing near Cardi's jawline.
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
Lori Harvey Rocks Daisy Dukes, High Heels & Yankee Hat At Dinner In LA: Photos
Looks like Lori Harvey isn’t letting her breakup with Michael B. Jordan keep her from having a good time! The model was spotted leaving celeb hotspot Catch in West Hollywood on Saturday, August 20 and it appeared like the recent split was the furthest thing from her mind. Rocking a pair of daisy dukes, high heels and a white crop top, Lori was every inch the single gal ready to mingle!
Keenen Ivory Wayans's Daughter Just Got Married And Jordyn Woods Was A Bridesmaid
While it's unclear if Nala's famous parents were present, she was supported by good girlfriends and bridesmaids, including Jordyn Woods. Jordyn Woods and her boyfriend, NBA star Karl Anthony Towns, are still going strong. The two were spotted in Italy taking part in an extra special wedding. Woods was on bridesmaid duties for her bestie, 26-year-old Nala Wayans, who was marrying longtime boyfriend William Robillard Cole, the founder and CEO of independent management company WRC MGMT. The wedding took place in stunning Lake Como, located in Italy, on August 13.
Zaya Wade And Lil Nas X Shut Down Social Media In Fierce Gender Fluid Ensembles
Zaya Wade and Lil Nas X shut down social media wearing fashionable gender-fluid looks.
People left 'unable to sleep' after watching BBC's new horror series compared to Black Mirror
People have been left 'unable to sleep' after watching the BBC's new horror series, which has been compared to Black Mirror. You can watch the trailer below:. Red Rose is from the producers of Sex Education, but the show is anything but comical. Set and filmed in Bolton, the series...
Fans Roast Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Breakup Facial Hair’ After Lori Harvey Split
Social media is not here for Michael B. Jordan growing out his facial hair. The Creed star recently debuted a new look that fans have been roasting him over. Jordan’s stylist, Jason Bolden, took to Instagram on Tuesday to show off the actor’s look for a new fashion campaign.
Madonna matches her 9-year-old twin daughters at 64th birthday bash
Holiday, celebrate! Madonna rang in her 64th birthday in style Tuesday with a lavish (and PDA-filled) party in Italy, and was predictably dressed to the nines. The Material Girl wore a blue-and-white printed Dolce & Gabbana maxi dress ($2,911) with an open back and shoulder ties, accessorizing with matching platform heels ($1,095), a navy straw hat and plenty of diamond jewelry. (Sadly, she appeared to have left her new “birthday grills” at home.) But the birthday girl wasn’t the only one in Dolce; her 9-year-old twin daughters, Estere and Stella, matched their mom in children’s versions ($925) of her tile-printed frock, along with...
Watch Cardi B’s daughter as she adorably sings along to Lady Gaga
Cardi B’s household listens to Lady Gaga. She shared a video of her daughter, Kulture, singing along to “Bad Romance” and excitedly repeating the song once it was over. RELATED : Cardi B praises Bad Bunny for taking risks in fashion: ‘He took that chance’ ...
