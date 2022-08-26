TAYLORVILLE – Deborah Rae Balke, a nursing tech in the acute care unit at Taylorville Memorial Hospital, is the nonprofit hospital’s Colleague of the Month for July. Balke embodies Memorial Health values of safety and integrity by giving special attention to the details involved in her patient care, said Gina Watson, Balke’s co-worker, who nominated her for recognition. For example, Balke makes sure the patient’s call light is within the patient’s reach, said Watson.

TAYLORVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO