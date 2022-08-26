ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Director Terri J. Vaughn Talks The Importance of Sisterhood In Her Latest Film ‘Unthinkably Good Things’

By Samjah Iman
Majic 107.5/97.5
Majic 107.5/97.5
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1baGCx_0hWWm13m00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u2PE0_0hWWm13m00

Source: Courtesy of Hallmark Mahogany


Grab the popcorn and wine and gather up your best girlfriends this Sunday for a night of bonding, love, and laughter with the premier of Hallmark Mahogany’s first film, Unthinkably Good Things .

The soulful movie is a perfect remedy to all the chaos currently plaguing the world. Unthinkably Good Things comes at a time when many Black women are evolving beautifully despite the ungovernable times. Therefore, a movie of this caliber is just what we need to reassure us that we are seen. It also reminds us of our eminent power when we come together as a sisterhood.

The Story

Unthinkably Good Things tells the story of three best girlfriends from college who come back together for a girl’s trip to Tuscany. The narrative is centered around the ladies reconnecting, working through complexities, and building on their already strong bond. And while the movie does involve romance and relationships, its main focus is on the indispensable love of sisterhood.

I got the chance to chat with the film director, Terri J. Vaughn . The veteran actress is excited for women to connect with the movie and see themselves in the characters. She is humbled by the honor of directing Hallmark Mahagony’s first film and proud to be a part of a project that portrays positive images of Black women. “Media is powerful. I remember growing up as a young girl, and whenever I would see somebody that looked like me on television, that would perk me up. I want my daughter to be able to turn on the television and see something that represents her,” Vaughn stated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=379hu2_0hWWm13m00

Source: Michael Tullberg / Getty


Vaughn’s hopes are that Black women walk away from this movie feeling visible. She wants us to be reminded of our powers and to see ourselves as the incredible beings we are. “The media has always played such a powerful piece in how we think about ourselves and how other people think about us. So, this movie is purposeful. This movie matters,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RcMi5_0hWWm13m00

Source: Michael Tullberg / Getty


Unthinkably Good Things stars Karen Pittman, Erica Ash, Joyful Drake, Lance Gross, and Jermaine Love. It premiers this Sunday, August 28th on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries at 9/8c.

DON’T MISS…

Nia Long Talks Being A Black Woman In Hollywood: ‘An Artist Needs To Be Heard’

8 Legendary Black Hollywood Beauties Who Broke The Mold

Comments / 0

Related
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

The Conners' Michael Fishman Breaks Silence on Exit, Confirms, 'I Was Told I Would Not Be Returning for Season 5'

Michael Fishman is opening up about his departure from The Conners. As TVLine exclusively reported, the Roseanne star is leaving the spinoff ahead of Season 5. Now, in a statement provided to People.com, Fishman is reflecting on the profound impact the role of DJ has had on his life. “It has been my honor to play DJ Conner,” Fishman said. “It’s every actor’s dream to be a series regular, especially on a groundbreaking show, where we tackle significant topics. The opportunity to do comedy and drama alongside iconic castmates, while reaching fans in meaningful ways has profoundly impacted my life. I am proud...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terri J. Vaughn
Person
Lance Gross
Person
Jermaine Love
Person
Erica Ash
Deadline

Morning Moon Productions Options Michael Frank’s Novel ‘What Is Missing’

EXCLUSIVE: Morning Moon Productions has optioned the rights to award-winning author Michael Frank’s novel What Is Missing with Frank on board to also adapt. What Is Missing is a powerful drama about a father, son, and the woman they both love. Costanza Ansaldo, an Italian-American translator, thinks she has made peace with her childlessness. A year after the death of her husband, she returns to the pensione in Florence where she lived in her youth. There she has a chance encounter with Andrew Weissman, a sensitive 18-year-old, and, soon afterward, his father, Dr. Henry Weissman, a charismatic New York physician who...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Movies#Think About Us#Film Director#Film Star#Hallmark Mahogany
Variety

A24 Sets ‘Earth Mama,’ a Coming-of-Age Story From Director, Olympian and Grammy Nominee Savanah Leaf (EXCLUSIVE)

A24 is backing the new movie “Earth Mama,” a coming-of-age story from Olympian-turned-director Savanah Leaf. Written and directed by Leaf, “Earth Mama” follows a pregnant single mother who embraces her Bay Area community as she determines the fate of her family. The cast includes Bay Area musician Tia Nomore, Erika Alexander (“Living Single,” “Run the World”), rapper Doechii, Sharon Duncan Brewster (“Sex Education,” “Dune”), Dominic Fike (“Euphoria”) and Bokeem Woodbine (“The Inspection,” “Halo”). A24 will handle the global rollout of the film, which does not have a release date. It wrapped production this summer. Film4 developed “Earth Mama” alongside the filmmakers and...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Decider.com

Woman Crush Wednesday: Cynthia Addai-Robinson Reigns Supreme in ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’

If you’re feeling blue about August and, with it, the full glory of summertime ending, we’re here with some great news to cheer you up: today is also Woman Crush Wednesday, a day for celebrating an amazing actress who is leading the way in an exciting new title that is soon to be streaming. And to mark today’s last WCW of August 2022, we’re talking about a royally remarkable woman who has been putting out consistently engaging and evocative work on screens big and small over the past two decades of career, and who shows no signs of slowing down...
TV & VIDEOS
Majic 107.5/97.5

Majic 107.5/97.5

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Majic 107.5/97.5 is the real sound of Atlanta.

 https://majicatl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy