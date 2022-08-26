B-2 Crew Successfully Tested JASSM-ER Cruise Missile, Northrop Grumman and the USAF are continuing Spirit stealth bomber Modernization

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 30, 2022-- AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), a global leader in intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems, today introduced Mantis™ i23 D, a multi-sensor daytime imaging payload compatible with the Raven® B small unmanned aircraft systems (SUAS). An enhanced daylight variant of its predecessor, the Mantis i23, Mantis i23 D maintains its ruggedized design and utilizes the same modular interface to allow for quick and simple swapping between payloads with no software updates required to the avionics or ground control systems. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005288/en/ The Mantis i23 D daytime imaging payload system allows operators to capture ISR at a greater aircraft standoff distance without compromising image quality. (Photo: AeroVironment, Inc.)

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 15 MINUTES AGO