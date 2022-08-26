ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
jamie
3d ago

Does anyone truly believe they are better off with Biden then they were with Donald Trump? I for one am not. 401K is shot to hell, food,gas, heating oil, electricity price’s have all sky rocketed, illegal aliens are over running are borders , price’s of homes and rents are going’s out of the reach of many Americans, supply chains shot to hell resulting in all kinds of consumer shortages, Did I personally have these issues under Donald Trump? Absolutely not, am I having them under the Biden social Democrats administration? Absolutely YES!!! The American dream is dying.

anu 2032
3d ago

Who us can afford to shop anywhere? Most of our income now goes to food, gas ⛽️, and energy for 🏡 homes. Nothing left in Americans wallets. SOS everybody's broke. 1 in 6 Americans cannot pay electric bills. That is 20,000,000 household's.

Bruno Primas
5d ago

Pretend Trump is still president and then re-write this article. I'm guessing it would be written with a whole different perspective.

CNBC

Dollar slides further after U.S. inflation surprise

The dollar lost further ground versus other major currencies on Thursday, after traders reined in bets on an aggressive interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data the previous day. The dollar index remained on the back foot in early European trading hours, slipping 0.02% to...
TheStreet

Gasoline Prices Are Down, But There's a Big Threat Looming

Gasoline prices fell again on Aug. 19 with the national average declining to $3.89 a gallon as crude oil prices inched slightly higher to $91.56 a barrel. The most common price is $3.49 a gallon, Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, the Boston provider of retail-fuel-pricing information, told TheStreet. The cheapest 10% of stations are selling gasoline at an average of $3.22 a gallon and the median price now is $3.72 a gallon. Diesel sells for $4.996 per gallon.
MarketRealist

Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely

Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
Motley Fool

Why Tomorrow Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market

Investors have been watching the Federal Reserve closely to see how the agency will proceed. Powell has the opportunity to provide the market with more clarity. Powell will also provide his view of the current state of the economy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
rigzone.com

Top Headlines: Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find and More

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming.
