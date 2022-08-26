Read full article on original website
Syracuse nursing home opens Covid wing after outbreak infects 40 residents, 8 employees
Syracuse, N.Y. – Forty residents and eight employees of Bishop Rehabilitation and Nursing Center have tested positive for Covid-19. The nursing home at 990 James St. has opened a separate Covid wing where it is isolating infected residents, said Jeffrey Jacomowitz, a spokesman for Bishop. That wing is staffed by employees who care for Covid residents only.
Cardiac Merger; Dr Fred Talarico to Head Up Cardiac Services at MVHS
A well known Mohawk Valley Cardiologist is leaving private practice and merging with Mohawk Valley Health System. Dr. Fred Talarico, who has operated his own Cardiovascular and Preventative Medicine practice since 1986, is joining MVHS and has been named Medical Director of Cardiac Services. Beginning September 1, the practice will...
See how much every town in Onondaga County pays to every school district
Syracuse, N.Y. — Taxpayers in Clay sent the most money of any Onondaga County town to a local school district in 2021, according records from the New York State Comptroller’s Office. The Liverpool Central School District collected over $55 million from Clay taxpayers last year. That’s the highest...
Oswego County Health Department Reports Horse In Mexico Dies Of EEEV
MEXICO, NY – The Oswego County Health Department reported that a horse which died in the town of Mexico has tested positive for Eastern equine encephalitis virus (EEEV). The diagnosis was confirmed in test results released today by the state Department of Health. The horse had not been vaccinated for EEEV.
Man charged for selling drugs at New York State Fair
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Oneida County have reported that a California man was arrested on August 27th and charged with multiple felonies for allegedly selling narcotics at the New York State Fair. According to NYS Police, an investigation has been ongoing by the Violent Gang & Narcotics Team […]
Company news: Upstate University Hospital promotes Jolene Kittle
Jolene Kittle has been promoted to research scientist nurse for Upstate University Hospital‘s adult trauma program. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
14850.com
The Ithaca area’s new Aldi grocery store is opening this Thursday
Discount grocer Aldi has served Ithaca’s Northside and nearby Fall Creek neighborhood for years, and this week the company says their newest store, in Ithaca’s Northeast, is opening on Thursday. A storefront in the Cayuga Mall off North Triphammer Road has been under construction since early spring. When...
spectrumlocalnews.com
New York health officials issue overdose death warning
New York state and local health officials are raising concerns over a spike in opioid-related overdoses in parts of central New York and warning the fatalities could spread to other parts of the state. The rise in deaths is believed to be linked to the powerful opioid fentanyl, which is...
Disabled boy was in Syracuse apartment with 2 bodies for 3 days, DA says
Syracuse, N.Y. — A boy found alive with two bodies inside a Syracuse apartment last week was with the corpses for three days, according to Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick. As a baby, the boy was badly injured by his father violently shaking him leaving the child blind...
Roaches noted in 2 of 4 restaurant inspection failures at Destiny; 8 CNY restaurants fail
Here are the food service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Health Department from Aug. 7 to Aug. 13:
Oxygen tube catches fire at Syracuse senior living facility; sends 2 to hospital
Syracuse, N.Y. — Two people went to the hospital Monday after a fire at a senior living facility in the Valley neighborhood of Syracuse. Someone was smoking while wearing medical oxygen, when the tubing caught fire while connected to an oxygen-concentrator machine, according to the Syracuse Fire Department. Someone...
Central NY bust leads to 16 arrests, 77,000 fentanyl pills, 2 kilos of coke, pound of meth
Auburn, N.Y. — Drug busts across Central New York including Auburn, Cortland and Syracuse resulted in 16 people being arrested Monday. Police seized over $77,000 worth of fentanyl pills, two kilos of cocaine and a pound of meth, police said. Drugs and guns were also seized in California. The...
localsyr.com
Local vendors overcome challenges at the State Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For David Pizio, coming out to the New York State Fair isn’t just a yearly tradition, it’s a family tradition, as well. “We’ve been here since 1939,” he said, “I’ve been here 50 years myself, my father started in ’39 out here in the same location.”
Vitamin and hydration infusion lounge opens on Route 20
CAZENOVIA — On Aug. 15, local nurse practitioner Jessica Colby, MSN, WHNP-C opened Revive Vitamin & Hydration Infusion Lounge at 3227 US-20 in Cazenovia. The new business specializes in intravenous (IV) vitamin therapy, a treatment that delivers vitamins and minerals directly to the bloodstream. According to the Revive website,...
This Beloved, Locally Owned New Hartford Cafe Is Closing
We have plenty of incredible restaurants here in the Utica area that are locally owned. Unfortunately, being locally owned and operated sometimes means that there's more risks that come into play, which puts some in a position where they can't operate the way that they need to. That's the sad...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Exploring different transportation options for getting to and from the fair
The New York State Fair is back in action, and In Focus is getting a look at some of the best of what it has to offer — within and beyond the fairgrounds. JoDee Kenney catches up with state Assemblyman and Chair Assembly Transportation Committee Bill Magnarelli to talk about some of the many different transportation options for getting to and from the fair. With so many people coming to the fair each day, there’s not enough space for everyone to park — which is why Amtrak and Centro are getting involved. Magnarelli, who represents the Syracuse area, says Centro’s shuttle service to and from the fair is now more affordable than ever — with prices being slashed this year to just one dollar each way. For those who are located further out, in areas like Albany and Buffalo, Amtrak may be a better option — with special routes directly to and from the fairgrounds for the whole length of the fair. Magnarelli says having these different options is key because they help make it much easier for people from far and wide to visit year after year.
This College Was Named #1 Party School In New York State
Niche has released its list of the Top 25 party schools in New York State, but only one can be at the top of the list. According to Niche,. The 2022 Top Party Schools ranking is based on student reviews and nightlife statistics. Top party colleges have a vibrant and diverse party scene - they offer fun options both on and off campus and students rate their peers as being fun, friendly, and into partying.
localsyr.com
8 restaurants fail their health inspection: August 7-13
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of August 7 to August 13, 2022. Baked Potato Express (Mobile Unit) TGI Friday’s in Destiny USA. Sake Japan in Destiny USA. Sbarro in Destiny USA. Cajun Cafe &...
Stop Right There: UPD: Teen Stopped from Reaching for Loaded 9mm Handgun During Questioning
An ongoing investigation into a shots fired incident in Utica has resulted in the arrest of a juvenile. On Friday, August 26, 2022 officers with the Utica Police Department (UPD) were, according to a written release from the UPD, working with the GIVE Unit on a proactive detail related to a shots fired incident this week. As part of the investigation police stopped two people on the 1600 block of Oneida Street.
WKTV
4 overdoses, 1 fatal, in Oneida County over last 24 hours
An overdose spike alert was issued in Oneida County on Friday after four overdoses were reported over the last 24 hours, including one fatal incident. According to data from the county’s Overdose Response Team, the overdoses happened in Utica and Rome, and involved heroin and other opioids, including synthetic fentanyl, which was the fatal drug.
