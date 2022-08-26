ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Nine more COVID-19-related deaths reported in W.Va., including five in Kanawha

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Nine new COVID-19-related deaths, including five in Kanawha County, were reported Wednesday in West Virginia. Meanwhile, active virus cases fell by about 100 and were at 2,980, according to a news release from the state Department of Health and Human Resources. The DHHR also reported 1,028 new virus cases since the last update.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Active COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations dip in W.Va. on Tuesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 dipped Tuesday in West Virginia after climbing by nearly 30 the previous day. The state’s hospitalization total declined by four to 324 on Tuesday, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The total climbed to 328 the previous day after 29 hospitalizations were added.
PUBLIC HEALTH
West Virginia taking applications for controlled deer hunts

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Applications are being accepted for controlled deer hunts at four state parks in West Virginia. Hunters have until Wednesday to apply for the hunts this fall at Beech Fork, Cacapon Resort, North Bend and Twins Falls Resort state parks, the Division of Natural Resources said in a statement.
ANIMALS
Electric school bus manufacturing company open for business

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A manufacturing plant that produces electric school buses will soon be rolling out the vehicles in West Virginia. State and local leaders conducted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday for GreenPower Motor Co. in South Charleston. Gov. Jim Justice got behind the wheel of one of...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV

