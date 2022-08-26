Read full article on original website
Nine more COVID-19-related deaths reported in W.Va., including five in Kanawha
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Nine new COVID-19-related deaths, including five in Kanawha County, were reported Wednesday in West Virginia. Meanwhile, active virus cases fell by about 100 and were at 2,980, according to a news release from the state Department of Health and Human Resources. The DHHR also reported 1,028 new virus cases since the last update.
Active COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations dip in W.Va. on Tuesday
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 dipped Tuesday in West Virginia after climbing by nearly 30 the previous day. The state’s hospitalization total declined by four to 324 on Tuesday, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The total climbed to 328 the previous day after 29 hospitalizations were added.
Six more COVID-19-related deaths reported in W.Va.; active virus cases fall slightly
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Six more COVID-19-related deaths were reported Monday, while hospitalizations rose and active virus cases declined slightly. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following latest deaths in a news release:. an 89-year-old man from McDowell County. a 38-year-old man from Cabell County.
West Virginia State Police swears in largest cadet class in nearly 30 years
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia State Police swore in the agency’s largest cadet class in nearly 30 years. The new class of 63 cadets was sworn in Monday at the State Police Academy in Dunbar. Video of the cadets being sworn in can be viewed below...
West Virginia taking applications for controlled deer hunts
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Applications are being accepted for controlled deer hunts at four state parks in West Virginia. Hunters have until Wednesday to apply for the hunts this fall at Beech Fork, Cacapon Resort, North Bend and Twins Falls Resort state parks, the Division of Natural Resources said in a statement.
High water, power outages reported in some spots after storms move through
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — High water and power outages were reported in some spots in West Virginia on Tuesday morning after storms moved through. About 1,400 Appalachian Power customers were without service as of 11 a.m., according to the power company's website. Kanawha had more about 370 without...
Electric school bus manufacturing company open for business
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A manufacturing plant that produces electric school buses will soon be rolling out the vehicles in West Virginia. State and local leaders conducted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday for GreenPower Motor Co. in South Charleston. Gov. Jim Justice got behind the wheel of one of...
The Dick Henderson Bridge to be closed for period Sept. 4 during fireworks display
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Dick Henderson Bridge connecting the cities of Nitro and St. Albans will be closed for vehicular traffic for two hours Sunday, Sept. 4, for the Nitro and St. Albans Labor Day fireworks display. State highways officials said in a news release the bridge...
