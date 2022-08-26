ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Our restaurant critic checks out Silver Spring’s new steakhouse

At J. Hollinger’s Waterman’s Chophouse in downtown Silver Spring, I ask George Manolatos, the director of operations of Hollinger Group Restaurants, which cut is used for the steak frites—the simple dish of grilled beef, herbed garlic butter and french fries that’s ubiquitous on American and French bistro menus—and receive a pleasing response: teres major. From the chuck, that muscle is almost as tender as, but much more flavorful than, much pricier filet mignon. (Butchers sometimes call it the petite tender.)
SILVER SPRING, MD
Washington: Muckleshoot Casino adds final beam to tower as construction project continues

A 1,000 pound, 25-foot-long beam was put in place August 29 at Muckleshoot Casino in Auburn, Washington, for construction of a glass tower featuring hotel rooms and an expanded gaming area. Placement of the beam, signed by Muckleshoot Indian Tribal members and construction workers, was part of a ceremony marking...
Court: Former Maryland mayor stole $2.2M from school, spent it on himself

WASHINGTON — A former Maryland mayor stands accused of using federal funds, meant to assist a local school during the pandemic, for his own personal gain. Kevin Ward stepped into the role of interim mayor of the Prince George’s County city of Hyattsville in January 2021. Locals would later elect him to become the first openly gay and second Black mayor of Hyattsville during the spring of that year.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
See Or Skip: Three Shows At D.C.-Area Theaters To Consider Seeing In September

Frenchie Davis plays Sofia, left, and Nova Y. Payton stars as Celie in “The Color Purple” at Signature Theatre. Each month DCist will offer a few theater reviews from around the region and give you our critics’ verdict: whether you should see them, skip them, or at least think about it. Want to know what else is playing? Check out our monthly theater preview.
WASHINGTON, DC
School Superintendents Head for the Exits

In January 2021, after five years as superintendent of schools in Montgomery County, Maryland, Jack Smith announced that he was retiring, effective June 1. A lifelong educator—he’d been a classroom teacher, principal, and curriculum director, among other jobs—Smith will readily tell you the decision was personal. His wife was already living 600 miles away in southern Maine, helping care for a grandson who’d undergone reconstructive heart surgery as an infant. She’d planned to return to Maryland after his recovery, but Covid-19 quarantines put an end to those plans.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Late Maryland mayor accused of embezzling $2.2 million from DC charter school system

Kevin Ward, the former Maryland mayor who died by apparent suicide in January, has been accused of embezzling millions in public funds from one of the largest charter school systems in Washington, D.C., prior to his death, according to a new lawsuit.The civil complaint, filed on Monday in D.C. federal court, alleges that Ward committed wire fraud and theft using government money that is awarded annually to KIPP DC. The charter school network is a subset of the district's wider public school system, encompassing 20 schools and eight campuses where roughly 7,000 students are enrolled on a tuition-free basis, the lawsuit...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
5 Things to Know About Local Tennis Star Frances Tiafoe

Hyattsville’s hometown prodigy—24-year-old Frances Tiafoe—has been rising in the ranks of men’s tennis, becoming one of the best players to come out of the DC region. Previously ranked No. 2 in world junior rankings and recently the 24th best player in men’s single tennis as of Aug. 8, Tiafoe will compete in the U.S. Open in Queens, New York, tomorrow at 6 p.m. Here’s what you should know about our local tennis star:
WASHINGTON, DC
Pop-Up Poutine Named One of The Best Places For Poutine In America

Rockville’s Pop-Up Poutine has been named one of the best places for poutine in America by TastingTable. Poutine is a popular Canadian dish consisting of French fries topped with cheese curds and gravy. As Canadians living in the US, the owners of the Pop-Up Poutine found it impossible to find good poutine, so they came up with their own cheese curd recipe and use a sauce/gravy base that’s imported from Montreal to create the most authentic poutine in the area.
ROCKVILLE, MD
613-615 Malcolm X Avenue SE

3 Bedroom City Living Meets Convenience - This spacious unit is conveniently located in the heart of the city. You will get easy access to all points within DC. The unit comes equipped with Refrigerator, Stove and Washer/Dryer. The unit finishes include new flooring and custom paint that make this apartment a great option for a new beginning. Easy application process and all programs are welcome!
WASHINGTON, DC
DC JazzFest takes over Howard Theatre, The Wharf and beyond

Looking for something fun to do during Labor Day weekend?. Well, the 18th annual DC Jazz Festival running will deliver tons of free live music from Wednesday through Sunday. “We started in 2004 on a paper napkin by our founder, Charlie Fishman, who used to manage Dizzy Gillespie,” Sunny Sumter, President and CEO of DC Jazz Festival told WTOP. “Here we are 18 years later, from 14 concerts in 2004, to over 100 performances around the city … Let’s all get our party on and celebrate, because JazzFest has definitely become a cultural destination.”
WASHINGTON, DC
Beyond MoCo: Bounce The Mall Coming to Arundel Mills

Bounce The Mall, a giant inflatable park, will be at Arundel Mills Mall (7000 Arundel Mills Circle, Hanover, MD) from September 3-25. Bounce the Mall is an inflatable festival that that consists of eight bouncy attractions, including some of the largest ball pits in the world, that can provide fun for the whole family.
HANOVER, MD
