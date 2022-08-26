Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Small business resources for the Jack Daniel’s annual grant program
Jack Daniel’s has been investing in Black businesses during the month of August as part of its “New Beginnings: Make It Count” program. Jack Daniel’s is committing $40,000 to small Black business owners in Philadelphia, Washington DC, and Richmond, VA metro areas. Here are the previous...
bethesdamagazine.com
Our restaurant critic checks out Silver Spring’s new steakhouse
At J. Hollinger’s Waterman’s Chophouse in downtown Silver Spring, I ask George Manolatos, the director of operations of Hollinger Group Restaurants, which cut is used for the steak frites—the simple dish of grilled beef, herbed garlic butter and french fries that’s ubiquitous on American and French bistro menus—and receive a pleasing response: teres major. From the chuck, that muscle is almost as tender as, but much more flavorful than, much pricier filet mignon. (Butchers sometimes call it the petite tender.)
Mural to Replace Wendy’s Building in Northeast D.C.
The Wendy’s restaurant formerly located at Dave Thomas Circle in northeast Washington will be converted into a mural as a part of the seventh annual D.C. Walls Festival. The post Mural to Replace Wendy’s Building in Northeast D.C. appeared first on The Washington Informer.
cdcgamingreports.com
Washington: Muckleshoot Casino adds final beam to tower as construction project continues
A 1,000 pound, 25-foot-long beam was put in place August 29 at Muckleshoot Casino in Auburn, Washington, for construction of a glass tower featuring hotel rooms and an expanded gaming area. Placement of the beam, signed by Muckleshoot Indian Tribal members and construction workers, was part of a ceremony marking...
Court: Former Maryland mayor stole $2.2M from school, spent it on himself
WASHINGTON — A former Maryland mayor stands accused of using federal funds, meant to assist a local school during the pandemic, for his own personal gain. Kevin Ward stepped into the role of interim mayor of the Prince George’s County city of Hyattsville in January 2021. Locals would later elect him to become the first openly gay and second Black mayor of Hyattsville during the spring of that year.
See Or Skip: Three Shows At D.C.-Area Theaters To Consider Seeing In September
Frenchie Davis plays Sofia, left, and Nova Y. Payton stars as Celie in “The Color Purple” at Signature Theatre. Each month DCist will offer a few theater reviews from around the region and give you our critics’ verdict: whether you should see them, skip them, or at least think about it. Want to know what else is playing? Check out our monthly theater preview.
Lexington Market to hold closing event for historic East Market
Lexington Market is getting ready to unveil its massive new revitalization this fall, but for now, the market will be saying goodbye to one of its longtime features.
North Avenue Market in Station North announced it's closing
North Avenue Market announced they'll be closing on Monday in a post on social media. The market, located in Station North, featured an arcade, a bar and live music.
School Superintendents Head for the Exits
In January 2021, after five years as superintendent of schools in Montgomery County, Maryland, Jack Smith announced that he was retiring, effective June 1. A lifelong educator—he’d been a classroom teacher, principal, and curriculum director, among other jobs—Smith will readily tell you the decision was personal. His wife was already living 600 miles away in southern Maine, helping care for a grandson who’d undergone reconstructive heart surgery as an infant. She’d planned to return to Maryland after his recovery, but Covid-19 quarantines put an end to those plans.
fox5dc.com
Mayor Bowser's 202Creates Kickoff Celebration at The Wharf
The Bowser Administration's free 2-0-2 Creates Kickoff Celebration at The Wharf is this Thursday. Dr. Angie M. Gates with the Office of Cable Television, Film, Music and Entertainment, joined us with more.
Jack Daniel’s celebrating Black Business Month in DC on 8/25 with up to $40K in grant funds
Jack Daniel’s has tapped rolling out to highlight an incredible opportunity to contribute to the success of local Black businesses in Washington D.C. on August 25 at 6:30pm ET. Jack Daniel’s is committing $40,000 to small Black business owners through their annual grant program, New Beginnings, Make it Count...
Late Maryland mayor accused of embezzling $2.2 million from DC charter school system
Kevin Ward, the former Maryland mayor who died by apparent suicide in January, has been accused of embezzling millions in public funds from one of the largest charter school systems in Washington, D.C., prior to his death, according to a new lawsuit.The civil complaint, filed on Monday in D.C. federal court, alleges that Ward committed wire fraud and theft using government money that is awarded annually to KIPP DC. The charter school network is a subset of the district's wider public school system, encompassing 20 schools and eight campuses where roughly 7,000 students are enrolled on a tuition-free basis, the lawsuit...
Washingtonian.com
5 Things to Know About Local Tennis Star Frances Tiafoe
Hyattsville’s hometown prodigy—24-year-old Frances Tiafoe—has been rising in the ranks of men’s tennis, becoming one of the best players to come out of the DC region. Previously ranked No. 2 in world junior rankings and recently the 24th best player in men’s single tennis as of Aug. 8, Tiafoe will compete in the U.S. Open in Queens, New York, tomorrow at 6 p.m. Here’s what you should know about our local tennis star:
mocoshow.com
Pop-Up Poutine Named One of The Best Places For Poutine In America
Rockville’s Pop-Up Poutine has been named one of the best places for poutine in America by TastingTable. Poutine is a popular Canadian dish consisting of French fries topped with cheese curds and gravy. As Canadians living in the US, the owners of the Pop-Up Poutine found it impossible to find good poutine, so they came up with their own cheese curd recipe and use a sauce/gravy base that’s imported from Montreal to create the most authentic poutine in the area.
themunchonline.com
613-615 Malcolm X Avenue SE
3 Bedroom City Living Meets Convenience - This spacious unit is conveniently located in the heart of the city. You will get easy access to all points within DC. The unit comes equipped with Refrigerator, Stove and Washer/Dryer. The unit finishes include new flooring and custom paint that make this apartment a great option for a new beginning. Easy application process and all programs are welcome!
foxbaltimore.com
Silver Spring, Md., lottery player becomes millionaire with lucky scratch-off ticket
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland Lottery officials say a person in Silver Spring became a millionaire when they claimed the big prize with a scratch-off ticket last week. The game was the Million Dollar Mega Multiplier and the ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven in the 7900 block of Georgia Avenue.
A Third Marsalis Will Headline 2022 Silver Spring Jazz Festival
Delfeayo Marsalis of the well-known Marsalis family of jazz musicians and his band, the Uptown Jazz Orchestra, will headline the 17th edition of the Silver Spring Jazz Festival, officials announced. The festival will be held Saturday, Sept. 10 from 3 – 10 p.m. and feature two stages on Veterans Plaza...
Washington Examiner
Commanders' Brian Robinson shooting highlights DC's struggle with juvenile crime
The shooting of Washington Commanders player Brian Robinson this weekend renewed scrutiny of a problem that is gripping the nation’s capital: a rise in violent juvenile crime. Police blamed two black juveniles for the crime on Sunday evening that left Robinson, the Commanders’ running back, with non-life-threatening injuries in...
WTOP
DC JazzFest takes over Howard Theatre, The Wharf and beyond
Looking for something fun to do during Labor Day weekend?. Well, the 18th annual DC Jazz Festival running will deliver tons of free live music from Wednesday through Sunday. “We started in 2004 on a paper napkin by our founder, Charlie Fishman, who used to manage Dizzy Gillespie,” Sunny Sumter, President and CEO of DC Jazz Festival told WTOP. “Here we are 18 years later, from 14 concerts in 2004, to over 100 performances around the city … Let’s all get our party on and celebrate, because JazzFest has definitely become a cultural destination.”
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Bounce The Mall Coming to Arundel Mills
Bounce The Mall, a giant inflatable park, will be at Arundel Mills Mall (7000 Arundel Mills Circle, Hanover, MD) from September 3-25. Bounce the Mall is an inflatable festival that that consists of eight bouncy attractions, including some of the largest ball pits in the world, that can provide fun for the whole family.
