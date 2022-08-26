Cedar Rapids Police are investigating an officer-involved overnight shooting in the southwest side of the city that resulted in a fatality. The incident occurred at HACAP’s Inn Circle, a facility used for families who are homeless as they transition back to traditional housing. According to a release from the state Department of Public Safety, police were called to the facility on the 5500 block of 6th Street just before 1am Tuesday. Two officers encountered a male subject who was still on scene. While attempting to detain the subject, the subject brandished a weapon and Officers discharged their weapons.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO