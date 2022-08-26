Read full article on original website
Cedar Rapids police kill man after responding to disturbance
Cedar Rapids, IA (AP) — Cedar Rapids police shot and killed a man after responding to a call about a disturbance. Officers were called just before 1 a.m. Tuesday to Inn Circle, a transitional housing center, to check on a disturbance. Police say that when the officers arrived, they attempted to detain a man, who showed a weapon.
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Cedar Rapids Police are identifying the man killed in an officer-involved shooting Tuesday morning. Police say 22 year-old William Isaac Rich was killed after officers responded to a domestic disturbance at the Inn Circle early Tuesday morning. Police say when two officers tried to take Rich into custody, he showed a weapon, at which time the officers opened fire. Rich was killed in the shooting, and the two officers weren’t hurt. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is looking into the incident.
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics gets approval for construction budget changes. The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics says it recently received approval to continue construction on its new hospital in North Liberty, despite rising costs.
UPDATE 2:10PM: The man killed by police has been identified as 22-year-old Cedar Rapids resident William Isaac Rich. CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – One person is dead after being shot by police officers responding to a domestic disturbance call in Cedar Rapids early Tuesday morning. It happened around 12:55 a.m. at 5560 6th Street S.W at […]
Cedar Rapids Police are investigating an officer-involved overnight shooting in the southwest side of the city that resulted in a fatality. The incident occurred at HACAP’s Inn Circle, a facility used for families who are homeless as they transition back to traditional housing. According to a release from the state Department of Public Safety, police were called to the facility on the 5500 block of 6th Street just before 1am Tuesday. Two officers encountered a male subject who was still on scene. While attempting to detain the subject, the subject brandished a weapon and Officers discharged their weapons.
Waterloo Police Make Arrest in Connection to Fatal Shooting
(Waterloo, IA) -- One person is in custody in connection to a fatal shooting in Waterloo. The Waterloo Police Department says 23 year-old Savion Wilson is charged in the shooting death of 26 year-old Cortavius Benford. Police say they responded reports of a shooting at an apartment complex at 226 Palmer Drive on Saturday August, and when officers arrived, they found Benford suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and later died of his injuries.
Cedar Rapids man accused of violating no-contact order hours after it was issued
A Cedar Rapids man was arrested after allegedly violating a no-contact order three times within two days after its issue. 34-year-old Curtis Larson allegedly went to the protected party’s residence Saturday night around 11:45, a few hours after being served with the no-contact order. He reportedly threw rocks at the woman’s window and then spoke to her, but fled before police arrived.
Weapons Charges Against Waterloo Man
A federal grand jury has charged a Waterloo man on weapons charges, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 23 year old Deshaun Jackson was charged with Intimidation after firing a gun on Sunnyside Avenue back on December 1st. That charge was dropped in favor of the federal prosecution, however. He has now been charged with Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm. A .22 caliber pistol and a .40 caliber handgun were found in Jackson’s apartment. He is prohibited from handling firearms due to prior felony convictions for Burglary and Robbery.
Iowa City Police Department increases presence at schools after two unknown men approached Iowa City High students
This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Iowa City Police Department is increasing its presence in and around Iowa City High School after two men reportedly approached multiple students on Friday. A student was reportedly approached by two unknown individuals described as white males on Lucas St. when...
It was another deadly weekend in Waterloo after one person was killed in a shooting on Saturday according to Waterloo Police. This is the city's seventh homicide in 2022, and the second-weekend homicide in a row. One person charged after Saturday homicide. KCRG reports the shooting Saturday happened just after...
The Linn County Board of Supervisors is set to have a public hearing and its first consideration for two solar power projects in Palo on Monday.
Columbus Junction man accused of stealing phone and getting cash from an app
A Columbus Junction man has been arrested on a warrant stemming from an alleged theft of a cellphone from a downtown Iowa City bar. Police say the incident occurred at approximately 11:30 pm on February 26th. 22-year-old Jose Cerezo allegedly stole an IPhone 12 Pro worth about $1000 from the Fieldhouse Bar on South Dubuque Street. He then reportedly used the phone to send himself $500 from the victim’s CashApp account.
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was killed in a shooting on Saturday, according to law enforcement officials. At around 12:07 p.m., the Waterloo Police Department was sent to a report of a shooting in an apartment at 226 Palmer Drive. Officials located Cortavius Benford, 26, who had been shot one time at the scene. He later died from his injuries at a nearby hospital.
WATERLOO – One person was killed in a shooting on Saturday, according to law enforcement officials. At around 12:07 p.m., the Waterloo Police Department was sent to a report of a shooting in an apartment at 226 Palmer Drive. Officials located Cortavius Benford, 26, who had been shot one time at the scene. He later died from his injuries at a nearby hospital. After an investigation, police arrested Savion Wilson, 23, and charged him with first-degree murder. Wilson is being held at the Black Hawk County Jail on a $1 million bond.
Iowa City man accused of forging check from local group in father’s care
An Iowa City man already facing charges after falsely reporting a robbery at a convenience store he was working now faces forgery charges after allegedly falsifying a check from a local group’s account. Police say the incident occurred in January of this year, when now 29-year-old Michael Preslicka of...
Video emerges of Iowa City police chase that locked down nearby school; KCJJ obtains aerial photos of damage to field
KCJJ has obtained aerial photos of the damage caused to a cornfield following a police chase through southeast Iowa City Friday afternoon. A video has also emerged on social media of the chase itself, which temporarily locked down a nearby elementary school. Officers say they began pursuing a stolen 2006...
Son remembers Catherine Stickley ahead of federal trial connected to her death
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Christopher Petersen has spent the last eleven years grappling with the trauma of his mother’s death. Prosecutors say in 2011, Johnathan Mitchell stabbed 54-year-old Catherine Stickley 18 times in the neck and head and stole cash from her in a Cedar Rapids alley. Mitchell is charged with interference with commerce by robbery and faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted. His federal trial is expected to begin on August 29.
Cedar Rapids man arrested for alleged road rage incident involving firearm near Hawkeye Wildlife Area gun range
A Cedar Rapids man has been arrested after allegedly brandishing a firearm at another motorist while intoxicated with a child in the car near a Johnson County gun range. Johnson County sheriff’s deputies were called to Plotz Road near Falcon Avenue just before 4:30 Saturday afternoon for a subject who had flashed a gun during a road rage incident near the Hawkeye Wildlife Shotgun and Archery Range. Deputies caught up to the suspect’s 2015 Nissan Juke near the intersection of 120th Street and Greencastle Avenue, just west of Swisher. The driver, identified as 30-year-old Seth Beason of 21st Avenue SW, allegedly showed signs of intoxication, performed poorly on field sobriety tests, admitted to drinking, had a cold, open can of beer in the vehicle and provided a breath alcohol sample of .090% at 5:45pm. Deputies also say there was a child in the vehicle in an unsecured car seat.
