North Olmsted, OH

Lady Eagles Fall to Rocky River

North Olmsted started with a strong defensive effort, keeping the game close throughout the first half but were unable to stop the Pirates from hitting 5 3-pointers in the 2nd half as River pulled away to victory. The Eagles battled throughout and assisted on 11 of their 14 field goals,...
NORTH OLMSTED, OH

