Police seek to identify suspect in connection with attempted armed robbery, aggravated battery on CTA Blue Line
CHICAGO (CBS) – Mass Transit detectives are looking to identify a person in connection with attempted robbery and aggravated battery on the Kedzie-Homan CTA Blue Line Sunday night.
Police said around 11:50 p.m., the offender was observed approaching a victim with a handgun before an incident where the victim was injured.
Police remind the public to always be aware of their surroundings, call 911 to report suspicious activity, and to never pursue a fleeing assailant.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Mass Transit at 312-745-4443.
