Pryor, OK

KLAW 101

The Most Popular Grilled Food in Oklahoma for Labor Day Weekend is…

A question that has plagued mankind from the very beginning is, "What's the most popular grilled food during Labor Day weekend?" Well, let's get to work and find out! Since we all have our favorites there's no wrong answer! Unless of course, it's all vegetables and no meat. Then there's definitely a wrong answer. Take the quick poll below and let's see what the most popular grilled food in Oklahoma is for Labor Day weekend.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KLAW 101

Lawton’s Bed, Bath, & Beyond Is Closing?

In a not-so-shocking bombshell announcement from the Bed, Bath, & Beyond corporate headquarters today, it was announced that the home store will be closing doors permanently on 150 "low-performing" stores across the nation... It's natural to wonder if Lawton's BB&B will be part of that 150. Call it cynical if...
LAWTON, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

918 Day less than a month away

TULSA, Okla. — 918 Day (Sept. 18) is less than a month away, and the City of Tulsa has several options for Tulsans to get involved and celebrate, the city announced. This year’s focus honors the commitment and service of our first responders – Tulsa Police, Tulsa Fire, and EMSA.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Grocery Giveaway in Pawhuska, Bartlesville Sep. 6

City Church is doing a grocery giveaway in Pawhuska and Bartlesville on Tuesday, Sep.6. from 5:30-6:30 p.m. It is a first come, first serve basis and it has a one bag limit. The Bartlesville location will be at the Central Middle School and the Pawhuska location will be at the Tri-County Tech Business.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KRMG

Sapulpa girl goes viral on Facebook for phone call video

SAPULPA, Okla. — A 5-year-old girl from Sapulpa is getting a taste of fame as a video she’s in has gone viral with more than 11 million views. Her mom recorded the video when her daughter was 18-months-old, and the video shows her talking on the phone. Now, it’s become a hit online.
SAPULPA, OK
tulsahurricane.com

Tulsa Men’s Soccer Game Ruled No Contest

Tulsa and Wisconsin battled for 68:43, but the game was halted due to lightening in the area on Sunday afternoon at the McClimon Track and Soccer Complex in Madison, Wis. The game was not able to be resumed in the three-hour window per NCAA rules and will go into the books as a "no contest". Both teams are 1-0 on the season.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Woman Injured In Overnight Shooting In Tulsa

Tulsa Police are investigating an overnight shooting that sent a woman to the hospital. According to the police, someone shot up a car near Admiral and Memorial late Monday night. According to police, a woman was shot in the back and was later taken to the hospital. Police say the...
TULSA, OK
moreclaremore.com

Old Rogers County Courthouse and a little of it’s history

Oklahoma was admitted to Statehood in 1907 and Rogers County. dedicated her first Court House March 17, 1941. That is 34 years. During that 34 years, Rogers County officers had their offices in. rooms on the second floor above business buildings. Finally they. decided to buy a two story, long...
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
KLAW 101

KLAW 101

Lawton, OK
KLAW 101 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma.

