The Most Popular Grilled Food in Oklahoma for Labor Day Weekend is…
A question that has plagued mankind from the very beginning is, "What's the most popular grilled food during Labor Day weekend?" Well, let's get to work and find out! Since we all have our favorites there's no wrong answer! Unless of course, it's all vegetables and no meat. Then there's definitely a wrong answer. Take the quick poll below and let's see what the most popular grilled food in Oklahoma is for Labor Day weekend.
5th Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning takes place at Hatbox Field
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning took place at the Hatbox Field in Muskogee. The festival began on Friday and will end on Sunday morning. The event featured food, live music and helicopter rides. Chris Sabia said the event featured 30 balloons from all over the country.
Lawton’s Bed, Bath, & Beyond Is Closing?
In a not-so-shocking bombshell announcement from the Bed, Bath, & Beyond corporate headquarters today, it was announced that the home store will be closing doors permanently on 150 "low-performing" stores across the nation... It's natural to wonder if Lawton's BB&B will be part of that 150. Call it cynical if...
Thieves cause $30,000 in damage to This Machine Tulsa bikes
This Machine, a Tulsa bike share program, is dealing with a huge theft and vandalism, after thieves caused $30,000 in damage this weekend.
Family remembers woman gunned down over Tulsa traffic incident
A Tulsa family shared a woman's story Monday less than two weeks after someone shot and killed her in what police called a road rage incident.
T-Shirt fundraiser held in honor of Cascia Hall football player who collapsed on the field Friday
TULSA, Okla. — FOX23 was given an update on the Cascia Hall football player who collapsed during last Friday night’s game. His mother said his condition is improving. Friday night, FOX23 reported when the medical team rushed to the field to help Collin Cottom. He collapsed, needed chest compressions and was rushed to the hospital.
Dept. of Transportation looking at I-244, as it cuts through Greenwood
TULSA, Okla. — Some state lawmakers said there’s a disconnect with government agencies when it comes to plans for I-244, as cuts through historic Greenwood, dividing it into two parts. Community leaders hope U.S. Secretary of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg’s visit last week will mean the start to turn...
Tulsa man released from California jail with felony warrants in Oklahoma arrested in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A 48-year-old man accused of running away with a teenage girl from Tulsa has been arrested in Tulsa after he was convicted and found guilty of similar crimes in California. Bartley walked out of a California courtroom on August 17 after being convicted of having sex...
918 Day less than a month away
TULSA, Okla. — 918 Day (Sept. 18) is less than a month away, and the City of Tulsa has several options for Tulsans to get involved and celebrate, the city announced. This year’s focus honors the commitment and service of our first responders – Tulsa Police, Tulsa Fire, and EMSA.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Grocery Giveaway in Pawhuska, Bartlesville Sep. 6
City Church is doing a grocery giveaway in Pawhuska and Bartlesville on Tuesday, Sep.6. from 5:30-6:30 p.m. It is a first come, first serve basis and it has a one bag limit. The Bartlesville location will be at the Central Middle School and the Pawhuska location will be at the Tri-County Tech Business.
Electronic recycling event to be held in Bartlesville Sept. 17
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Electronic Synergy Foundation will host an electronic recycling event in Bartlesville on Sept. 17, the city of Bartlesville announced. The event will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Sooner Pool parking area, 420 S.E. Madison Blvd. Donors are asked to bring their unwanted...
Sapulpa girl goes viral on Facebook for phone call video
SAPULPA, Okla. — A 5-year-old girl from Sapulpa is getting a taste of fame as a video she’s in has gone viral with more than 11 million views. Her mom recorded the video when her daughter was 18-months-old, and the video shows her talking on the phone. Now, it’s become a hit online.
Collision causes a trailer to burst into flames, creating a swell of black smoke in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department [TFD] and Hazmat responded to a crash near 91st and Riverside in south Tulsa. A black pickup truck failed to yield and slammed into the back of another truck pulling a trailer that was transporting a few gas cans. The truck and trailer flipped over causing flames to erupt. Black smoke then billowed into the sky.
Microbursts strike Green Country. How they form and why they can strike so quickly
TULSA, Okla. — Green Country has experienced a number of microbursts over the past couple of days. This is a common phenomenon in our summer storms when high winds occur as a storm collapses due to weak upper-level winds. A microburst is a type of downburst wind that only affects a small area of over several miles.
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa Men’s Soccer Game Ruled No Contest
Tulsa and Wisconsin battled for 68:43, but the game was halted due to lightening in the area on Sunday afternoon at the McClimon Track and Soccer Complex in Madison, Wis. The game was not able to be resumed in the three-hour window per NCAA rules and will go into the books as a "no contest". Both teams are 1-0 on the season.
okcfox.com
Panasonic looks at Oklahoma for new plant, again, The Wall Street Journal reports
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Panasonic Holdings Corp, a Tesla supplier, is in discussions to build an additional battery plant in the U.S. and the company is looking at Oklahoma again, The Wall Street Journal reports. The EV battery plant would be roughly $4 billion, though there are no guarantees...
OHP releases new details on I-44 collision that hospitalized five people
ADAIR, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) has released new details on a collision on I-44 that hospitalized five people Saturday afternoon. OHP said three vehicles were traveling west on I-44, about 3.5 miles east of Adair in Mayes County:. A Chevrolet Silverado driven by Jesus Hernandez, 48, of...
news9.com
Woman Injured In Overnight Shooting In Tulsa
Tulsa Police are investigating an overnight shooting that sent a woman to the hospital. According to the police, someone shot up a car near Admiral and Memorial late Monday night. According to police, a woman was shot in the back and was later taken to the hospital. Police say the...
Tulsa third grader found safe after missing from school for nearly two hours
A mother is grateful her 9-year-old daughter is safe after she went missing earlier today and her school did not know where she was.
moreclaremore.com
Old Rogers County Courthouse and a little of it’s history
Oklahoma was admitted to Statehood in 1907 and Rogers County. dedicated her first Court House March 17, 1941. That is 34 years. During that 34 years, Rogers County officers had their offices in. rooms on the second floor above business buildings. Finally they. decided to buy a two story, long...
