WWMT
Three dead in Portage, including a child, in suspected murder-suicide
PORTAGE, Mich. — Three people are dead in a suspected murder-suicide Tuesday night, according to the Portage Department of Public Safety. "It’s a sad day, " said Nick Armold, Portage's Director of Public Safety. "We were trying to see if we could get in there and rescue whoever was in there, but unfortunately we were too late for that."
WWMT
Mother of 22-year old WMU student killed in triple shooting: "She had a heart for giving"
PORTAGE, Mich. — The mother of a 22-year old Western Michigan University student, who was killed in a triple shooting in Portage late Friday night, said she wants justice for her daughter. Happening this weekend: WMU mourns loss of two students who died in shooting, hit-and-run The shooting happened...
WWMT
A Murder-Suicide: Man shoots woman and 6-year old child in Portage, then shoots himself
PORTAGE, Mich. — A man shot and killed a woman and child on Tuesday night, and then shot himself, according to Portage Department of Public Safety. Three other children escaped the home when they heard the gunshots, police said. New Information: Three dead in Portage, including a child, in...
WWMT
Portage police identify victims in suspected murder-suicide
PORTAGE, Mich. — Three people are dead after what police believe was a murder-suicide in Portage Tuesday night. Portage police have identified the deceased as 39-year-old Henry Bates, 31-year-old Brianna Bates, and their 6-year-old daughter Zenzia Bates. Previous Coverage: Three dead in Portage, including a child, in suspected murder-suicide.
WWMT
Police arrest teen who had drug-laced pills that looked like kids vitamins
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — While investigating an alleged assault at a Battle Creek laundry mat, police said they arrested a man who had meth-laced pills that looked like children's vitamins. Battle Creek Police identified a vehicle in question from the alleged assault at Finish Line Laundry on East Columbia...
WWMT
POLICE: Dowagiac bus driver fails to stop at intersection leading to early morning crash
The Cass County Sheriff's Office has confirmed a school bus has crashed just outside of the city of Dowagiac. The crash happened at the intersection of Atwood Road and Dewey Lake Street. According to Sheriff Richard Behnke, 40-year-old Benjamin Hoopes was driving the bus with four Dowagiac students and 45-year-old...
WWMT
Man armed with baseball bat accused of robbing Ottawa County gas station
PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Ottawa County deputies arrested a man Monday who, they said, may be connected to a Mobil Mart armed robbery. Kzoo homicide: Family wants answers to fatal shooting that killed loved one outside a Kalamazoo market. A man smashed through the gas station glass door Sunday,...
WWMT
Pregnant woman among 3 shot in I-94 shooting in Portage
PORTAGE, Mich. — Three people, including a baby and a pregnant woman, were shot Friday night near the Oakland Drive park and ride lot off I-94 West. One woman, 22-year-old Naya Reynolds of Kalamazoo, was killed in the shooting, Portage police said. Triple shooting: 22-year-old woman died, second woman...
WWMT
WMU mourns loss of two students who died in shooting, hit-and-run
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University lost two students over the weekend in Kalamazoo. "Processing through grief takes time. As a community, let us lean on each other for needed support now and in the weeks and months ahead," WMU President Edward Montgomery said in a statement Monday. Naya...
WWMT
WMU student dies after hit-and-run
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Western Michigan University Student has died following a hit-and-run on Saturday, Aug. 27. Previous Coverage: KDPS: 21-year-old in critical condition after Saturday morning hit and run. 21-year-old Kaylee Gansberg of Lisle, Illinois was hit by a car on the 2700 block of West Michigan Avenue,...
WWMT
17-year-old seriously injured in Calhoun County crash
NEWTON TWSP., Mich. — A teenage girl from Emmett Township sustained serious injuries in a crash on 8 Mile Road near B Drive S in Newton Township Tuesday afternoon. She was airlifted to the hospital. Investigators say the girl was driving eastbound on B Drive South when she collided...
WWMT
Grand Rapids Fire launches cadet program
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Do you want to learn the ins and outs of being a Grand Rapids firefighter?. The fire department launched a 12-month, work-study cadet program to provide fire and medical training to high school graduates, city officials said. Controlling violence: Grand Rapids Police to host gun...
WWMT
2 injured in shooting in southeast Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two people were hospitalized after a shooting in southeast Kalamazoo on Sunday afternoon, according to police. The Kalamazoo Department of Public safety responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Lake Street and James Street at around 2 p.m. When officers arrived they found...
WWMT
Crash splits power pole in half, kills driver in stolen car during chase, police say
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A driver behind the wheel of a stolen car was killed Monday after violently crashing into a power pole while being chased by police, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. The crash happened around 7 p.m. at East Cork Street and Emerald Drive. News...
WWMT
WMU president test positive for COVID-19
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Edward Montgomery, Western Michigan University president, tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the Fall 2022 semester. Montgomery sent a letter Monday informing the WMU campus community. "I have mild symptoms, a testament to being up to date on vaccination, with both my primary series and boosters,"...
WWMT
Road construction continues on Nichols Road despite start of school year
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Construction on Nichols Road in Kalamazoo will continue through the start of the 2022-23 school year. The project, between West Main Street and Ravine Road, will have adjusted hours of construction outside of King-Westwood Elementary School, the Road Commission of Kalamazoo County said. Behind the scenes:...
WWMT
Hard-hit Kalamazoo County neighborhood cleans up after severe storms ripped through Monday
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A hard-hit Kalamazoo County neighborhood began clean-up after a line of severe thunderstorms ripped through the area Monday afternoon. Damaging wind gusts snapped trees, branches, and power lines before scattering them across yards, houses, and roadways. “It looks like a war zone, honestly," Ann-Marie Breese said...
WWMT
Tracking: Power outages, damage reported from West Michigan storm
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Thousands of Consumers Energy customers were without power Monday as a thunderstorm rolls through West Michigan. Damaging wind gusts, torrential rain, hail, and even a weak tornado were all on the proverbial weather table starting around 3 p.m. and tapering off around midnight. Local airports reported...
WWMT
Amtrak temporarily suspends two train routes to Chicago
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Amtrak temporarily suspended two train routes Saturday that travel between Chicago and Pontiac. Stuck in Kzoo: Amtrak train delayed over 8 hours in Kalamazoo. Due to lack of manpower and available train equipment, Wolverine Train 350 and 355 were canceled with no alternative route provided, Amtrak...
WWMT
Downtown business forum to discuss street conversion
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The city of Kalamazoo and Southwest Michigan First are hosting a business forum today to get community feedback about the redesigning of Kalamazoo Avenue into a two-way street. CONVERSION: Kalamazoo conversion likely to benefit businesses. This forum is one in a series that will ask the...
