PORTAGE, Mich. — Three people are dead in a suspected murder-suicide Tuesday night, according to the Portage Department of Public Safety. "It’s a sad day, " said Nick Armold, Portage's Director of Public Safety. "We were trying to see if we could get in there and rescue whoever was in there, but unfortunately we were too late for that."

PORTAGE, MI ・ 6 HOURS AGO