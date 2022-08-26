ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage, MI

WWMT

Three dead in Portage, including a child, in suspected murder-suicide

PORTAGE, Mich. — Three people are dead in a suspected murder-suicide Tuesday night, according to the Portage Department of Public Safety. "It's a sad day, " said Nick Armold, Portage's Director of Public Safety. "We were trying to see if we could get in there and rescue whoever was in there, but unfortunately we were too late for that."
PORTAGE, MI
WWMT

Portage police identify victims in suspected murder-suicide

PORTAGE, Mich. — Three people are dead after what police believe was a murder-suicide in Portage Tuesday night. Portage police have identified the deceased as 39-year-old Henry Bates, 31-year-old Brianna Bates, and their 6-year-old daughter Zenzia Bates. Previous Coverage: Three dead in Portage, including a child, in suspected murder-suicide.
PORTAGE, MI
WWMT

Pregnant woman among 3 shot in I-94 shooting in Portage

PORTAGE, Mich. — Three people, including a baby and a pregnant woman, were shot Friday night near the Oakland Drive park and ride lot off I-94 West. One woman, 22-year-old Naya Reynolds of Kalamazoo, was killed in the shooting, Portage police said. Triple shooting: 22-year-old woman died, second woman...
PORTAGE, MI
WWMT

WMU mourns loss of two students who died in shooting, hit-and-run

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University lost two students over the weekend in Kalamazoo. "Processing through grief takes time. As a community, let us lean on each other for needed support now and in the weeks and months ahead," WMU President Edward Montgomery said in a statement Monday. Naya...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

WMU student dies after hit-and-run

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Western Michigan University Student has died following a hit-and-run on Saturday, Aug. 27. Previous Coverage: KDPS: 21-year-old in critical condition after Saturday morning hit and run. 21-year-old Kaylee Gansberg of Lisle, Illinois was hit by a car on the 2700 block of West Michigan Avenue,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

17-year-old seriously injured in Calhoun County crash

NEWTON TWSP., Mich. — A teenage girl from Emmett Township sustained serious injuries in a crash on 8 Mile Road near B Drive S in Newton Township Tuesday afternoon. She was airlifted to the hospital. Investigators say the girl was driving eastbound on B Drive South when she collided...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Grand Rapids Fire launches cadet program

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Do you want to learn the ins and outs of being a Grand Rapids firefighter?. The fire department launched a 12-month, work-study cadet program to provide fire and medical training to high school graduates, city officials said. Controlling violence: Grand Rapids Police to host gun...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

2 injured in shooting in southeast Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two people were hospitalized after a shooting in southeast Kalamazoo on Sunday afternoon, according to police. The Kalamazoo Department of Public safety responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Lake Street and James Street at around 2 p.m. When officers arrived they found...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

WMU president test positive for COVID-19

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Edward Montgomery, Western Michigan University president, tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the Fall 2022 semester. Montgomery sent a letter Monday informing the WMU campus community. "I have mild symptoms, a testament to being up to date on vaccination, with both my primary series and boosters,"...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Road construction continues on Nichols Road despite start of school year

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Construction on Nichols Road in Kalamazoo will continue through the start of the 2022-23 school year. The project, between West Main Street and Ravine Road, will have adjusted hours of construction outside of King-Westwood Elementary School, the Road Commission of Kalamazoo County said. Behind the scenes:...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Tracking: Power outages, damage reported from West Michigan storm

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Thousands of Consumers Energy customers were without power Monday as a thunderstorm rolls through West Michigan. Damaging wind gusts, torrential rain, hail, and even a weak tornado were all on the proverbial weather table starting around 3 p.m. and tapering off around midnight. Local airports reported...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Amtrak temporarily suspends two train routes to Chicago

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Amtrak temporarily suspended two train routes Saturday that travel between Chicago and Pontiac. Stuck in Kzoo: Amtrak train delayed over 8 hours in Kalamazoo. Due to lack of manpower and available train equipment, Wolverine Train 350 and 355 were canceled with no alternative route provided, Amtrak...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Downtown business forum to discuss street conversion

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The city of Kalamazoo and Southwest Michigan First are hosting a business forum today to get community feedback about the redesigning of Kalamazoo Avenue into a two-way street. CONVERSION: Kalamazoo conversion likely to benefit businesses. This forum is one in a series that will ask the...
KALAMAZOO, MI

