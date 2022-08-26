ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Narcity USA

This Gorgeous Tiny Home For Sale For Under $51K Takes Van Life To The Next Level

This tiny home on wheels takes van life to a whole new level. You can travel from coast to coast without having to leave the comfort of your home in the unique property. This van was specifically designed and renovated for safe and comfortable living. Whether you prefer to live off the grid or to wake up in a new city every morning, this tiny home is stylish and comfortable.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Autoblog

The best garage work benches for your next project

Autoblog is not affiliated with the brands featured in our articles, but when you make a purchase through links on our site we may earn a commission. Looking for a work bench that can cater to all your DIY project needs? The top garage work benches of 2022 just might win you over. Every good garage needs a work bench, and finding that perfect worktable can make all the difference in your DIY productivity. It can be difficult to find a solid work bench, and you might be wondering what you should be on the lookout for. This is where we come in — we’ll cover everything you need to know about work benches for different project types, your specific garage, and all your DIY needs.
Mic

40 clever, cheap ideas to make your home look better

Something about having a stylish, organized home just feels good. Gorgeous accent walls, a tidy kitchen, and a cozy bedroom can make a world of difference when it comes to being in a good mood after a full day of work. But if you aren’t sure how to decorate, don’t worry. I’ve come up with a ton of clever, cheap ideas that can make any home look better.
The Detroit Free Press

$2.5M castle with drawbridge, moat, hidden rooms and dungeon for sale in Oakland County

A medieval-style, castle-like home that sits on a hill surrounded by woods across more than 6 acres in Oakland Township is one of the most unique houses in southeast Michigan — and it's for sale. The secluded, private palace in Oakland County fit for a king and queen is listed at $2.5 million. It's located at the end of Deer Creek Estates, a private, gated subdivision of luxury homes. ...
Ars Technica

Does turning the air conditioning off when you’re not home save energy?

Hot summer days can mean high electricity bills. People want to stay comfortable without wasting energy and money. Maybe your household has fought over the best strategy for cooling your space. Which is more efficient: running the air conditioning all summer long without break, or turning it off during the day when you’re not there to enjoy it?
SheKnows

Costco Is Selling Gorgeous Velvet Chairs You'd Never Expect Came From a Discount Retailer

Click here to read the full article. We have to admit that when we go shopping at Costco there’s usually one thing in particular we have our hearts set on finding: dessert. The Costco bakery section is basically paradise on Earth to anyone with a sweet tooth. But there’s another Costco category that has gotten harder and harder to resist: the furniture section. Our obsession with Costco furniture started when they began selling affordable alternatives to the TikTok cloud couch, and since then we’ve added everything from console tables to Adirondack chairs to our carts. But the latest Costco furniture...
Salon

7 bakery items newly spotted at Costco warehouses

In addition to its menu of food court favorites, Costco flaunts an affordable and impressive assortment of baked goods. Cookies by the dozen, decadent layer cakes and seasonal pies are just a few mouth-watering goodies readily available at the warehouse. Costco's dessert delicacies are typically found in its popular bakery...
