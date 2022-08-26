Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasPendleton, SC
Three Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Seven Ways to Beat the Heat with Kids near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Experience France without Leaving South CarolinaMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Travelers Rest, SC
Related
Raleigh News & Observer
Longtime Clemson football home game tradition returns after 3-year hiatus
The Gathering at the Paw is back. Clemson football announced Monday that its long-standing postgame tradition, in which fans mingle with the team at midfield after home games, is a full go for 2022. The Gathering at the Paw was previously suspended for the entire 2020 season and all but...
Swinney indicates Tigers have more options if they need to make a change at QB
During his radio show Monday night, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke plenty about DJ Uiagalelei and his expectations for the Tigers’ junior quarterback this season. Swinney said he expects (...)
2023 OL Monroe Freeling Announces Commitment to SEC School
Monroe Freeling, out of Oceanside Collegiate in Mt. Pleasant, announced a commitment to Georgia on Monday night, choosing the Bulldogs over other finalists Clemson, Alabama, Florida and Miami.
Herbstreit talks Uiagalelei, discusses 'a legitimate concern' with Clemson
During ESPN's College GameDay show this past weekend, Kirk Herbstreit weighed in on Clemson heading into the 2022 season. The ESPN college football analyst talked about the coordinator changes on (...)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
clemsontigers.com
Clemson Announces Football Gameday Experience Enhancements in 2022
CLEMSON, S.C. – Several enhancements and changes to the gameday experience are on deck as Clemson gets set to host a full seven home games at Memorial Stadium for the first time since 2019. Clemson is in the midst of a $70 million stadium enhancement process, which began just days after the 2021 season, and will commence Phase II in December 2022.
Big-time WR hoping to hear from Clemson, feels he ‘really connected’ with Grisham
Brandon Winton, Jr. hasn’t had a chance to speak with Tyler Grisham since he camped at Clemson earlier this summer, but the big-time receiver prospect out of Bradenton (Florida) IMG Academy is hoping (...)
UGA dealing with a truly unprecedented situation heading into opener vs. Oregon
Mike Griffith has some concerns about UGA’s ability to repeat because they are facing something that not even Clemson or Alabama has dealt with.
Georgia Football Star Reportedly In Car Accident Monday
Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert reportedly had a scare on Monday when he was involved in a car crash. Gilbert, who is expected to have a major role in the Bulldogs' loaded tight end group this season, was uninjured in the accident, but his white Mercedes was totaled, according to UGASports.com.
RELATED PEOPLE
Clements reflects on Daytona win
Spartanburg’s Jeremy Clements’ second career Xfinity Series win came in the early hours of Saturday morning as he claimed the win at Daytona, fulfilling a childhood dream. Clements is back in the upcoming Xfinity Series playoffs with the victory and spoke with 7 News Sports’ Todd Summers Monday about his latest triumph.
kiss951.com
North Carolina Restaurant One of America’s Most Photo Worthy Places to Eat
“The camera eats first!” Listen, North Carolina is home to some of the best restaurants out there. Sometimes we let our cameras eat before we dive right in. You want to get the best photo-op of your surroundings or your meal or even your drinks. One Mills River, North Carolina restaurant has been named one of the most photo-worthy places to eat in the United States. Are you thinking about which restaurant it might be? Well, find out what Yelp had to say!
FOX Carolina
Upstate city named ugliest city in SC, national travel site says
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Can you name the ugliest city in South Carolina?. Based on online reviews of various travel sites, Alot Travel chose one ugly city from each state. South Carolina’s ugliest city, Watts Mills, is not actually a city but an unincorporated community in Laurens County....
wspa.com
Ingles Open Road at Sky Top Orchard
The following is paid content produced by Ingles Markets. I’m Chris Bainbridge, inviting you to take a ride with me. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes. Ingles sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature music, and more… all affordable and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mountain Xpress
Edwards, Republican panel talk ‘leftist agenda’ in schools
The N.C. Republican Party’s Aug. 17 panel discussion in Hendersonville was billed with the theme of “Family First.” For Chuck Edwards — the Republican state senator for District 48 and nominee for North Carolina’s 11th Congressional District — and other local GOP leaders, those words primarily meant driving conservative change in public education.
Greenville Fire Dept.: stay out of water near Falls Park
The Greenville City Fire Department is warning against swimming or wading in the water at Falls Park.
Developer: Construction on Reidville Town Center will start this year
A Greenville developer said plans to build a town center in Reidville are moving forward.
Comments / 0