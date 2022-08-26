Read full article on original website
Residential contents fire squelched in Pilot Rock
PILOT ROCK — Pilot Rock fire and police responded Monday afternoon, Aug. 29, to a small residential fire. Pilot Rock Rural Fire Protection District, Pilot Rock Police Department and Pendleton Assistant Fire Chief Anthony Pierotti were all a part of the response to the call at 788 S.W. Cedar St.
Former Walla Walla businessman Mark Gilbert to be sentenced Sept. 8 for fraud
WALLA WALLA — The sentencing hearing for former Walla Walla businessman Mark Gilbert convicted of fraud has been rescheduled for Sept. 8 at the U.S. District Courthouse in Spokane. Rejea Grogan, the senior clerk of the court’s Eastern Washington district, said the hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. in...
Pendleton Flour Mills history might have started with a card game
PENDLETON — Tony Flagg was vice president for grain operations and chief executive officer of Pendleton Flour Mills for 20 years. After serving as CEO of international exporter United Grain Corporation, now headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, he retired to Florida. Flagg moved back to Pendleton on the Fourth of July this year.
Eastern Oregon town damaged by hail storm recovers together
Your browser does not support the audio element. On August 11th a severe thunderstorm rolled through Wallowa County. The town of Wallowa itself was right in the path of the storm. Mayor Gary Hulse estimates that every window on the west side of any building in about a 5 mile stretch got completely destroyed. Roofs and vehicles were also damaged. Since then, residents and volunteers have been coming together to patch up buildings and help people whose homes were destroyed. Hulse joins us to talk about the effort.
New Pendleton School District superintendent embraces ‘Les Schwab model of customer service’
PENDLETON — Pendleton School District’s new superintendent said he follows a model of customer service locals might know well. “I embrace the Les Schwab model of customer service,” Kevin Headings said, “which is consistent, exceptional service, earning the trust of your stakeholders and valuing partnership.”
Pendleton taxi company once opposed to Uber scoops up rivals’ business name
PENDLETON — The owners of Pendleton’s only taxi service couldn’t stop the city from allowing ride-hailing services to begin operating. But they did claim a business name that was first used by one of their new competitors. Matthew and Rod Johlke, the owners of Elite Taxi Inc.,...
Main Street businesses struggle amid persistent inflation, looming recession and corporate decision making
PENDLETON — Two prominent Main Street stores are going out of business. The windows of Sears Hometown Store, 124 S. Main St., and Dean’s Pendleton Athletic, 249 S. Main St., displayed high-visibility lime-green closing sale signs on Monday, Aug. 29. Transformco, the parent company of Sears and Kmart,...
2 Shot In Oregon Casino (Latest News)
According to Wildhorse Resort & Casino and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, a police firefight resulted from an attempted robbery on the Umatilla Indian Reservation on Wednesday afternoon. The suspect and a bystander were rushed to St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton after being hurt in a police...
Washington man faces manslaughter in connection with La Grande woman’s death after wrong-way collision
PENDLETON — Law enforcement booked a Washington state man into the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton, on Wednesday, Aug. 17, in connection with the death of a La Grande woman. Kari Lindeman, 49, was killed when the Ford Fiesta she was driving collided with a Dodge 3500 pickup driven by Gabriel Velasquez, 55, of Kennewick, who was traveling in the wrong direction in the eastbound lane near milepost 216, 5 miles east of Pendleton, according to Oregon State Police.
EPA fine Smith Frozen Foods $100,000
WESTON — The Environmental Protection Agency has announced that Smith Frozen Foods Inc. in Weston has agreed to pay a $100,000 fine for the violation of seven separate provisions of the Clean Air Act in 2016. “Our EPA enforcement officer did an inspection in 2016 and they were able...
CHI St. Anthony technical health care workers vote to unionize
PENDLETON — Thirty-nine health care technical workers Wednesday, Aug. 23, at CHI St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton voted for union representation through the Oregon Nurses Association. The association in a press release reported the technical workers identified a wide range of issues in favor of organizing a union, including...
Pendleton bus barn project in planning phase
PENDLETON — The city of Pendleton reported it has met its funding goals for the $3 million Bus Barn Facility, receiving more than $2.5 million in grants. The Oregon Department of Transportation in May provided more than $2 million to the city for the project through the Statewide Transportation Improvement Fund. The grant funds are set aside for the construction phase of the project and will allow the city to move into the design phase this year.
Cause of Pendleton flour mill fire remains under investigation
PENDLETON — Investigators continue working to determine what sparked the fire more than a week ago that tore through the Grain Craft flour mill in Pendleton as well as plans for the future of the burnt out building itself. Assistant Chief Anthony Pierotti with the Pendleton Fire Department said...
Local faith-sponsored food outreach program draws 200 residents
PENDLETON — Hundreds of people gathered on the afternoon of Friday, Aug. 19, outside Electric Sundown, Pendleton, for a food giveaway. the Pendleton chapter of the Baha’i Faith held the event. It was the group’s second food drive of the year, and second at Electric Sundown. Bill Young said the location of Electric Sundaon, 14 S.E. Third St., provided by owner Lance Leonnig has been a huge help.
New heat wave poised to roast the Northwest
Temperatures have been trending upward across the Pacific Northwest since this past weekend, and AccuWeather meteorologists say that Mother Nature will turn the thermostat up higher for the remainder of the week. The heat began to expand on Wednesday with temperatures reaching about 10 degrees Fahrenheit above normal in Seattle,...
