Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Billy Gunn Comments On Chyna's Life And Legacy
Billy Gunn and Chyna were part of WWE's iconic D-Generation X faction during the Attitude Era. While Gunn stuck mostly to tag team wrestling alongside Road Dogg, Chyna acted as a singles star, winning the WWE Women's Championship and the Intercontinental Championship, becoming the only woman to accomplish the feat. Chyna, unfortunately, passed away on April 17th, 2016, due to an accidental drug overdose. However, Billy Gunn has fond memories of working with her.
wrestlingrumors.net
The Boss’ Daughter: Two Time WWE Champion Ordered To Avoid Stephanie McMahon
The legend continues. Wrestling has a strange history as people can remember what took place in front of the camera, but then there is an entirely different world backstage. The line between reality and fantasy can be difficult to discern at times, leading to all kinds of stories taking on lives of their own. That was the case with two prominent names, and now someone else has something to say about it.
wrestlinginc.com
Happy Corbin Expresses Interest In First-Time Match Against Multi-Time WWE Champion
Though he's only held championship gold once during his time with WWE, Happy Corbin has had some major rivalries in the company that led him to career-defining wins. At TLC 2019, Corbin managed to defeat the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns – though, at the time, "The Tribal Chief" wasn't a titleholder and hadn't debuted his new persona quite yet. He also defeated Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 34, which was the same night that Angle retired from in-ring competition and seemingly hung up the boots for good. During a recent Q&A session on Twitter, Corbin hinted that he would be open to another huge match if the creative department wanted to set it up."Not my choice but definitely would [work with Brock Lesnar]," he wrote.
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Calls Recent WWE Release A 'Shock'
The backstage roles within WWE have received several adjustments in recent months, with the most recent being the role of Senior Vice President of WWE LIve Events. WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett was placed into the position just this past May but is already out of the role, according to recent reports. "That was a shock," Booker T said on the latest "The Hall of Fame." "I didn't see that one coming; I did not see that coming at all. Jeff Jarrett just came off of a huge weekend not too long ago ... Ric Flair's final match, as well as he had WWE duties, and now, Jeff Jarrett is no longer with the company."
RELATED PEOPLE
stillrealtous.com
Major Update On Sasha Banks And Naomi’s WWE Status
Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of Monday Night Raw back in May and ever since then fans have been waiting to see if they could return to the company. Following Vince McMahon’s retirement and Triple H took over creative it’s been expected that the former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions would be making a comeback at some point.
PWMania
WWE Attempted to Re-sign Two Former Stars When Vince McMahon Was in Charge
The possibility of a former tag team from WWE making a comeback to the company earlier this year was reportedly discussed, but those discussions reportedly came to an end. According to PWInsider.com, WWE reportedly made some inquiries about bringing back the Good Brothers, Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson. During the time that Vince McMahon was still with the company, overtures were made to them.
wrestlinginc.com
DDP Confirms Former NWO Member Has Entered Rehab
It's been nearly six months since longtime wrestling veteran Buff Bagwell announced he was moving in with Diamond Dallas Page to live in the "accountability crib" and be part of his "Change or Die" docu-series. Unfortunately, DDP took to his YouTube channel earlier today to reveal that Bagwell has suffered a significant setback on his journey to a drug-free life.
PWMania
WWE Releases Talent While Still Recovering From Injury
Earlier this month, WWE made the decision to release a number of names from NXT UK, including Flash Morgan Webster. According to Fightful Select, Webster had not fully recovered from his injuries at the time that he was released by WWE. After signing a contract with WWE in 2018 to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
411mania.com
Pro Wrestling Community Coming Together To Raise Money For Steve McMichael
Cu Communications has announced that the pro wrestling community is coming together to raise money for Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael. It was announced back in April that McMichael had been diagnosed with ALS, better known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. Here’s the press release for the ‘Money for Mongo’ event:
wrestlinginc.com
Mick Foley Addresses Whether He Thinks Nancy Benoit Will Go Into WWE Hall Of Fame
Mick Foley has advocated for several names to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame and one that has always been at the top of his list is Nancy Benoit. She and her son Daniel were murdered by her husband, WWE wrestler Chris Benoit in late June 2007 before Chris took his own life. The tragedy sent shockwaves through the world of wrestling. Before marrying Chris Benoit, Nancy had established her own name in pro wrestling as a valet, most notably as Woman in WCW. On the latest episode of "Foley Is Pod," Foley remarked on the legacy that she left as a performer in the business.
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Teases Match With Hall Of Famer In Deleted Tweet
Edge and The Mysterios' ongoing feud with Judgment Day has been heating up in recent weeks. On last week's episode of "WWE Raw," Edge faced Damian Priest in the show's main event. After the match, Edge's wife, Beth Phoenix, jumped the barricade to protect her husband from a beatdown at the hands of Priest's stablemates, resulting in some bad blood between her and Rhea Ripley.
stillrealtous.com
Former Universal Champion Being Considered For WWE Return
Over the last few years WWE has released some surprising names, and fans were shocked last summer when the company announced that former Universal Champion Braun Strowman had been let go. Fightful Select is now reporting that Braun Strowman is one of the names being discussed for a possible WWE...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
411mania.com
WWE News: Seth Rollins & Matt Riddle Brawl After Raw, Dominik Refuses to Fight Rhea Ripley
– Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle took it to each other all the way to the ring once tonight’s WWE Raw went off the air. Monday night’s show saw the two have an intense promo against each other and even battle in the parking lot outside the arena before the show. The post-show angle for WWE Raw saw the two fight their way down to the ring ahead of their match at Clash at the Castle on Saturday:
PWMania
Ronda Rousey Trains With Shayna Baszler (Video)
On the episode of WWE SmackDown that aired on August 5, Shayna Baszler emerged victorious in a gauntlet match to earn the right to challenge Liv Morgan for the title of SmackDown Women’s Champion at the upcoming Clash at the Castle event that will take place next Saturday in Cardiff, Wales.
PWMania
Possible Spoiler: WWE Discussing Roman Reigns Dropping the Unified World Titles
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will celebrate two years as champion on this week’s episode of SmackDown, but it’s possible that his reign as champion is drawing to a close soon. According to WrestleVotes, there have reportedly been discussions about Reigns losing either one or both of...
wrestlinginc.com
Security Confisticates Sasha Banks Sign During WWE Raw
Despite being widely recognized as one of the pre-eminent performers of the last decade, Sasha Banks has dealt with her fair share of detractors – many of whom have been critical of her tendency to occasionally botch moves inside the ring. One such fan sat in the front row...
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: That’s A Wrap: AEW Star Set For Return After Long Absence
He would be welcomed back. There are a lot of talented stars in AEW, to the point where it can be difficult to keep track of everyone. With so many wrestlers, it takes someone extra special to stand out and that is the case with a few members of the roster. Some of those wrestlers will occasionally take some time away from television for one reason or another, but now one of them is on the way back.
PWMania
Speculation on Tony Khan Following Cryptic Tweet After WWE RAW
Following the airing of Monday’s episode of WWE Raw, AEW President Tony Khan sent out an interesting tweet to his followers. The text that appeared on the gif stated, “This is the stroke of luck I’ve been looking for.”. It would appear that this tweet may be...
ComicBook
Controversial Finish to Title Change on WWE Raw
For the first time in over three months, WWE has Women's Tag Team Champions. August has been home to the WWE Women's Tag Title tournament, a bracket-style series of matches to determine a new pair of titleholders after Sasha Banks and Naomi were stripped of the championships in May. Many joked that the tournament was cursed from the get-go, as NXT representatives Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark were deemed "medically unavailable" to compete. They would be replaced by Gigi Dolan and Jacey Jayne, who defeated Natalya and Sonya Deville in the first round, but were also forced to exit the tournament due to injuries.
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (8/29/22)
Tonight, the WWE Clash at The Castle go-home episode of RAW will air live from PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. In addition to a special appearance by WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, the main event of tonight’s RAW will feature a match for the vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles between Dakota Kai and IYO SKY and Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah.
Comments / 0