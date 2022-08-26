Read full article on original website
‘House of the Dragon’ Star Milly Alcock on Her Journey to the HBO Hit
HBO’s long-awaited “Game of Thrones” prequel “House of the Dragon” premiered to a huge audience last Sunday, courting nearly 10 million viewers on premiere night, and making actress Milly Alcock, who plays Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, not one, but two of the top Google trending topics related to the show.
‘House of the Dragon’ Star Milly Alcock on Rhaenyra’s ‘Heartbreak’ Over Her Father’s Betrothal
Plus, the actress tells TheWrap what it was like squaring off with Matt Smith when her character flew on dragonback to Dragonstone. Spoiler alert: This story discusses plot details from “House of the Dragon” Episode 2. Rhaenyra Targaryen was left shocked and hurt at the end of Sunday...
‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 2 Ratings Rise 2% to 10.2 Million
Even more viewers than Week 1 tuned in for the second episode of HBO’s “House of the Dragon” Sunday night, proving the premium cabler has a certified hit on its hands. More than 10.2 million viewers tuned in, representing a 2% uptick over the week before in domestic Sunday night viewing across linear telecasts and HBO Max, based on a combination of Nielsen and first party data. Growing an audience week-over-week is tough to do in television these days; even the second episode of “Game of Thrones'” final season in 2019 dropped nearly 13% in Sunday night viewership from the first episode.
‘The Orville’ and ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Are the Most In-Demand Originals on Hulu | Charts
NBC’s ”Saturday Night Live“ reigns as the most popular title on the streaming service in July. The only Hulu original series that rank in the 10 most in-demand titles in its library in July are “Only Murders in the Building” and “The Orville,” according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement. Both shows released episodes weekly throughout July.
‘The Patient’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in Hulu’s Serial Killer Drama?
At first, FX’s new drama “The Patient” is by and large a two-hander centered on psychologist Alan Strauss (Steve Carell) and the serial-killing patient, Sam Fortner (Domhnall Gleeson), who abducts him in a desperate attempt to stop himself from murdering again. But as the taut thriller series unfolds, it also expands, introducing a handful of key players beyond the walls of Alan’s prison/Sam’s basement, be it through memory, imagination, or Sam’s constantly tense trips back to the outside world.
The Conners' Michael Fishman Breaks Silence on Exit, Confirms, 'I Was Told I Would Not Be Returning for Season 5'
Michael Fishman is opening up about his departure from The Conners. As TVLine exclusively reported, the Roseanne star is leaving the spinoff ahead of Season 5. Now, in a statement provided to People.com, Fishman is reflecting on the profound impact the role of DJ has had on his life. “It has been my honor to play DJ Conner,” Fishman said. “It’s every actor’s dream to be a series regular, especially on a groundbreaking show, where we tackle significant topics. The opportunity to do comedy and drama alongside iconic castmates, while reaching fans in meaningful ways has profoundly impacted my life. I am proud...
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Teaser Trailer Promises ‘All Will Be Revealed’ (Video)
The official teaser trailer for “Yellowstone” Season 5 has arrived, warning viewers “All will be revealed.”. Paramount Network revealed the first look at the new season during Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards. “We’ll show the world who we are and what we do,” a voiceover loomed over clips from the series’ newest installment.
‘The Goldbergs’ Will Kill Off Jeff Garlin’s Character Following His Exit After HR Investigation
ABC’s “The Goldbergs” will kill off Jeff Garlin’s character Murray, the patriarch of the family, upon its Season 10 return on Sept. 21. The former sitcom star exited the series in December 2021 following the results of an HR investigation into unspecified on-set behavior. Co-showrunners Alex...
Charlbi Dean, ‘Triangle of Sadness’ and ‘Black Lightning’ Star, Dies at 32
Charlbi Dean, the star of this year’s Palme d’Or winner at Cannes “Triangle of Sadness” and whom appeared in The CW series “Black Lightning,” has died, TheWrap has confirmed. The actress was 32. Dean died Monday in New York City following a sudden and...
How to Watch ‘The Patient': Where Is the New Steve Carell Series Streaming?
From “The Americans” showrunners Joe Fields and Joseph Weisberg and director Chris Long comes a new series starring Steve Carell and Domhnall Gleeson in which a therapist gets kidnapped by a patient who turns out to have more of a motive than just therapy. “The Patient” tells a fast-paced story of a therapist who gets the unexpected opportunity to turn inward, even if it might not be in the most ideal situation.
‘Chicago P.D.’ Original Cast Member Jesse Lee Soffer to Exit Series in Season 10
“Chicago P.D.” is losing one of its original officers. Jesse Lee Soffer, who has played detective Jay Halstead since the show’s first season, will be leaving early in Season 10, which premieres next month on NBC. “This is sad but true. Just want all the fans to know...
William Reynolds, Star of 1960s-70s TV Series ‘The F.B.I.,’ Dies at 90
William Reynolds, an actor-turned-businessman best known for his six seasons starring on the TV series “The F.B.I.,” has died following a short illness. He was 90. Reynolds portrayed F.B.I. agent Tom Colby on the hit ABC series from 1967 to 1973, joining the show in its third season. The role proved to be his last, as he pursued a business career beginning in the 1970s thereafter.
‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Review: Prime Video’s Stunningly Epic Series Is Awe-Inspiring
Fans of Peter Jackson’s cinematic adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s “Lord of the Rings” should be pleased with Amazon’s prequel series “The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power.” Based on the appendices of the original trilogy, the series expands upon the original text to answer some of the crucial queries proposed by Tolkein. Questions like: what cost does war have on the young lives supplied to fight it? At what point is the individual greater than the community? How does one preserve their legacy? These eternal haunting questions search for answers amongst the resplendent beauty of New Zealand’s vast terrain, charming new characters and frightening paths to a country divided and at war.
‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 2 Adds Kyra Sedgwick, Elsie Fisher
“The Summer I Turned Pretty” has expanded its cast for Season 2, adding Kyra Sedgwick and Elsie Fisher. The two join the Prime Video show in recurring roles, however no details were made available about their characters. Season 2 is currently in production. Based on the book of the...
Jennifer Connelly Joins Apple’s ‘Dark Matter’ With Joel Edgerton Co-Starring and Executive Producing
Academy Award-winning actress Jennifer Connelly will star in the highly anticipated Apple Original series adaption of “Dark Matter,” the streamer said Monday. Joel Edgerton will star in and executive produce the sci-fi limited series set for nine episodes that will be produced for Apple TV+ by Sony Pictures Television. The story is based on the blockbuster book by Blake Crouch. The show will also be written by Crouch, and he will serve as showrunner.
‘Echoes’ Leads Netflix Top 10 in Second Week Since Premiere
The twisty limited series “Echoes,” starring Michelle Monaghan opposite herself as identical twins, led the Netflix Top 10 in the second week following its premiere Aug. 19. The series was followed by Neil Gaiman’s “The Sandman” and Mindy Kaling’s “Never Have I Ever,” the latter of which just premiered its third season.
Bishop Sycamore High School Football Scandal Documentary in the Works at HBO
Directors Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe have teamed up for “BS High,” a documentary chronicling the Bishop Sycamore high school football scandal, HBO announced Monday morning. The announcement comes a year to the day that the Bishop Sycamore Centurions took on IMG Academy in a game televised...
‘Chicago P.D.’ Star Tracy Spiridakos Calls Jesse Lee Soffer the ‘Absolute Best’ as He Prepares to Exit NBC Show
Tracy Spiridakos had nothing but praise for her onscreen husband Jesse Lee Soffer as he prepares to exit “Chicago P.D.” this fall. “I guess the word is out … Jesse, what can I say, you’re the absolute best,” Spiridakos, who plays Hailey Upton on the NBC #OneChicago show wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for your kindness, your guidance and your friendship. You’re the greatest onscreen husband a girl could ask for. I’ll miss being on set with you every day. I can’t wait to see what the world has in store for you next. #upsteadforever.”
Inside Amazon Prime’s Billion-Dollar ‘Big Swing’ With ‘Lord of the Rings’ Prequel
Driven by founder and chairman Jeff Bezos’ desire to stake a claim in the streaming wars, Prime Video is betting large on ”The Rings of Power“. On a picturesque evening in Culver City, California, as the sun began to set and temperatures settled on the perfect side of warm, the cast of “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” stepped through golden framed archways and a small forest of wondrous ancient-looking trees of amber for the premiere of Amazon Prime Video’s big-budget gamble in the fantasy drama world.
Here’s What’s New on Netflix in September 2022
As the back-to-school rush arrives, Netflix has dropped a perfect mix of new titles and classic flicks right in time to procrastinate homework, work and whatever else life has in store. This month, the streaming service will serve up a dark comedy featuring Camila Mendes, Ana de Armas’ rendition of...
