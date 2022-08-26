In a sea of podcasts, it can be hard to find the right one. Nowadays, there’s a slew of genres, from mysteries to self-help to true crime, and just looking at a list of top recommended podcasts can be overwhelming (don’t they all sound so interesting?). Simultaneously, choosing a podcast only to wonder something along the lines of, “What did I even just listen to?” an hour later can be, well, an excellent example of how not to spend your Friday evening. In tough times like these, I like to turn to the stars and ask, what is the right choice for me? In other words, I let my identity as a Libra guide me as I choose my form of entertainment.

