What Does It Mean To Orange-Pill Someone?
It is wise to reflect and improve upon the different ways we currently measure successfully introducing someone to Bitcoin. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of...
Trump social network unwelcome in Google store over moderation issues
Former US president Donald Trump's Truth Social app is unwelcome in Google's app store until it abides by rules regarding content moderation including violent threats, the company said Wednesday. The app breaks rules barring content that incites physical threats and violence, according to the tech firm.
19 Forgotten Or Unfairly Dismissed Movies That Are Actually So Good It's Upsetting
" Beyond the Infinite Two Minutes is a fun movie. A café owner finds out that he can see two minutes into the future due to a time delay on his closed-circuit TV setup between his bedroom and the café he owns downstairs. It's a simple concept executed superbly with a bunch of shenanigans."
Corden Scoffs at Elon Musk’s Promise to Roll Out Self-Driving Teslas This Year: ‘It Sounds More Like a Warning’ (Video)
James Corden is pretty skeptical about Elon Musk’s announcement this week that completely autonomous Teslas will be rolled out by the end of this year. The late night host joked on Tuesday that more than anything, it felt like a threat. On Monday, the Tesla CEO announced that the...
Opinion: A Narcissist Will Utilize Mind Games To Manipulate Victims
There is a reason why so many victims of Narcissistic abuse experience years of trauma and evenPTSD after leaving the relationship. If you are a victim of narcissistic abuse you have been dealing with months, years, or decades of manipulative mind games.
Urgent warning for all desktop keyboard users as hackers can ‘listen to what you type’ and ‘steal passwords’
HACKERS can use advanced software to translate the sound of key taps into letters for guessing passwords and reading private exchanges. Users with a specific type of keyboard are most at risk of being exposed by their keystrokes. Mechanical keyboards with springs have been mostly replaced by membrane keyboards padded...
Deleted iPhone voicemails are still on your phone – here’s how to erase them forever
Traditional voicemails are dated technology for modern smartphones like the iPhone. Most chat apps also support voice calls. Many let you send and receive voice messages, which are much easier to access than carrier voicemails. However, if you still use voicemails on your iPhone, you should know that you can permanently delete them.
The Podcast You Should Listen to Next, Based on Your Zodiac Sign
In a sea of podcasts, it can be hard to find the right one. Nowadays, there’s a slew of genres, from mysteries to self-help to true crime, and just looking at a list of top recommended podcasts can be overwhelming (don’t they all sound so interesting?). Simultaneously, choosing a podcast only to wonder something along the lines of, “What did I even just listen to?” an hour later can be, well, an excellent example of how not to spend your Friday evening. In tough times like these, I like to turn to the stars and ask, what is the right choice for me? In other words, I let my identity as a Libra guide me as I choose my form of entertainment.
These 3 hidden iPhone menus have so many secret features
Anyone can use the iPhone relatively quickly after taking it out of the box and setting it up. The basic features are immediately evident, and you will discover the more advanced ones as you explore the operating system. And if you want to go “pro,” you can learn more advanced iPhone features that let you make the most of the handset. Mastering the hidden iPhone touch gestures that make interacting with apps faster than usual via Quick Actions is one trick to help you become a more advanced iPhone user.
What is live text on the iPhone and how do you use it?
Have you ever seen text in an image and wished it was more interactive? Maybe there was a phone number on a flyer, and you thought, “wouldn’t it be great if I pointed my phone at the flyer and it immediately recognized it as a phone number?” Starting with iOS 15, that became reality with a new feature called Live Text. Here’s how to get started with Live Text on the iPhone.
Ozzy Osbourne Says He’s Moving Back to the UK Because America Is ‘F-ing Crazy’
Ozzy Osbourne blames gun violence in the United States as the reason he and his wife Sharon will be moving back to the U.K. “Everything’s fucking ridiculous there,” the singer said of America in a recent interview with The Observer. “I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s f—ing crazy.”
Opinion: Covert Narcissists Exhibit Troubling Behavior
Victims often ask how they ended up in a relationship with a Narcissist. How did they miss the blatant red flags?. The reality is that not all people who have narcissistic personality disorder are loud, charismatic, and flamboyant.
Clever things that are gaining a massive following on Amazon
This list is packed with a bunch of different things, but I promise they all have something in common: they’re super clever. Whether it’s an article of functional clothing, a unique solution to a common kitchen problem, or a cleaning product that makes your life so much easier, you need these clever products in your life.
Animators Voice ‘Deep Distrust’ of Warner Bros. Discovery After Latest HBO Max Purge
Showrunners and agents say company’s efforts to reduce debt are harming relationships with talent. Ian Jones-Quartey is used to seeing fan art and TikTok videos of his Cartoon Network show “O.K. K.O.: Let’s Be Heroes” on social media, but on Aug. 17 he found out something far more sobering from his fans: His show was one of three dozen titles that Warner Bros. Discovery had abruptly pulled from HBO Max as the company looks to reduce costs following its $43 billion merger earlier this year.
Inside Amazon Prime’s Billion-Dollar ‘Big Swing’ With ‘Lord of the Rings’ Prequel
Driven by founder and chairman Jeff Bezos’ desire to stake a claim in the streaming wars, Prime Video is betting large on ”The Rings of Power“. On a picturesque evening in Culver City, California, as the sun began to set and temperatures settled on the perfect side of warm, the cast of “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” stepped through golden framed archways and a small forest of wondrous ancient-looking trees of amber for the premiere of Amazon Prime Video’s big-budget gamble in the fantasy drama world.
