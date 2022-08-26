ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

digg.com

What Does It Mean To Orange-Pill Someone?

It is wise to reflect and improve upon the different ways we currently measure successfully introducing someone to Bitcoin. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of...
AFP

Trump social network unwelcome in Google store over moderation issues

Former US president Donald Trump's Truth Social app is unwelcome in Google's app store until it abides by rules regarding content moderation including violent threats, the company said Wednesday. The app breaks rules barring content that incites physical threats and violence, according to the tech firm.
theeverygirl.com

The Podcast You Should Listen to Next, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

In a sea of podcasts, it can be hard to find the right one. Nowadays, there’s a slew of genres, from mysteries to self-help to true crime, and just looking at a list of top recommended podcasts can be overwhelming (don’t they all sound so interesting?). Simultaneously, choosing a podcast only to wonder something along the lines of, “What did I even just listen to?” an hour later can be, well, an excellent example of how not to spend your Friday evening. In tough times like these, I like to turn to the stars and ask, what is the right choice for me? In other words, I let my identity as a Libra guide me as I choose my form of entertainment.
BGR.com

These 3 hidden iPhone menus have so many secret features

Anyone can use the iPhone relatively quickly after taking it out of the box and setting it up. The basic features are immediately evident, and you will discover the more advanced ones as you explore the operating system. And if you want to go “pro,” you can learn more advanced iPhone features that let you make the most of the handset. Mastering the hidden iPhone touch gestures that make interacting with apps faster than usual via Quick Actions is one trick to help you become a more advanced iPhone user.
Android Authority

What is live text on the iPhone and how do you use it?

Have you ever seen text in an image and wished it was more interactive? Maybe there was a phone number on a flyer, and you thought, “wouldn’t it be great if I pointed my phone at the flyer and it immediately recognized it as a phone number?” Starting with iOS 15, that became reality with a new feature called Live Text. Here’s how to get started with Live Text on the iPhone.
TheWrap

Ozzy Osbourne Says He’s Moving Back to the UK Because America Is ‘F-ing Crazy’

Ozzy Osbourne blames gun violence in the United States as the reason he and his wife Sharon will be moving back to the U.K. “Everything’s fucking ridiculous there,” the singer said of America in a recent interview with The Observer. “I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s f—ing crazy.”
Mic

Clever things that are gaining a massive following on Amazon

This list is packed with a bunch of different things, but I promise they all have something in common: they’re super clever. Whether it’s an article of functional clothing, a unique solution to a common kitchen problem, or a cleaning product that makes your life so much easier, you need these clever products in your life.
TheWrap

Animators Voice ‘Deep Distrust’ of Warner Bros. Discovery After Latest HBO Max Purge

Showrunners and agents say company’s efforts to reduce debt are harming relationships with talent. Ian Jones-Quartey is used to seeing fan art and TikTok videos of his Cartoon Network show “O.K. K.O.: Let’s Be Heroes” on social media, but on Aug. 17 he found out something far more sobering from his fans: His show was one of three dozen titles that Warner Bros. Discovery had abruptly pulled from HBO Max as the company looks to reduce costs following its $43 billion merger earlier this year.
TheWrap

Inside Amazon Prime’s Billion-Dollar ‘Big Swing’ With ‘Lord of the Rings’ Prequel

Driven by founder and chairman Jeff Bezos’ desire to stake a claim in the streaming wars, Prime Video is betting large on ”The Rings of Power“. On a picturesque evening in Culver City, California, as the sun began to set and temperatures settled on the perfect side of warm, the cast of “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” stepped through golden framed archways and a small forest of wondrous ancient-looking trees of amber for the premiere of Amazon Prime Video’s big-budget gamble in the fantasy drama world.
