Read full article on original website
Related
WSAW
$90M in Rescue Plan dollars to be distributed to districts in coming weeks
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers has announced a $90 million investment into K-12 education across the state. The investment includes $30 million for the “Get Kids Ahead” initiative to provide mental health services, as well as $75 million designed to give districts flexibility to meet staffing needs, keep classroom sizes small, and provide other direct classroom support.
947jackfm.com
GoFundMe Account Set up For Pacholke Family
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Former coworkers of Neena Pacholke have started a GoFundMe account to help cover her final expenses following her death last weekend. The fundraiser blew by its initial goal of $5,000 in the first few hours, and since Tuesday morning has grown to over $11,000. Former WAOW anchor and reporter Aly Peters organized the fundraiser, who was a close friend of Pacholke during her time at the station. She says after final expenses are paid, any extra funds will go towards mental health resources in the area.
947jackfm.com
WAOW Anchor Passes Away
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — A member of the Wausau media passed away over the weekend. WAOW TV morning anchor Neena Pacholke died unexpectedly on Saturday. Management at WAOW released the following statement on Sunday night: “the entire team at News 9 are devastated by the loss as we know so many others are as well. Neena loved this community and the people who lived here. She was a kind person with a big heart and a contagious smile and we will miss her greatly.”
WSAW
East Riverview Expressway roadwork to last 3 weeks
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Roadwork began Monday on a portion of East Riverview Expressway in Wisconsin Rapids. Drivers should expect single lanes closures on East Riverview Expressway east and west of Lincoln Street. The roadwork is expected to be completed within three weeks.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hometownbroadcasting.com
8/30/22 Hometown Broadcasting News Tuesday
DOJ Takes Over Prosecution In Fox River Boat Crash. The Winnebago County District Attorney’s Office has asked the state’s Department of Justice to take over prosecution of the 52-year-old Oshkosh man suspected of driving a powerboat that crashed into a paddlewheel cruise boat. Eleven people were injured during the crash involving the 45-foot powerboat and the paddlewheel boat on the Fox River on July 9th. District Attorney Eric Sparr wrote a memo to the Winnebago County Court Commissioner on August 10th explaining why he asked the DOJ to take over prosecution of Jason Lindemann. Sparr says two employees in his office know Lindemann and as names of victims became known, he discovered more of his employees knew them. He also said that false information spread on social media made it appear the DA’s office has a conflict of interest. Lindemann is free on a $10,000 cash bond and no formal charges have been filed against him.
Wausau news anchor dies at 27
If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741. Neena Pacholke, a Tampa, Fla. native who anchored the WAOW-TV morning show in Wausau, died Saturday, according to the news station. She was 27.
Paranormal YouTuber Shares Story Of Scary Encounter In Northern Wisconsin
I stumbled on a video from YouTuber Base Camp Chris. He likes to hike in the woods and share scary stories around the campfire. (Well in this case a lantern.) He's a solid storyteller and I might just believe in the story he shared about a frightening encounter in Northern Wisconsin.
947jackfm.com
UPDATED: Accident Sends Wausau Bus Into Residental Yard
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — An accident sent a Wausau MetroRide bus into a residential yard near 15th Avenue and Sherman on Tuesday. WAOW TV reports it happened when the driver of a semi failed to yield the right-of-way to the bus, rear-ending the vehicle and sending it into the yard.
RELATED PEOPLE
WSAW
Wisconsin Rapids using public survey for feedback on mill site restoration plan
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Rapids is in the middle of a five-step plan to redevelop the Verso Paper Mill site. The town is currently offering an online survey to find out what people want to help fill the void left behind. Since launching the survey, Wisconsin Rapids says...
merrillfotonews.com
Roland J. Hall
Roland J. Hall, 93, of Merrill passed away Friday, August 26, 2022, at Our House Senior Living, Wausau with his daughter by his side. Roland was born March 7, 1929, in Iron Mountain, Michigan, son of the late Martin and Lula (Hurd) Hall. Roland served his country in the United States Army and the United States Air Force. He enlisted in 1946 and was honorably discharged in 1951. On June5, 1948, Roland married Melita Weber; a union that lasted 72 years until Melita preceded Roland in death on July 21, 2020. Roland worked in commercial construction. In his younger years, he enjoyed fishing and hunting. Roland enjoyed working on cars, taking care of both mechanical and painting projects. He enjoyed taking trips to the casino with Melita. Roland especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
1 injured after Wausau bus crash with semi
One person received minor injuries in a crash Tuesday involving a Wausau bus and a tractor-trailer. The crash was reported at about noon on Sherman Street at South 12th Avenue, on the city’s west side. Witnesses say the bus was headed east on Sherman Street and was struck by a southbound semi-tractor trailer at the intersection.
WSAW
Edgar Steam Show back for it’s 49th year
EDGAR, Wis. (WSAW) - The annual Edgar Steam show returned this weekend, bringing in visitors from all over the Midwest. There, they’ll see unique, vintage machinery and learn their history. Between 12,000-15,000 people show up each year for the show. Whether you are an agricultural enthusiast or are just...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cwbradio.com
Friends and Family Asking for Help Covering Final Expenses of WAOW TV Anchor
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) Friends and family of a former WAOW TV anchor are asking for help to cover her final expenses. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family of Neena Pacholke who died unexpectedly Saturday at the age of 27. Pacholke, who started with the station in 2017 after graduation from the University of South Florida, had been with WAOW in several roles, most recently as anchor for Wake Up Wisconsin, and was beloved by many both at the station and in the Wausau community.
WJFW-TV
Golden Harvest now selling livestock
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- Back in June, Golden Harvest of Rhinelander introduced a Chicken coop to their store. But they didn’t initially start it as a way of selling livestock. Instead, it was meant as a way for the owners’ kids to get some life experiences. "It was really...
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh Police arrest escaped inmate in Waushara County
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department has given an update regarding the missing inmate from the Winnebago County Correctional Center. According to a Facebook post, Michael Blake was located in Waushara County around 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday and was taken into custody. At this time, officers are...
1 injured, facing charges in Tomahawk rollover
A 67-year-old Tomahawk man is facing charges of operating while intoxicated and going armed while intoxicated after a single-vehicle crash Thursday in Lincoln County, officials said. The crash was reported in the area of County Hwy. D and Cloverbelt Road in the town of King. Arriving deputies found the driver...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thecitypages.com
Pho Zone ready to find new home in former Vino Latte building
Lue and Hlee Lee invited Wausau area residents into the Pho Zone inside the now-demolished Wausau Center Mall in 2019,but had to close due to COVID-19. Now they are nearing a reopen of the business, in the former Vino Latte building in Weston. As of this story’s filing the couple...
nbc15.com
Man drowns in Lake Redstone after falling out of boat
TOWN OF LA VALLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office announced a 65-year-old man from Reedsburg has died after falling into Lake Redstone Saturday evening. According to Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister, the Communication Center received a call just after 6 p.m. about a man who had fallen out of a boat and was unresponsive at Lake Redstone in the Town of La Valle.
Flag raising ceremony to be held tomorrow
(WAUSAU) -The veterans Weekly Cup-of-Coffee group members will be helping raise a new U.S. flag at Camping World in Rothschild on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. All veterans and active-duty personnel are welcome to assist. We need about 70 volunteers to lower the 40’ x 80’ weathered U.S. flag and hoist the new one. We will start assembling at 11:30 in front of the store and will raise the new flag at 12:00 noon.
State Patrol: After Hwy. 51 crash, Arbor Vitae man faces 4th OWI
A 49-year-old Arbor Vitae man is facing his fourth drunken driving charge after a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper measured a blood alcohol content more than three times the legal limit. Police say Travis E. Mittlesteadt showed a PBT of 0.281 after a single vehicle crash on Hwy. 51 at Trout...
Comments / 0