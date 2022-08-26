ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
October 2022 Editor’s Letter

Who says you can’t go home again? AD has been documenting interior designers Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent’s enviable residences for a decade now, starting with Berkus’s chic Greenwich Village bachelor apartment (November 2012) and the lower Fifth Avenue duplex (October 2015) in which the pair started their life together, then later crossing the country to capture their romantic, expansive Hancock Park villa as they settled into parenthood (January 2018). The L.A. interlude was followed by a return to New York City and a beautifully renovated 1899 town house (May 2020).
Tour a Strikingly Modern Home in East Hampton

When architect Michael Haverland began his work on a Springs, New York, home, it was, one could say, not his first rodeo. After all, Haverland had transformed the East Hampton house in the first place about a decade prior (as chronicled by AD). This time around, two new owners—a businessman and an artist—were in the mix. And, luckily, they made it clear from around the time of their 2018 purchase that they were eager to work with Haverland on the redesign for this modernist marvel.
Sparking Design Brilliance with Heat & Glo Fireplaces

Nothing conjures the “warm and cozies” quite like the look and feel of a flickering fireplace. The glowing embers quietly cast a calming hush over a bustling household, comfortably huddling everyone in harmony. Choosing a gas fireplace from Heat & Glo is so much more than opting for a traditional brick-and-log box. The design-forward hearths provide sculptural flames that function as inspired focal points at the very heart of a home.
