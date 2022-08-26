When architect Michael Haverland began his work on a Springs, New York, home, it was, one could say, not his first rodeo. After all, Haverland had transformed the East Hampton house in the first place about a decade prior (as chronicled by AD). This time around, two new owners—a businessman and an artist—were in the mix. And, luckily, they made it clear from around the time of their 2018 purchase that they were eager to work with Haverland on the redesign for this modernist marvel.

