ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Taurean Prince arrested in Miami

By Luke Adams
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G7hB6_0hWWIVCx00
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince (12) was arrested at Miami International Airport on a fugitive out-of-state warrant from Texas. David Berding-USA TODAY Sports

Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince was arrested on Thursday in Miami, according to several reports, including from KSTP in Minnesota and Chris Hine of The Star Tribune.

KSTP’s report indicates that Prince was booked into jail custody on Thursday evening in Miami-Dade County. According to Hine, Prince was arrested at Miami International Airport on a fugitive out-of-state warrant from Texas. The six-year NBA veteran was born in San Marcos, Texas, was raised in San Antonio, and attended Baylor for college.

Details are still sparse on the possible charges that Prince is facing. Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640 South Florida reported (via Twitter) that the Texas warrant was drug-related, but that has yet to be confirmed.

“We are aware of the alleged report regarding Taurean Prince and are in the process of gathering more information,” the Timberwolves said in a statement on Thursday.

Prince, 28, was a regular part of Minnesota’s rotation in 2021-22, averaging 7.3 PPG and 2.5 RPG in 69 games (17.1 MPG). He is a solid, versatile defender, as well as a reliable floor spacer (.376 3PT percent last season).

Prince had been on track for unrestricted free agency this summer, but the Timberwolves signed him to a two-year contract extension just before the new league year began. That deal includes a guaranteed base salary of $7.1M for 2022-23, with $195K in likely incentives and another $870 in unlikely incentives for the coming season. The second year of the contract is non-guaranteed.

We’ll have to wait for additional information to get a real sense of how serious Prince’s legal situation is and whether it will affect his availability at all for the coming season.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hoops Rumors

New Chicago Bulls center Andre Drummond finds changing teams so often 'fun'

Andre Drummond may have entered a journeyman phase of his NBA career, but he’s trying to enjoy the experience, writes Mike Anthony of The New Haven Register. Drummond signed a two-year contract with the Bulls this summer that includes a $3.36M player option for the 2023/24 season. The 29-year-old center played for the Sixers and Nets last season, and Chicago will be his fifth team since 2020 after spending his first seven and a half years with the Pistons.
CHICAGO, IL
Hoops Rumors

Report: Warriors C James Wiseman 'really starting to make some headway'

After missing all of last season because of injuries, Warriors center James Wiseman is “really starting to make some headway” since his return to action at the Las Vegas Summer League, a source tells C.J. Holmes of The San Francisco Chronicle. Wiseman averaged 10.5 points and 5.5 rebounds in four games while shooting 48.6% from the field, an encouraging performance following his long layoff.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Hoops Rumors

Did both Lakers, Jazz benefit from the Patrick Beverley deal?

Veteran point guard Patrick Beverley has had quite the jet-setting summer, as he was involved in a second offseason trade today when the Lakers acquired him from the Jazz, who had, in turn, added him as part of its return package for Rudy Gobert. Los Angeles sent Utah swingman Talen Horton-Tucker and forward Stanley Johnson in the exchange.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

LeBron James And Savannah James Were Seen Dancing And Living It Up At A Kendrick Lamar Concert In Vancouver

The expectations from LeBron James for the coming season are as intense as they have ever been for the King. LeBron is no stranger to being asked to be perfect, he has been dealing with that since he was in high school. And with the Los Angeles Lakers not being able to make many significant changes to the roster so far, a lot seems to once again be resting on the shoulders of King James.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Miami, FL
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
City
San Antonio, FL
Yardbarker

Former Miami Heat Player Eddie House Sounds Off On Kevin Durant Situation

The saga involving the Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant finally is over. Earlier this month, Durant gave the Nets’ front office the ultimatum of either trading him or firing head coach Steve Nash. Once it happened, it set the entire league into a frenzy with numerous teams attempting to...
NBA
Yardbarker

Lakers Buzz: Trades, Mitchell, Westbrook, Reddish, Rose

The Lakers could get involved as a third team in a Donovan Mitchell trade with the Knicks, Marc Stein of Substack relays. If New York agrees to acquire Mitchell, they’ll likely send back several veteran players to Utah. Stein hears that Russell Westbrook could be sent to Utah in such an arrangement where some of New York’s package gets re-routed to Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheDailyBeast

Beloved News Anchor Found Dead of Apparent Suicide at 27

A popular Wisconsin TV news anchor and former college basketball star has been found dead at the age of 27 after apparently taking her own life.Neena Pacholke, a former point guard for the University of South Florida’s women’s basketball team and morning news anchor at News 9 WAOW, was found dead during a welfare check by police at her home in Wausau on Saturday, according to TMZ.Her sister, Kaitlynn Pacholke, told The Tampa Bay Times she died of suicide.“My sister was by far the happiest person I thought I knew,” she was quoted saying, adding that Neena was engaged to...
WAUSAU, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taurean Prince
Person
Andy Slater
Ash Jurberg

The 5 richest people in Dallas

Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
Popculture

NBA Legend Reggie Miller Mourns Death of His Father

Reggie Miller just lost a close family member. On Monday the NBA legend announced on Instagram that his father, Saul, has died. Miller posted a photo of him holding hands with his father while at the hospital. The former Indiana Pacers star also sent an emotional message to Saul. "This...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Timberwolves#Nba#Kstp#The Star Tribune#Fox Sports 640 South
Hoops Rumors

Markieff Morris to sign with Nets on one-year deal

The Brooklyn Nets will add veteran forward Markieff Morris on a one-year contract, tweets Shams Charania of The Atheltic. Morris spent last season with the Miami Heat but appeared in just 17 games after suffering a neck injury. He averaged 7.6 points and 2.6 rebounds in 17.5 minutes per night and likely would have played a much larger role if he hadn’t been hurt.
BROOKLYN, NY
Hoops Rumors

Is it time to hand Steph Curry the 'best player in the league' mantra?

Coming off his first Finals MVP award and his fourth title since 2015, Warriors All-NBA point guard Stephen Curry clearly remains one of the league’s elite players, and obviously its single-best shooter. Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area makes the case that it’s time to officially anoint him as the elite of the elites — the NBA’s current best player.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
Hoops Rumors

Celtics interested in Carmelo Anthony after Danilo Gallinari injury?

Carmelo Anthony is one of the best offensive players available on the market in the NBA right now. Last season, in his lone campaign with the Los Angeles Lakers, he averaged 13.3 points per game on 44.1 percent shooting from the field and 37.5 percent shooting from beyond the arc. By any objective measure, he is a reliable and consistent offensive spark plug off the bench at this point in his career.
BOSTON, MA
Hoops Rumors

Report: Knicks have softened stance on trading RJ Barrett

There have been conflicting reports over which Knicks players the Jazz would prefer in a Donovan Mitchell deal, along with multiple first-round picks. According to SNY TV’s Ian Begley, Utah continues to have strong interest in Knicks wing RJ Barrett. Evan Fournier’s name has also come up in discussions — his contract would certainly facilitate a deal from salary-matching purposes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hoops Rumors

Commanders' Brian Robinson on Instagram following shooting: 'Surgery went well! Thanks for the prayers!'

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson took to social media Monday morning to give fans an update on his status after he was shot multiple times on Sunday during an attempted carjacking. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Robinson was shot in the glute and lower leg (non-life threatening injuries) and hasn't been ruled out yet for the 2022 season.
WASHINGTON, DC
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
866K+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy