Letters: Moncus Park fees are a barrier to some users
Regarding Moncus Park parking fees: My wife, who walks over an hour almost every morning, can choose to pay $3,600 a year or go to Girard Park or any other park for free. This is not what so many of us fought for. It was never intended to be an upper-crust neighborhood feature.
Lafayette-based Pop-A-Lock announces deal with national tech company
Lafayette-based Pop-A-Lock has partnered with a software company to help locksmiths get and manage jobs and other functions, company officials announced. The company will partner with Jobox.ai., which provides home service marketplaces with an AI-based infrastructure to directly connect their customers with skilled trades professionals. It will allow Pop-A-Lock locksmiths to also manage payments and weekly settlements via Jobox’s automated technology.
Letters: Comprehensive strategy needed for addressing needs of the homeless
Last week, the East Baton Rouge Metro Council passed the ordinance with amendments banning public camping. What was so striking about the public comments was how people framed this false narrative with a stereotypical perception of the homeless. A person experiencing homelessness can be anyone. “There but for the grace Of God go I,” said John Bradford, a Protestant credited with this phrase.
Parent company of WAFB, WVUE plans to raise minimum wage to $18 an hour
Gray Television, the parent company of WAFB in Baton Rouge and WVUE in New Orleans, said it will raise the minimum wage for all full-time employees to $18 an hour. The Atlanta-based company announced Monday the new policy will take effect Oct. 1 and will affect all non-commissioned, non-contracted employees. About 2,000 of Gray’s 9,000 employees will get raises as a result of the wage increase.
UL, lawmakers, stakeholders celebrate news of biopharmaceutical corridor that could employ 550
The University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s critical participation in development of a COVID-19 vaccine in 2020-2021 was a point of pride for campus leadership and researchers at the New Iberia Research Center. More might have been done, though – and more quickly – given the right facilities.
Small but mighty Morgan City hosts Shrimp & Petroleum Festival Labor Day weekend
They used to call it Tiger Island, but these days it's Morgan City, a quintessential Cajun town surrounded by a variety of Louisiana waters — rivers, swamps and a large lake. The tiger lore dates back to the early 1800s when surveyors named the area for a particular kind of large wild cat found there.
Guatemalan chain Pollo Campero to expand in Louisiana with 12 new locations, 400 new jobs
There was a time when airborne trips from Guatemala to the United States were liable to be a sensory overload experience. Hopping on the plane, passengers were likely to be met with the powerful aroma of Pollo Campero’s fried chicken emanating from the flight’s overhead lockers as expats went to extraordinary lengths to bring an old favorite to their new home.
Southwest Louisiana-based Paradise Daiquiris buys property in Youngsville; Find out where
A Lake Charles area-based frozen daiquiri chain has bought property in Youngsville. Paradise Daiquiris of Sulphur, represented by David and Amanda Trahan, bought land at 2760 E. Milton Ave. and the adjacent lot at 2780 E. Milton Ave. from separate sellers for just under $600,000, land records show. The two properties are just west of the Metairie Center shopping center.
Lafayette frac sand supplier bought by Mississippi company
A Mississippi sand company has scooped up a Lafayette-based supplier of frac sand, a material used in the hydraulic fracturing process. Gulf Coast Sand, based in Picayune, Mississippi, bought Shale Support LLC in a deal announced Friday. Shale Support LLC, which is headquartered in Lafayette and locations in shale plays in Texas, Ohio and Pennsylvania, is the producer of Delta Pearl, a noted frac sand product.
City Council may take mayor-president up on suggestion to conduct special audit, investigation of drainage contracts
With Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory refusing to answer questions about suspect drainage contracts and possible bid law violations and with news reports that the FBI may be investigating, the City Council on Tuesday is expected to launch its own investigation. The council is expected to vote on a resolution calling...
East and West Feliciana Council on Aging for Aug. 31, 2022
12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, (225) 635-6719. Start time for all activities is 10 a.m. All people 60 and older in West Feliciana are invited to join. For transportation to the center or questions call (225) 635-6719. East Feliciana Council on Aging. 11102 Bank St., Clinton. Wednesday, Aug. 31. Devotional:...
Judge pauses D.R. Horton lawsuit 30 days to give homebuilder time to push case to arbiter
A Baton Rouge district judge says a Youngsville couple who experienced problems with a home built by D.R. Horton should have their day in court, but he stopped proceedings in their lawsuit for 30 days so the nation's largest homebuilder can ask an appeals court to send the case to arbitration.
Built to teach and serve: McKinley High and Baton Rouge High tell city's stories
Historic school buildings and their student stories resonate with a city’s heritage. No two schools tell a truer and more fascinating story of Baton Rouge’s past than McKinley High and Baton Rouge High. Six schools within East Baton Rouge Parish are listed on the National Register of Historic...
State turnaround school district shrinking with likely exit of two schools
Once envisioned as a citywide network of vibrant charter schools that would set the standard for public education in the capital city, the state-run Recovery School District-Baton Rouge is slowly withering, with two of the largest schools it still has left poised to make their exit. At its peak in...
A movie premiere, arts market and museums for free: 3 things to do this weekend
The feature-length, Texas-shot film stars Baton Rouge native Cameron Stout and Livingston's Ashton Brooke Gill. The 7:30 p.m. event at the Manship Theatre will include a screening, Q&A, reception with appetizers, cash bar and musical performance by the stars. $32.50. manshiptheatre.org. For sale: art and more. The Baton Rouge Arts...
3 people hurt in shootout near Scotland Ave. liquor store plagued by violence, police say
Three people were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries after two groups of young men opened fire at one another in Baton Rouge's Scotlandville neighborhood, a city police spokesman said. The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 8500 block of Scotland Avenue, Baton Rouge Police...
Abortion rights activists arrested at Lafayette meeting where AG Jeff Landry was speaking
Two Lafayette women protesting the overturning of abortion rights were arrested Aug. 23 outside an Acadiana Patriots meeting attended by Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory. Amanda Nicole Anderson and Sarah Elise Credeur were handcuffed outside the meeting at the Comeaux Recreation Center on Bluebird Drive...
Dorm brawls, shanks, crawling in the ceiling: Inside a year of chaos at Bunkie's youth prison
One night in July 2021, around 10 p.m., teens from the Jaguars and Cowboys dormitories rushed into a hallway at the Acadiana Center for Youth in Bunkie and began to fight, armed with shanks. Once the dust had settled, staff members noticed something odd: some of the juveniles had fresh...
Two Opelousas men arrested in counterfeit currency sting
Opelousas Police arrested two men Monday after an investigation into counterfeit U.S. currency. Gabriel Bates and Del Richard were arrested following a three week investigation in which OPD detectives received reports of persons distributing counterfeit bills at various businesses in Opelousas. Detectives identified the the men as source of the...
'They will always have that trauma': Families impacted by gun violence struggle to recover
It was midmorning on a quiet Sunday earlier this month and Tyquinca Devold had gathered her four children, ages 8, 6, 3 and 2, in the living room of her mother’s Madison Avenue home to do their hair in preparation for the first day of school. As the family...
