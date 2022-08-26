ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette Parish, LA

theadvocate.com

Letters: Moncus Park fees are a barrier to some users

Regarding Moncus Park parking fees: My wife, who walks over an hour almost every morning, can choose to pay $3,600 a year or go to Girard Park or any other park for free. This is not what so many of us fought for. It was never intended to be an upper-crust neighborhood feature.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Lafayette-based Pop-A-Lock announces deal with national tech company

Lafayette-based Pop-A-Lock has partnered with a software company to help locksmiths get and manage jobs and other functions, company officials announced. The company will partner with Jobox.ai., which provides home service marketplaces with an AI-based infrastructure to directly connect their customers with skilled trades professionals. It will allow Pop-A-Lock locksmiths to also manage payments and weekly settlements via Jobox’s automated technology.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Letters: Comprehensive strategy needed for addressing needs of the homeless

Last week, the East Baton Rouge Metro Council passed the ordinance with amendments banning public camping. What was so striking about the public comments was how people framed this false narrative with a stereotypical perception of the homeless. A person experiencing homelessness can be anyone. “There but for the grace Of God go I,” said John Bradford, a Protestant credited with this phrase.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Parent company of WAFB, WVUE plans to raise minimum wage to $18 an hour

Gray Television, the parent company of WAFB in Baton Rouge and WVUE in New Orleans, said it will raise the minimum wage for all full-time employees to $18 an hour. The Atlanta-based company announced Monday the new policy will take effect Oct. 1 and will affect all non-commissioned, non-contracted employees. About 2,000 of Gray’s 9,000 employees will get raises as a result of the wage increase.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Guatemalan chain Pollo Campero to expand in Louisiana with 12 new locations, 400 new jobs

There was a time when airborne trips from Guatemala to the United States were liable to be a sensory overload experience. Hopping on the plane, passengers were likely to be met with the powerful aroma of Pollo Campero’s fried chicken emanating from the flight’s overhead lockers as expats went to extraordinary lengths to bring an old favorite to their new home.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Southwest Louisiana-based Paradise Daiquiris buys property in Youngsville; Find out where

A Lake Charles area-based frozen daiquiri chain has bought property in Youngsville. Paradise Daiquiris of Sulphur, represented by David and Amanda Trahan, bought land at 2760 E. Milton Ave. and the adjacent lot at 2780 E. Milton Ave. from separate sellers for just under $600,000, land records show. The two properties are just west of the Metairie Center shopping center.
YOUNGSVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

Lafayette frac sand supplier bought by Mississippi company

A Mississippi sand company has scooped up a Lafayette-based supplier of frac sand, a material used in the hydraulic fracturing process. Gulf Coast Sand, based in Picayune, Mississippi, bought Shale Support LLC in a deal announced Friday. Shale Support LLC, which is headquartered in Lafayette and locations in shale plays in Texas, Ohio and Pennsylvania, is the producer of Delta Pearl, a noted frac sand product.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

East and West Feliciana Council on Aging for Aug. 31, 2022

12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, (225) 635-6719. Start time for all activities is 10 a.m. All people 60 and older in West Feliciana are invited to join. For transportation to the center or questions call (225) 635-6719. East Feliciana Council on Aging. 11102 Bank St., Clinton. Wednesday, Aug. 31. Devotional:...
WEST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

A movie premiere, arts market and museums for free: 3 things to do this weekend

The feature-length, Texas-shot film stars Baton Rouge native Cameron Stout and Livingston's Ashton Brooke Gill. The 7:30 p.m. event at the Manship Theatre will include a screening, Q&A, reception with appetizers, cash bar and musical performance by the stars. $32.50. manshiptheatre.org. ‍For sale: art and more. The Baton Rouge Arts...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Two Opelousas men arrested in counterfeit currency sting

Opelousas Police arrested two men Monday after an investigation into counterfeit U.S. currency. Gabriel Bates and Del Richard were arrested following a three week investigation in which OPD detectives received reports of persons distributing counterfeit bills at various businesses in Opelousas. Detectives identified the the men as source of the...
OPELOUSAS, LA

