New Mexico is Trying to Get a Piece of Texas and its 25 Billion in GDPTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
This West Texas Town Sends Migrants to New York CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
29 illegal immigrants found in El Paso stash house by agentsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Two Fugitives Added to Texas Most Wanted ListLarry LeaseTexas State
Don’t Call it a Paleta Shot Outside of El Paso
A paleta shot is one of my favorites to ask for on a night out. It's sweet, it's got just the right amount of alcohol to get the party started, and apparently, they're only an El Paso thing!. I never even questioned if paleta shots were known outside of the...
Texas Oncology El Paso announces expansion and renovation
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Texas Oncology in El Paso is enhancing its facilities to better serve its patients in a more than $35 million dollar renovation and expansion project. Dr. Ines J. Sanchez explained how the expansion will accommodate more infusion chairs, exam rooms and other state of the art facilities for the growing […]
El Paso ISD investigating teacher talking about ‘pedophiles’; students say it was taken out of context
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Independent School District is looking into a classroom discussion at Franklin High School where a teacher appeared to be saying that calling people “pedophiles” was unfair and they should be called “minor attracted persons.” Two students who are in the class said the social media clip that […]
KVIA
El Paso ISD investigates “classroom situation” after report of potential misconduct
EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Independent School District is investigating an incident relating to what it describes as a "classroom situation." The investigation follows the circulation of a video that appears to show an exchange between a teacher and students. ABC-7 has obtained the video but has chosen not to republish it until we learn more about its context.
El Paso Police responds to D.A.’s office accusations
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – During today’s City Council meeting El Paso Police Department responded to District Attorney Yvonne Rosales’s office claiming a number of criminal cases were dismissed because EPPD failed to report them to the D.A. In August, the County Jail Magistrate dismissed over 300 cases that were not indicted by the D.A.’s […]
KFOX 14
El Paso police officer flagged down for assistance assaulted by man in central El Paso
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man was arrested and accused of assaulting an officer. Officers arrested 31-year-old Rogelio Licerio. An officer with the Crisis Intervention Team was called to assist at the 3900 block of Taylor last Monday. The officer was an 8-year-old veteran and was...
everythinglubbock.com
Texas State Guard ousted from farmworkers’ center
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Carlos Marentes has been a farmworkers’ rights leader for more than three decades and an outspoken critic of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s controversial Operation Lone Star. He believes the governor is using the law enforcement initiative along the Texas-Mexico border to...
KVIA
Fabens ISD investigates inappropriate behavior between student and educator
EL PASO, Texas -- The Fabens Independent School District said Tuesday it has an open investigation into inappropriate behavior between a student and an educator. The District said it could not provide any comment at this time, citing the investigation. In a news release, the district says it is collaborating...
KVIA
Update on street light projects across El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- Some newly installed street lights on El Paso roads are now turned on, while some projects wait to be electrified. ABC-7 reported in July about a city project on Pellicano drive where street lights had been installed for months and had not been electrified. The street lights are now turned on.
KFOX 14
Barton Street residents in El Paso feared tragedy like deadly train accident would happen
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — People living in the neighborhood where a Union Pacific freight train derailed told KFOX14 they always feared of a train accident happening. Monday night the train's rail car crashed into a home's backyard at 7746 Barton Street. Larry Martes, whose lived in the area...
easttexasradio.com
Beto Temporarily Suspends Campaign Because of Illness
Democratic candidate for Governor, Beto O’Rourke, is temporarily pausing his in-person campaign tour. He became ill and went to a San Antonio hospital, where he was diagnosed with a bacterial infection. He’s now recuperating at his home in El Paso and says his symptoms have improved.
KVIA
Employers give mixed reaction to new paid sick leave for New Mexico employees
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - New Mexico private employers are now required by law to offer their employees paid sick leave. The law went into effect on July 1st, after New Mexico Governor Lujan Grisham signed into law the Healthy Workplaces Act (HB 20) on April 8, 2021, requiring most employers provide up to 64 hours of paid sick leave per year to their New Mexico employees.
Train conductor killed in train derailment in El Paso, Texas
A train conductor was killed in a train derailment in El Paso, Texas, late Monday night, officials said.
KVIA
WATCH: El Paso police officer assaulted at Central Regional Command
EL PASO, Texas -- A Dallas man is accused of assaulting an El Paso police officer during a post-arrest search, according to police. A video of the incident was released. According to police, it shows 29-year-old Tony Wells attacking the officer. Another officer can be seen coming to help the officer under attack.
KSAT 12
El Paso follows Gov. Abbott’s lead, sends charter bus of migrants to New York City, reports say
The City of El Paso sent a busload of 35 Venezuelan migrants to New York City last week, around the same time Gov. Greg Abbott took similar action without warning. According to a report on Friday from The Texas Tribune, the move from El Paso was meant to “address a growing number of people from the South American country crossing from Mexico.”
cbs4local.com
CBP unveils 'Se Busca Información' campaign targeting five human smugglers
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The United States and Mexico have announced five criminal targets for their “Se Busca Información” initiative. Launched in 2016 as a joint effort between the U.S. Border Patrol and the Government of Mexico, “Se Busca Información” identifies individuals associated with transnational criminal organizations wanted for crimes associated with human and drug smuggling on both sides of the border.
Listen to Eerie Audio Captured in West Texas Home with Chilling, Mysterious History
There’s a home in the relatively quiet Kern neighborhood in west El Paso, Texas that hides a haunting past. Those who follow local lore or have more than a passing interest in the paranormal still know it and refer to it as "the Patterson House." The home is the...
Decomposed body found in deserted lot in Socorro
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A body was found in late state of decomposition in Socorro. Socorro police are currently responding to a call along the Berry Road in Socorro, Texas. The medica examiner’s Officer has been called in to help identify the body. SPD are still investigating the matter, and there are no further […]
Enjoy The 50th Annual New Mexico Hatch Chile Fest This Weekend
Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Hatch Chile Festival in New Mexico this Labor Day weekend. El Paso is a little over an hour away from the Hatch, New Mexico village where it will soon be bustling with fans who love all things chile during the 50th anniversary of the Hatch Chile Festival.
3 Things You Need To Know Once Black Bear Diner Opens In El Paso
We're listing the three things you need to know once Black Bear Diner opens in El Paso, TX. After more than four decades, Iron Skillet, the favored truck stop for long-haul truckers, travelers, and El Pasoans alike, is closing its doors, giving way for Black Bear Diner to move in.
