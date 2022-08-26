ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KTSM

Texas Oncology El Paso announces expansion and renovation

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Texas Oncology in El Paso is enhancing its facilities to better serve its patients in a more than $35 million dollar renovation and expansion project. Dr. Ines J. Sanchez explained how the expansion will accommodate more infusion chairs, exam rooms and other state of the art facilities for the growing […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Paso ISD investigates “classroom situation” after report of potential misconduct

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Independent School District is investigating an incident relating to what it describes as a "classroom situation." The investigation follows the circulation of a video that appears to show an exchange between a teacher and students. ABC-7 has obtained the video but has chosen not to republish it until we learn more about its context.
EL PASO, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Government
KTSM

El Paso Police responds to D.A.’s office accusations

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – During today’s City Council meeting El Paso Police Department responded to District Attorney Yvonne Rosales’s office claiming a number of criminal cases were dismissed because EPPD failed to report them to the D.A. In August, the County Jail Magistrate dismissed over 300 cases that were not indicted by the D.A.’s […]
EL PASO, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Texas State Guard ousted from farmworkers’ center

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Carlos Marentes has been a farmworkers’ rights leader for more than three decades and an outspoken critic of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s controversial Operation Lone Star. He believes the governor is using the law enforcement initiative along the Texas-Mexico border to...
TEXAS STATE
KVIA

Fabens ISD investigates inappropriate behavior between student and educator

EL PASO, Texas -- The Fabens Independent School District said Tuesday it has an open investigation into inappropriate behavior between a student and an educator. The District said it could not provide any comment at this time, citing the investigation. In a news release, the district says it is collaborating...
FABENS, TX
Bob Moore
KVIA

Update on street light projects across El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Some newly installed street lights on El Paso roads are now turned on, while some projects wait to be electrified. ABC-7 reported in July about a city project on Pellicano drive where street lights had been installed for months and had not been electrified. The street lights are now turned on.
EL PASO, TX
easttexasradio.com

Beto Temporarily Suspends Campaign Because of Illness

Democratic candidate for Governor, Beto O’Rourke, is temporarily pausing his in-person campaign tour. He became ill and went to a San Antonio hospital, where he was diagnosed with a bacterial infection. He’s now recuperating at his home in El Paso and says his symptoms have improved.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Employers give mixed reaction to new paid sick leave for New Mexico employees

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - New Mexico private employers are now required by law to offer their employees paid sick leave. The law went into effect on July 1st, after New Mexico Governor Lujan Grisham signed into law the Healthy Workplaces Act (HB 20) on April 8, 2021, requiring most employers provide up to 64 hours of paid sick leave per year to their New Mexico employees.
LAS CRUCES, NM
#City Council#El Paso Matters
KVIA

WATCH: El Paso police officer assaulted at Central Regional Command

EL PASO, Texas -- A Dallas man is accused of assaulting an El Paso police officer during a post-arrest search, according to police. A video of the incident was released. According to police, it shows 29-year-old Tony Wells attacking the officer. Another officer can be seen coming to help the officer under attack.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

CBP unveils 'Se Busca Información' campaign targeting five human smugglers

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The United States and Mexico have announced five criminal targets for their “Se Busca Información” initiative. Launched in 2016 as a joint effort between the U.S. Border Patrol and the Government of Mexico, “Se Busca Información” identifies individuals associated with transnational criminal organizations wanted for crimes associated with human and drug smuggling on both sides of the border.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Decomposed body found in deserted lot in Socorro

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A body was found in late state of decomposition in Socorro. Socorro police are currently responding to a call along the Berry Road in Socorro, Texas. The medica examiner’s Officer has been called in to help identify the body. SPD are still investigating the matter, and there are no further […]
SOCORRO, TX

