Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Pies in OhioIsla ChiuWesterville, OH
This Middle of Nowhere Michigan Restaurant Has Some of the Best Pizza in the CountryTravel Maven
Congressman Latta Blames Government Regulation for High Gas PricesMike WhiteOregon, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
13abc.com
Investigation unearths potential bribery attempt, finds no after-hours club on Put-In-Bay
PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc is now learning a nearly year-long law enforcement investigation on Put-In-Bay did not yield criminal charges but has unearthed a potential bribery attempt. The revelations stem from documents obtained by the 13abc I-Team from the Ohio Attorney General’s office. That office closed this case just...
14 indicted in Northeast Ohio drug trafficking ring
Over a dozen suspects face charges for their alleged involvement in a local drug trafficking ring.
hometownstations.com
Hancock METRICH executes search warrant, finds 111 grams of suspected methamphetamine
8/30/22 Press Release from the Hancock METRICH Enforcement Unit: On 8/29/2022 at approximately 2250 hrs. the Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force along with the Findlay Police Department Emergency Response Team (ERT), executed a search warrant at 206 Western Ave., Findlay, Ohio. The search of the residence yielded 111 grams...
crawfordcountynow.com
This week’s Most Wanted from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force
MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Brock Simmons—38 years old, 6-feet, 3-inches tall, 210 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes. Simmons is wanted for illegal conveyance. He has ties to the Mansfield area. Matthew Reed—47...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kiiky.com
What Is The 15 Highest Paid Profession In Ohio
The highest-paid profession in Ohio strengthens Ohio’s current and future economic advantage. They give people skills for the 21st century. The projected number of job openings and growth show that these jobs will be around for a long time and pay well. The high-demand professions in Ohio have 80%...
cleveland19.com
‘Phony’ director sentenced to jail for running illegal funeral homes in Northeast Ohio, other counties
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The minister who was found guilty of 31 crimes connected to operating illicit funeral home businesses throughout Ohio was sentenced to 11 years and 10 months in prison. Shawnte Hardin was found guilty in Lucas County on charges that included:. 1 count of engaging in a...
Michigan man wanted for murder arrested in Illinois
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (CBS DETROIT) -- A Michigan man wanted for murder is behind bars in Illinois after he was arrested on Monday.Thaddeus Cortez Wilson, 39, is wanted for the murder of Joseph Roberts in Holland, Michigan on June 19. Wilson was on the run for over two months before being apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Service and Williamson County Sheriff's Office. He was arrested after police received a tip.Wilson is currently lodged in the Williamson County Jail. He's facing an extradition hearing in Illinois.Once Wilson returns to Michigan, he'll face charges of Homicide - Open Murder, Felony Firearm, Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.Stay with CBS Detroit for updates.
Ohio Legislature Worries It’s Not Cruel Enough
Leaders fret as other states take the lead in cruelty
RELATED PEOPLE
Ohio man sentenced to 12 years in prison for posing as funeral director
TOLEDO, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio man has been sentenced to nearly 12 years in prison for providing funeral services without a license. Shawnte Hardin was sentenced to 11 years and 10 months in prison for running an illicit funeral home business at locations across Ohio, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. Hardin was […]
Why Ohio’s flags are at half-staff on Aug. 31
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine ordered Ohio’s flags to be flown at half-staff Wednesday to honor those who have died of a drug overdose. The mandate that Ohio’s public buildings and grounds fly flags at half-staff from sunrise until sunset coincides with the state’s annual recognition of Ohio Overdose Awareness Day on August […]
Woman robbed at gunpoint in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, MI – Police arrested a man suspected of robbing a Newport woman at gunpoint Sunday night. At about 9 p.m. Aug. 28, a woman called 911 reporting she was robbed at gunpoint while visiting a residence in the Kimberly Estates Mobile Home Community in Newport, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
New website to make life saving drug naloxone available, free to Ohioans
Gov. Mike DeWine announced a new website that aims to make requesting naloxone, a drug used to reverse an opioid overdose, easily available to Ohioans. The website, naloxone.ohio.gov, was launched as part of recognition of Annual Overdose Awareness Day on Aug. 31 as well as September being recognized as recovery month.
IN THIS ARTICLE
13abc.com
TPD: Toledo man arrested in Douglas Rd. shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man is facing a felonious assault charge after police say he shot a woman, sending her to the hospital Monday night. It happened in the 4100 block of Douglas Road around 6:30 p.m. Monday night. Police say 71-year-old Robert Demars shot a 37-year--old woman in the spine after an altercation between them inside the home.
bgindependentmedia.org
BG Police arrest homeless man for domestic violence
Bowling Green Police Division arrested a homeless man after he reportedly assaulted a family member who had given him a place to stay. Todd Booth, 37, formerly of Northwood, was charged with domestic violence. Police received a call about people arguing at a home in the 200 block of West...
Remains found 37 years ago in Tenn. identified as missing Indiana girl
Thirty-seven years ago, the skeletal remains of a child were found in the Big Wheel Gap area of Elk Valley in Campbell County.
wlen.com
Suspect Arrested and Booked for ‘Larceny from Motor Vehicles’ and ‘Attempted Vehicle Theft’ in LaSalle Twp.
LaSalle Twp., MI – A female suspect in connection with multiple larcenies from motor vehicles along with attempting to steal a car in LaSalle Township was recently apprehended by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. On Saturday, at 12:28 AM, Deputies were dispatched to a home in the 12000...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thevillagereporter.com
Execution Of Search Warrant In Wauseon Results In Two Arrests
On August 28th, 2022, the Multi-area Narcotics Task Force, with assistance from the Wauseon Police Department, executed a search warrant at 243 Beech Street, Wauseon, Ohio after an investigation into potential distribution of narcotics. The action resulted in the arrest of 29-year-old Avante Koonce, for at least one count of...
New deadly drug combo being seen across Ohio
Those who treat people with substance abuse problems say a new deadly drug combination is starting to show up on the streets in other parts of the country and other communities in Ohio.
capitol-beat.org
Economist: Georgia farmers struggling with national, global challenges
PERRY – Georgia’s rural economy is being buffeted by national and global headwinds that are making it harder for farmers to make ends meet, an agricultural economist said Tuesday. Supply chain disruptions, trade wars, droughts across the globe, the COVID pandemic and the war in Ukraine are challenging...
Toledo woman killed by falling tree in backyard
A woman has died after a large tree fell on her in the backyard of an Ohio home.
Comments / 1