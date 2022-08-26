ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kiiky.com

What Is The 15 Highest Paid Profession In Ohio

The highest-paid profession in Ohio strengthens Ohio’s current and future economic advantage. They give people skills for the 21st century. The projected number of job openings and growth show that these jobs will be around for a long time and pay well. The high-demand professions in Ohio have 80%...
CBS Detroit

Michigan man wanted for murder arrested in Illinois

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (CBS DETROIT) -- A Michigan man wanted for murder is behind bars in Illinois after he was arrested on Monday.Thaddeus Cortez Wilson, 39, is wanted for the murder of Joseph Roberts in Holland, Michigan on June 19. Wilson was on the run for over two months before being apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Service and Williamson County Sheriff's Office. He was arrested after police received a tip.Wilson is currently lodged in the Williamson County Jail. He's facing an extradition hearing in Illinois.Once Wilson returns to Michigan, he'll face charges of Homicide - Open Murder, Felony Firearm, Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.Stay with CBS Detroit for updates.
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio man sentenced to 12 years in prison for posing as funeral director

TOLEDO, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio man has been sentenced to nearly 12 years in prison for providing funeral services without a license. Shawnte Hardin was sentenced to 11 years and 10 months in prison for running an illicit funeral home business at locations across Ohio, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. Hardin was […]
NBC4 Columbus

Why Ohio’s flags are at half-staff on Aug. 31

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine ordered Ohio’s flags to be flown at half-staff Wednesday to honor those who have died of a drug overdose. The mandate that Ohio’s public buildings and grounds fly flags at half-staff from sunrise until sunset coincides with the state’s annual recognition of Ohio Overdose Awareness Day on August […]
MLive

Woman robbed at gunpoint in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, MI – Police arrested a man suspected of robbing a Newport woman at gunpoint Sunday night. At about 9 p.m. Aug. 28, a woman called 911 reporting she was robbed at gunpoint while visiting a residence in the Kimberly Estates Mobile Home Community in Newport, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
13abc.com

TPD: Toledo man arrested in Douglas Rd. shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man is facing a felonious assault charge after police say he shot a woman, sending her to the hospital Monday night. It happened in the 4100 block of Douglas Road around 6:30 p.m. Monday night. Police say 71-year-old Robert Demars shot a 37-year--old woman in the spine after an altercation between them inside the home.
bgindependentmedia.org

BG Police arrest homeless man for domestic violence

Bowling Green Police Division arrested a homeless man after he reportedly assaulted a family member who had given him a place to stay. Todd Booth, 37, formerly of Northwood, was charged with domestic violence. Police received a call about people arguing at a home in the 200 block of West...
thevillagereporter.com

Execution Of Search Warrant In Wauseon Results In Two Arrests

On August 28th, 2022, the Multi-area Narcotics Task Force, with assistance from the Wauseon Police Department, executed a search warrant at 243 Beech Street, Wauseon, Ohio after an investigation into potential distribution of narcotics. The action resulted in the arrest of 29-year-old Avante Koonce, for at least one count of...
capitol-beat.org

Economist: Georgia farmers struggling with national, global challenges

PERRY – Georgia’s rural economy is being buffeted by national and global headwinds that are making it harder for farmers to make ends meet, an agricultural economist said Tuesday. Supply chain disruptions, trade wars, droughts across the globe, the COVID pandemic and the war in Ukraine are challenging...
