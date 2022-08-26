ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump

Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
POTUS
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Candidates call for Saudi water leases to be canceled; 'Stop the Steal' backers hit with $75K in legal fees; Fall movies to get excited for

A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history. The Republic's report on Saudi company's use of water to grow alfalfa and shipping back to the Middle East has candidates crying out for change. Mark Finchem, Paul Gosar and Anthony Kern must pay $75,000 in...
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment

Comments / 0

Community Policy