MotorTrend Magazine
The Cadillac CT5-V Sport Wagon That Doesn't Exist But Absolutely Needs To
The 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing may just be one of the best American sport sedans ever made, but as professional nitpickers we're confident we know of a way to make the 668-hp, V-8-powered sled even better. No—it doesn't need more power, a dual-clutch transmission, or powerful electric motors. To make the CT5-V better, GM needs only to look backwards to the now-legendary Cadillac CTS-V Sport Wagon. Ladies and gentlemen, please feast your eyes on our interpretation of the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Wagon that doesn't—and likely won't ever—exist.
Review: The 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V Is a Roadgoing Mega Yacht With Rocket Power
The Saturn V was the king of all rockets, a towering, 363-foot monument to escaping the surly bonds of Earth, its 7.6 million pounds of thrust defying not just gravity but also its own 3,100 tons of mass on the way towards pushing manned spaceflight further into the solar system than ever before.
Aston Martin reveals its monster V12 engine two-seater design
The powerful car comes to celebrate the Q division’s 10th anniversary.
The Cadillac That's Worth Over 50 Times Its Original Cost Now
Cadillacs have always been the name of the game when it comes to expensive American luxury cars. When you need to tow a dressage horse trailer and compete in a drag race, a brand-new Cadillac Escalade ESV-V is well over $150,000 with all the options. The supercharged 668 horsepower CT5-V is a hair under six figures when optioned out. The Cadillacs of today are fast, comfortable, and come with a price tag to match.
Former Airstrip Now Hides Huge Classic Car Collection
Classic cars, especially restomods, have gained a lot of popularity in recent years for their ability to combine classic styling with modern-day performance when restored. As such, we often wonder where these cars come from as we may want to undertake this venture ourselves one day. For the most part, a classic car can be found rotting away in some old junkyard or tucked quietly in a neighbor's yard. However, some places deal specifically with the old relics we’ve all come to know and love.
SEE IT: Princess Diana's custom Ford Escort RS goes to auction
Princess Diana's iconic Ford Escort RS Turbo Series 1 is set to be auctioned off Aug. 27.
MotorTrend Magazine
Ford Already Has a Customer for the Next-Gen 2024 Mustang: Bill Ford
The last generation of the Ford Mustang as we know it—with an internal combustion engine—will be the must-see car of the North American International Detroit Auto Show when it breaks cover in mid-September. Are you excited for the next Mustang? We asked Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford—Henry Ford's great grandson—on the sidelines of the unveil of the Lincoln L100 electric car concept during Monterey Car Week.
This 1914 Ford Model T Is the World’s Oldest RV, and It’s for Sale
BonhamsEver seen an RV that predates World War I?
How long does it take to charge an electric car?
GOVERNMENTS aim to have to all cars on roads be electric by 2030, in aim to reduce carbon emissions. The automotive industry is pushing the electric car movement as much as possible with Volkswagen showcasing electric cars around London during the Euros 2020 and with the FIA's eighth-season running motorsport competition, Formula E.
Top Speed
The Best Classic Muscle Car Engines
Most automotive enthusiasts and historians typically place the classic age of the American muscle car between 1964 and 1972. During this period, the major American automotive manufacturers engaged in a war for customers thirsty for stoplight-to-stoplight performance. The manufacturers responded by placing ever more powerful engines in small to midsize vehicles to grab more of the market. Unfortunately, fate conspired against the muscle car and V8 performance. Various headwinds such as stricter emissions, oil embargoes, and skyrocketing insurance premiums put an end to the golden age of American performance. Here are ten of the best engines of those heydays of American muscle.
Top Speed
The Shelby Mustang GT500 Code Red Is A 1,300HP Beast With a Major Limitation
Last week we got the first rumors about the launch of a 1,300-horsepower Code Red package for the current Shelby GT500. It seems that Shelby only needed a few days to confirm those rumors, as today we got the official details the GT500 Code Red. If the name sounds familiar is because Shelby used it for the first time back in 2008 when it revealed the first Code Red package for the GT500. Production for this generation will be limited to only 30 units - 10 for each GT500 production years, but the bad news is that the Code Red is not street legal.
2024 Ford Mustang Sings A V8 Song In Latest Instagram Teaser
The latest teaser for the 2024 Ford Mustang gives us our best taste of the sound of the new pony car's V8 engine. We don't have to wait too long to see the whole thing because the unveiling is on September 14. Judging by this teaser, the new Mustang makes...
Fastest Ford Mustangs: Quickest Accelerating Ponies Ranked
The fastest Ford Mustangs are serious performers. However, some are faster than others, like the Shelby GT500 and Mustang Mach 1. The post Fastest Ford Mustangs: Quickest Accelerating Ponies Ranked appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Three of the Fastest Chevrolet Camaros Ever
The Chevrolet Camaro is a staple in affordable American performance. However, some of the fastest Chevy Camaros are more formidable than the rest, like the ZL1 and Z/28. The post Three of the Fastest Chevrolet Camaros Ever appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Growing Pile of Unfinished Ford Trucks Is Visible From Space Again
Planet.orgLast year, Ford stashed thousands of unfinished Super Duty trucks at Kentucky Speedway. It's now happening again as the chip shortage drags on.
5 Used Cars Faster Than a Mustang GT
The Ford Mustang GT is a formidable performance bargain. However, if you want a used car that's faster than a Mustang GT, check out the C5 Z06, C7, and others. The post 5 Used Cars Faster Than a Mustang GT appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
yankodesign.com
This Porsche inspired speedboat is an amphibious 911 for automotive collectors
The Porsche 911 has stamped its authority on the roads all these years with the unique design and power to keep fans interested. So, what more could that Porsche 911 cabriolet be? A speedboat riding the waters in that sublime Porsche style, perhaps!. This Amphibious 911 is a Craig Craft...
makeuseof.com
How to Install a Kill Switch On Any Car
Automobile manufacturers have made drastic improvements to their safety and alarm systems to combat vehicle theft. However, with the rise in material costs, some manufacturers have opted out of adding immobilizers, which makes stealing vehicles much easier. The implementation of immobilizers makes stealing a vehicle harder by using vehicle-specific keys but not impossible.
insideevs.com
Watch Tesla Model 3 Get Backed Over And Crushed By School Bus
What do you do when you're sitting behind a school bus in your Tesla and the bus driver suddenly proceeds to back up? If you can't quickly move out of the way or somehow alert the driver, your car is likely to get damaged, and that's precisely what happened here. In fact, this bus ended up backing right up over the front of the Tesla Model 3.
