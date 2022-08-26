Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
erienewsnow.com
Sinkhole Closes Downtown Erie Street
A sinkhole has closed part of a downtown Erie street. It opened up on E. 7th St. near Holland St. The road is shut down between French and Holland. Photos on social media show an Erie Insurance security vehicle partially fell in overnight. This is a developing story. Stay with...
erienewsnow.com
Woman Badly Injured During Horse Pull at Erie County Fair
An accident at the Erie County Fair happened Tuesday night, during the horse pull competition, putting an early end to the fair. A woman was badly hurt after reportedly being trampled by a horse. Emergency crews rushed her to UPMC Hamot by medical helicopter, after the incident which happened around...
East Side Renaissance acquires several properties along Parade Street
There is an ongoing effort to strengthen east side neighborhoods in Erie, and one nonprofit shared the progress that they are making to uplift the area. Here’s more from Parade Street on the project. The founders of the East Side Renaissance said that they have acquired several properties along Parade Street. They have plans to […]
Girl stomped on by horse at Erie County Fair
Correction: Erie County Fair. A girl has been injured after reportedly being trampled by a horse. This incident took place on Tuesday night at the Erie County Fair in Wattsburg. One volunteer from the fair said that a Clydesdale horse stomped on the girl several times. The girl was allegedly airlifted to the hospital to […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
chautauquatoday.com
Motorcyclist injured when bike strikes fallen tree in Jamestown
A motorcyclist escaped serious injury in the city of Jamestown when his bike struck a tree that had been knocked down in Monday afternoon's storm on the city's north side. Jamestown Police say they got the call around 2:45 pm at Buffalo Street and Prendergast Avenue. The rider was transported to UPMC Chautauqua for treatment of minor injuries. The rider was not identified. No charges were filed.
erienewsnow.com
Construction Work to Temporarily Close Crawford County Courthouse
Construction work will temporarily close the Crawford County Courthouse, according to the commissioners. The building will be closed to the public Sept. 26 to 30 for extensive construction in the main corridor for a ventilation project. Employees will be working in their offices or remotely during the closure. Commissioners are...
erienewsnow.com
Two Missing Crawford County Residents Raises Questions For A Connection
68-year-old Debra Sue Daniel is missing in Crawford county. She was last seen on August 15th, leaving out of Edinboro Manor. Debra has bipolar disorder. She's described as having shoulder-length light-colored hair and a distinct laugh. It's reported that Daniel made it to the Manor, returned to her apartment, and...
I-90 reopens after morning rollover accident
A portion of I-90 was completely shut down Tuesday morning due to a vehicle rollover accident. The rollover took place at mile marker 8, westbound on Interstate 90. Initial calls went out just before 6 a.m. Tuesday. Once crews arrived on the scene, they discovered that the driver and his dog were entrapped inside of […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
wnynewsnow.com
Gallery: Heavy Straight-line Winds Cause Damage Around Southern Chautauqua County
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Heavy straight-line winds and rain brought down several trees and powerlines throughout southern Chautauqua County on Monday afternoon. Here’s a gallery of storm damage captured by our team and WNY News Now viewers alike:. Viewers with weather related photos or videos are...
chautauquatoday.com
Garage fire triggered by lightning strike in Busti
Busti firefighters, along with mutual aid from surrounding departments, battled a garage fire on Big Tree-Sugar Grove Road in the town of Busti Monday afternoon. The fire was first reported around 3 pm. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office Fire Investigation Team was called to the scene and determined the fire originated in the garage roof due to a lightning strike. No injuries were reported.
butlerradio.com
Harrisville Man Dies In Venango Co. Crash
A Harrisville man died in a crash over the weekend in Venango County. The one vehicle accident happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday on Clintonville Road in Irwin Township. State police say 30-year-old Scott Shultz Jr. was speeding when he went off the road and went into a ditch. His pickup truck then struck two mailboxes before hitting the culvert of a driveway.
Woman charged following hit and run that left bicyclist in serious condition
A woman has been charged in a hit and run accident which left a bicyclist seriously injured. According to Erie Police Deputy Chief Rick Lorah, 38-Year-Old Silvia Lasanta allegedly hit Amorie Gaines near East 8th and Ash streets on July 20. Police stated that Lasanta claimed to have an anxiety attack while driving which caused […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
erienewsnow.com
Several Homes & Vehicles Damaged After Drive-By Shooting in Erie
Erie Police are investigating after several gunshots are fired in a reported drive-by shooting in an east Erie neighborhood. Around 7:30 Tuesday night along East 30th street, near Holland, officers responded to calls of numerous shots fired. While there were no gunshot victims, there was a lot of property damage,...
One person dead following two vehicle accident on Route 322
The Crawford County coroner has confirmed that one person has died as the result of a two vehicle accident along Route 322. The accident took place at the intersection of Clark Road and Route 322 shortly after 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police closed off a portion of Route 322 for hours as the investigation continued. Crawford […]
Sunday morning rollover leaves one victim in serious condition
One person was in serious condition following an accident on Route 19 and Sharp Road on Sunday morning. According to the Erie County 911 center, the call first came in around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday for a rollover with entrapment. The victim was transported to UPMC Hamot by helicopter. Police are continuing to investigate the […]
erienewsnow.com
ANNA Shelter Rescues 50 Beagles from the Envigo Mass Breeding Facility
According to a recent Facebook post, the ANNA Shelter made their way to Cumberland, Virginia to assist in the rescue of 4,000 beagles from the Envigo mass breeding facility. The facility was shut down by the Department of Justice in early July after a lawsuit was filed in May for Animal Welfare Act Violations.
erienewsnow.com
16 Year Old Faces Charges in Theft of Vehicle Found Crashed at Presque Isle
A 16 year old from Edinboro faces charges for the theft of a vehicle in Harborcreek Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The victim - a 51-year-old woman - reported the theft of the 2011 Toyota van Saturday morning from a residence on Ridge Pkwy, troopers said. State Police said...
erienewsnow.com
Work To Bring Life To An Iconic Power Plant Continues In Dunkirk
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – Work continues to bring new life to an icon of northern Chautauqua County industry along Lake Erie. Years after shutting down operations, the NRG power plant in Dunkirk remains offline, overlooking the community from the lake’s shoreline. Not all hope is lost,...
explore venango
State Police Calls: Man Allegedly on Meth Arrested for Disorderly Conduct
MERCER/VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Local state police responded to the following calls:. Franklin-based State Police say an incident of disorderly conduct occurred on Sunday, August 28, around 8:55 a.m. on Allegheny Blvd./Progress Drive, in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County. Police say 36-year-old Robert Castner, of Franklin, was reportedly under...
814 Fresh Box brings Erie County farms to your home
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — There is an abundance of locally-produced goods available to Erie County residents. Meat, dairy, produce, soaps and lotions — it’s all here, locally grown or produced and readily available, but the catch has always been access. How does a consumer in Erie get fresh eggs from Waterford, fresh zucchinis from Edinboro, or “this […]
Comments / 1