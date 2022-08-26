Read full article on original website
Police searching for missing New Gloucester man who went kayaking
FREEPORT (WGME) -- Police are searching for a missing New Gloucester man who went kayaking in Freeport on Saturday and hasn’t been seen since. Police say 34-year-old Seth Vosmus was last seen in the New Gloucester area on Saturday when he left his family’s home to go to Freeport to go kayaking.
Head-on crash involving motorcycle in Raymond sends one man to the hospital
A motorcyclist involved in a head-on crash in Raymond was hospitalized with serious injuries. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened Tuesday around 5:50 a.m. on Roosevelt Trail. Police say the driver of a Subaru Outback was making a left turn to go eastbound coming out of...
2-Year-Old Drowns at Home Swimming Pool in Maine, Police Say
A toddler drowned at a home's swimming pool in Maine this weekend, officials said. The 2-year-old was found unresponsive at a swimming pool in Auburn Saturday, but the child died despite first responders' efforts to keep them alive, according to the Auburn police and fire departments. Investigators believe the child...
Couple in Center Ossipee found shot to death nearly 50 years ago; case still unsolved
OSSIPEE, N.H. — It's been nearly 50 years since the death of a married New Hampshire couple and the case is unsolved. Authorities said Maurice, 48, and Ellen Wilkinson, 39, were both shot to death in their home on Old Route 16 in Center Ossipee. Maurice was sitting in...
WPFO
Saco man killed in head-on crash after car crosses center line
SACO (WGME) -- The Saco Police Department says a man was killed in a head-on crash on New County Road Tuesday afternoon. Police say the crash between a pick-up truck and a sedan happened around 4:38 p.m. in the area of 178 New County Road in Saco. Investigators say the...
WPFO
No more lifeguards on duty at Popham Beach State Park
PHIPPSBURG (WGME) – Officials are urging people to be extra careful if you plan to swim at Popham Beach State Park in Phippsburg during the remainder of the summer. There will be no lifeguards on duty starting on Monday. If you go to the beach, you will swim at...
WPFO
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Harrison crash
HARRISON (WGME) - A Waterford man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a motorcycle crash in Harrison on Sunday. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office say a 31-year-old man was operating an unregistered motorcycle when he missed a corner on Maple Ridge Road. He was thrown from the...
Collision between motorcycle and car in Alfred leaves two people hospitalized
Two people were hospitalized after their motorcycle collided with a car in Alfred on Sunday evening. Maine State Police say the crash happened on Route 202 near Gore Road around 7 p.m. The operator of the motorcycle, 54-year-old Carl Peaslee and his passenger, 52-year-old Deborah Turner, both from Farmington, New...
WMTW
Maine man killed in Saco crash
SACO, Maine — A Saco man died in a head-on crash in Saco Tuesday afternoon. Police said the crash happened on New County Road just after 4:30 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they said a Ford F-250 pickup truck was on the lawn of a home and a Toyota Camry was partially blocking the road.
We Had The Funniest Server I’ve Ever Met at Texas Roadhouse in Scarborough, Maine
I've been to Texas Roadhouse in Scarborough my fair share of times, but this past Saturday night, we had the most entertaining server we've ever had there. I was there with my girlfriend Michele and her daughter Lily. It was Lily's idea to go to Texas Roadhouse and we were all on board. If you've never been to Texas Roadhouse on a Saturday evening, be prepared to wait. They get crazy busy. I mean wait times of over an hour, yet people will wait all that time to get a table, just like we did. It's good food at a good price and the atmosphere fits perfectly for a place called Texas Roadhouse.
Serious accident closed down part of Route 202 in Alfred Sunday night
UPDATE: The stretch of Gore Road between Kennebunk Road and Shaker Hill Road on Route 202 is now back open, according to police. A serious accident has forced the closure of a stretch of road on Route 202 in Alfred, according to a Maine State Police Facebook post. The information was posted at 8:30 p.m. Sunday night.
WPFO
Police officers remind drivers to be caution as Maine students head back to school
Summer break is ending as many Maine schools are starting up this week. Police departments are using this as a good time to remind everyone the rules of the road with more kids out and about. Students in Falmouth, Scarborough, Lewiston, and elsewhere are heading back to school on Wednesday.
The Scrumptious Reasons Biddeford, Maine, is One of Four Cities That Made This National List
Well this is quite delicious. I caught a great piece on WMTW about Biddeford, Maine, making an astounding Food and Wine Magazine list, so whether you're a foodie or not, this is something to be proud of. It's a list of four small cities making big impressions in the food world, so congratulations to Biddeford.
Central Maine 2-Year-Old Dies in Saturday Pool Drowning
According to WGME 13, a two-year-old has died following an incident in Auburn, Maine on Saturday. The news station is reporting that emergency crews were called to a residence on Dillingham Hill Road after family members had found the child unresponsive in the family's pool. WGME says that police were...
WPFO
Help Wanted: Portland Police hold hiring event amid staffing shortage
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland Police are hoping to find people to join the force. The department is holding a hiring event on Monday for officers and dispatchers, both trained and untrained. Portland Police are looking to place 10 officers in January’s criminal justice academy class. There are also 13 vacancies...
WPFO
'It's inhumane:' Elderly, disabled tenants at Franklin Towers left without power for days
PORTLAND (WMGE)-- The power is still out at Franklin Towers in Portland following Friday night's storm. A fix isn't likely to happen for another week or two. The outage starts on the 7th floor and goes all the way up to the 16th floor at the very top, but just inside the apartment units.
WMTW
Maine arson suspect asked neighbor if kids were home, investigators say
NORWAY, Maine — Investigators said a woman poured gasoline on her bed and set it on fire, causing a serious fire in Norway over the weekend. Katrina O’Connor, 29, is charged with arson. She was scheduled to face a judge Monday afternoon, but that was continued as the defense asked for a psychological evaluation. Investigators said she set a fire inside the five-unit apartment building she lived in on Deering Street in Norway Saturday afternoon.
PhillyBite
Best Hot Dog Spots in New Hampshire
NEW HAMPSHIRE - New Hampshire is a hot dog lover's paradise. The state boasts several hot dog sanctuaries. Check out Puppy Love Hot Dogs in Concord, Dog Daze in Walpole, and Pat's World Famous in Hampton Beach. Puppy Love Hot Dogs in Concord. Puppy Love Hot Dogs is a Concord...
WPFO
Conviction, sentence overturned for Maine man accused of killing neighbor with machete
PORTLAND (WGME) – A Maine man who was once convicted of murder is now walking free because of a judge's mistakes. A jury found Bruce Akers of Limington guilty of murder in January 2020 for the death of his neighbor, and he was sentenced to 38 years in prison.
WMUR.com
One person dead after crash in Rochester, police say
ROCHESTER, N.H. — One person is dead after a crash Saturday afternoon in Rochester, police said. Rochester Police said around 4:30 p.m., Frisbie EMS, Rochester Fire and Police responded to a serious single car crash on Blackwater Road in the area of Tebbetts Road. Police said it was reported...
