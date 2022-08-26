ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanford, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPFO

Police searching for missing New Gloucester man who went kayaking

FREEPORT (WGME) -- Police are searching for a missing New Gloucester man who went kayaking in Freeport on Saturday and hasn’t been seen since. Police say 34-year-old Seth Vosmus was last seen in the New Gloucester area on Saturday when he left his family’s home to go to Freeport to go kayaking.
NEW GLOUCESTER, ME
nbcboston.com

2-Year-Old Drowns at Home Swimming Pool in Maine, Police Say

A toddler drowned at a home's swimming pool in Maine this weekend, officials said. The 2-year-old was found unresponsive at a swimming pool in Auburn Saturday, but the child died despite first responders' efforts to keep them alive, according to the Auburn police and fire departments. Investigators believe the child...
AUBURN, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sanford, ME
Local
Maine Government
Sanford, ME
Government
WPFO

Saco man killed in head-on crash after car crosses center line

SACO (WGME) -- The Saco Police Department says a man was killed in a head-on crash on New County Road Tuesday afternoon. Police say the crash between a pick-up truck and a sedan happened around 4:38 p.m. in the area of 178 New County Road in Saco. Investigators say the...
SACO, ME
WPFO

No more lifeguards on duty at Popham Beach State Park

PHIPPSBURG (WGME) – Officials are urging people to be extra careful if you plan to swim at Popham Beach State Park in Phippsburg during the remainder of the summer. There will be no lifeguards on duty starting on Monday. If you go to the beach, you will swim at...
PHIPPSBURG, ME
WPFO

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Harrison crash

HARRISON (WGME) - A Waterford man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a motorcycle crash in Harrison on Sunday. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office say a 31-year-old man was operating an unregistered motorcycle when he missed a corner on Maple Ridge Road. He was thrown from the...
HARRISON, ME
wgan.com

Collision between motorcycle and car in Alfred leaves two people hospitalized

Two people were hospitalized after their motorcycle collided with a car in Alfred on Sunday evening. Maine State Police say the crash happened on Route 202 near Gore Road around 7 p.m. The operator of the motorcycle, 54-year-old Carl Peaslee and his passenger, 52-year-old Deborah Turner, both from Farmington, New...
ALFRED, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMTW

Maine man killed in Saco crash

SACO, Maine — A Saco man died in a head-on crash in Saco Tuesday afternoon. Police said the crash happened on New County Road just after 4:30 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they said a Ford F-250 pickup truck was on the lawn of a home and a Toyota Camry was partially blocking the road.
SACO, ME
Q97.9

We Had The Funniest Server I’ve Ever Met at Texas Roadhouse in Scarborough, Maine

I've been to Texas Roadhouse in Scarborough my fair share of times, but this past Saturday night, we had the most entertaining server we've ever had there. I was there with my girlfriend Michele and her daughter Lily. It was Lily's idea to go to Texas Roadhouse and we were all on board. If you've never been to Texas Roadhouse on a Saturday evening, be prepared to wait. They get crazy busy. I mean wait times of over an hour, yet people will wait all that time to get a table, just like we did. It's good food at a good price and the atmosphere fits perfectly for a place called Texas Roadhouse.
SCARBOROUGH, ME
msn.com

Serious accident closed down part of Route 202 in Alfred Sunday night

UPDATE: The stretch of Gore Road between Kennebunk Road and Shaker Hill Road on Route 202 is now back open, according to police. A serious accident has forced the closure of a stretch of road on Route 202 in Alfred, according to a Maine State Police Facebook post. The information was posted at 8:30 p.m. Sunday night.
ALFRED, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
92 Moose

Central Maine 2-Year-Old Dies in Saturday Pool Drowning

According to WGME 13, a two-year-old has died following an incident in Auburn, Maine on Saturday. The news station is reporting that emergency crews were called to a residence on Dillingham Hill Road after family members had found the child unresponsive in the family's pool. WGME says that police were...
WPFO

Help Wanted: Portland Police hold hiring event amid staffing shortage

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland Police are hoping to find people to join the force. The department is holding a hiring event on Monday for officers and dispatchers, both trained and untrained. Portland Police are looking to place 10 officers in January’s criminal justice academy class. There are also 13 vacancies...
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Maine arson suspect asked neighbor if kids were home, investigators say

NORWAY, Maine — Investigators said a woman poured gasoline on her bed and set it on fire, causing a serious fire in Norway over the weekend. Katrina O’Connor, 29, is charged with arson. She was scheduled to face a judge Monday afternoon, but that was continued as the defense asked for a psychological evaluation. Investigators said she set a fire inside the five-unit apartment building she lived in on Deering Street in Norway Saturday afternoon.
NORWAY, ME
PhillyBite

Best Hot Dog Spots in New Hampshire

NEW HAMPSHIRE - New Hampshire is a hot dog lover's paradise. The state boasts several hot dog sanctuaries. Check out Puppy Love Hot Dogs in Concord, Dog Daze in Walpole, and Pat's World Famous in Hampton Beach. Puppy Love Hot Dogs in Concord. Puppy Love Hot Dogs is a Concord...
CONCORD, NH
WMUR.com

One person dead after crash in Rochester, police say

ROCHESTER, N.H. — One person is dead after a crash Saturday afternoon in Rochester, police said. Rochester Police said around 4:30 p.m., Frisbie EMS, Rochester Fire and Police responded to a serious single car crash on Blackwater Road in the area of Tebbetts Road. Police said it was reported...
ROCHESTER, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy