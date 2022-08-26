Read full article on original website
Inside Indiana Business
Ironing board manufacturing returning to Seymour
A company in Seymour will resume manufacturing ironing boards beginning next week. The Tribune reports the operation will run under a new name, Seymour Home Products, after Chicago-based Home Products International-North America Inc. shut down production earlier this year. In March, HPI filed a WARN notice with the state indicating...
WRBI Radio
WRBI Radio
City of Batesville schedules Non-Utility budget meeting
— A public meeting on the City of Batesville’s 2023 Non-Utility budget will be held Tuesday (tomorrow) night at 6:00. The meeting will take place in Council Chamber on the second floor of the Memorial Building.
hoosieragtoday.com
Red Gold Opens High-Tech Expanded Distribution Center in Madison County
Red Gold, Inc. says high-tech automation is being incorporated at its newly expanded 250,000 square-foot warehouse facility at its existing distribution center in Alexandria, north of Anderson in Madison County. The company, which is headquartered in Elwood, says the newly expanded warehouse uses a high-tech racking system that allows its...
Columbus named Indiana Community of the Year
The Indiana Chamber of Commerce is honoring Columbus as its 2022 Cummins Community of the Year for various reasons.
WISH-TV
How accurate has Old Farmers’ Almanac been in recent years for Indiana winters?
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The upcoming winter will be “cold, snowy” for Indiana and the Midwest, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac winter outlook released Tuesday. This outlook should not be confused with the Farmers’ Almanac, which is its rival publication. Meteorological winter is from December...
WRBI Radio
Versailles receives CCMG funds for storm sewer, resurfacing project
Versailles, IN — The Town of Versailles has been awarded a $346,823 Community Crossing Matching Grant from the State of Indiana. The town will use the funds to complete a resurfacing and storm sewer project on South Main Street from US 50 to State Road 129. The contractor for...
indyschild.com
14 Under-the-Radar Fall Festivals near Indianapolis You Don’t Want to Miss
Indianapolis is beautiful in the fall: the leaves change colors, the air grows crisp, and it seems like everyone is excited about celebrating the new season. This fall, join in the celebration by getting out and visiting one (or more!) of these lesser-known, under-the-radar fall festivals in Indianapolis. Under-the-Radar Fall...
Indiana’s Annual Headless Horseman Festival Will Have Heads Rolling In October
Did you know that the Hoosier state was home to a Headless Horseman Festival?. It's really true what they say, you DO learn something new every day! Today I was sitting in my friend Ashely's office (hi Ash!) and she said to me "did you know there is a Headless Horseman Festival in Indiana?" To which I replied with a shocked, but excited "WHEN?? Can we go?!" So if you have those same questions, I'll fill you in on all the details!
WRBI Radio
Hoosier Hills to flush distribution system in October
— The Hoosier Hills Regional Water District plans to flush its distribution system in October. During the first two weeks that month, the district will flush areas north of Milan in Franklin and Ripley counties. In the second two weeks of October, they’ll flush areas south of Milan in Dearborn...
wgclradio.com
WGCL News — Local stroke patients may have to travel to Indianapolis for health care
Local stroke patients may have to travel to Indianapolis for health care. According to published reports today, IU Health Bloomington has recently lost a voluntary national stroke certification. The certification is designated by The Joint Commission, described as the country’s “oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in health care.” A spokeswoman for IU Health says the hospital has other stroke certifications continues to be a leading provider of comprehensive stroke care.
WRBI Radio
Indiana DNR stocks Brookville Lake with striped bass
— The Indiana DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife recently completed its annual striped bass and hybrid striped bass stockings around the state. Brookville Lake in Franklin and Union counties was stocked with 15,274 striped bass. Fish were stocked as fingerlings, averaged 1 1/2 inches in length, and should reach...
More than 400,000 customers lose power in Indiana, Michigan
INDIANAPOLIS — More than 400,000 customers across Michigan and Indiana lost power Monday, utilities reported, as severe thunderstorms packing winds as high as 60 mph hour raked the region. DTE Energy reported more than 231,000 customers without power, Consumers Energy reported more than 157,000 Michigan customers without service just...
WRBI Radio
“Every Person. Every Family. Every Community” theme of National Recovery Month
Lawrenceburg, IN — In 2020, 52.9 million people aged 18 or older (21% of adults) had a mental illness during the year, according to the 2020 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, an annual survey released by the U. S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). For the same timeframe, 40.3 million people aged 12 or older had a substance use disorder, and 17 million adults aged 18 or older had both a substance use disorder and a mental illness.
WRBI Radio
Tammie Ann Lock, 54, Cleves, Ohio (Updated Arrangements)
Tammie Ann Lock, 54, of Cleves, Ohio passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at Drake Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. Tammie was born on Thursday, July 18, 1968 in Dearborn County, Indiana; daughter of Charles and Cathy (nee Grammer) Lock. She was an outdoor person who loved camping. She also enjoyed crafting.
WRBI Radio
Ruth Thie
Ruth Naomi (Whalbring) Thie, born February 16, 1942 in Osgood, Indiana, passed away on August 27, 2022 at St. Andrew’s in Batesville. She was 80 years old and the daughter of the late August and Gladys (McClain) Whalbring. She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin A. Thie, and her brother Harry Whalbring.
You Can Buy This Midwestern Mansion/Bass Pro Shop From A NASCAR Legend
Professional racecar driver Tony Stewart is selling his massive Columbus, Indiana property for $30 million. It's not for everybody, but it's one of the most unique properties you'll probably ever see. The Zillow listing describes it as "the finest property ever offered for sale in the state of Indiana." The...
WRBI Radio
Franklin County considering three options for 9-1-1 dispatch center move
Franklin County, IN — Franklin County leaders want to move the 9-1-1 center out of the county jail building (pictured) and are considering three options to house dispatch operations. Those options are using the Town of Brookville administration building; county-owned land next to Franklin County Public Transportation headquarters, and...
WRBI Radio
Melanie Ann McCorkle
Melanie Ann McCorkle, 60, of Rising Sun, Indiana, passed away Friday, August 26, 2022, in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. She was born March 23, 1962, in Tripoli, Libya, daughter of the late Harold Jones Jr.and Zula (Smith) Jones. As a child Mel was kind, helpful, and loyal to her large family. She...
WRBI Radio
Donnie L. Jones, 68, Brookville
Donnie Lee Jones, age 68, of Brookville, Indiana, died Sunday, August 28, 2022 at Bethesda North Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. Born June 12, 1954 in Chattanooga, Tennessee, he was the son of John & Thelma (Silvers) Jones. On November 16, 1990 he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Lorna Robinson, and she survives.
