Pound The Alarm: Nicki Minaj Returns To VMAs With Gloriously Raunchy Performance
The “Super Freaky Girl” rapper's performance was worth the wait.
Johnny Depp is MTV VMAs moonman during surprise appearance at award show: 'Needed the work'
Johnny Depp made a surprise appearance as the coveted moonman at the MTV Video Music Awards show on Sunday night at the Prudential Center in New Jersey. The 59-year-old actor floated from the ceiling wearing the iconic astronaut outfit during a seconds-long stint on the live telecast. Depp joked he...
Lizzo Ditches Wedding For Tyson Beckford In “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” Music Video
Lizzo has recently released the official music video for “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” and grabbed actor-model Tyson Beckford for a romantic cameo. In the video co-directed by the singer and Christian Breslauer, the Grammy Award-winning singer continues where she left off in her video for “Truth Hurts.” Lizzo finds herself in a white gown with a matching stark white manicure walking down the aisle to marry herself. She ditches the wedding ceremony, however, and finds the love she deserves with Beckford.More from VIBE.comLizzo Tops Billboard Chart With "About Damn Time"Lizzo And Jack Harlow Among Newly Added Performers For 2022...
Nicki Minaj Receives Video Vanguard Award, Performs Greatest Hits Medley at 2022 VMAs
On Sunday night, Nicki Minaj received the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at MTV’s 2022 Video Music Awards. This marked the rapper’s first onstage performance since 2018, and her seventh performance on the VMA stage.More from The Hollywood ReporterMTV Video Music Awards: Taylor Swift Wins Video of the Year; Full Winners ListKane Brown Becomes First Male Country Artist to Perform at MTV VMAsBilly Eichner Calls Out Supreme Court "Homophobes" at VMAs: "We Are Not Letting Them Drag Us Back Into the Last Century" A 17-time VMA nominee and five-time winner, Minaj won her first VMA, for best hip-hop video, in 2011. This...
The Best and Worst of the 2022 MTV VMAs
At this point, it seems like even the celebrities are bored with the VMAs. Returning to Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center, last night’s event was somehow more phoned-in than usual. Performances were built around a nightmarish amount of augmented-reality visuals; emcee duties were split unevenly between the bizarre rap trio of LL Cool J, Jack Harlow, and Video Vanguard winner Nicki Minaj; and a disembodied Johnny Depp occasionally appeared out of the ether, CGI’d into a spacesuit hovering above the stage between commercial breaks.
Fergie Shocks Fans Joining Jack Harlow To Open The VMAs With ‘First Class’ Performance
Fergalicious in the house! Fergie, 47, made a surprise appearance at the start of the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards and gave her first live performance in four years. She sang her iconic song “Glamorous” with Jack Harlow, after he sang “First Class” which samples Fergie’s 2007 hit. Fergie looked gorgeous for the performance and the audience went absolutely wild.
Eminem and Snoop Dogg Bring Metaverse to the VMAs With “From the D 2 The LBC” Performance
Eminem and Snoop Dogg reunited onstage at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards for a unique Otherside metaverse-inspired performance of their recent collaboration “From the D 2 the LBC.” The song marks the first collaboration for the rappers in more than 20 years. The pair also earned a nomination for “best hip-hop video” for the song. The performance kicked off with Eminem and Snoop Dogg sitting together on a couch, while the latter smoked a giant joint. How he got such a thing onto the stage? “I got connections,” Snoop Dogg tells Eminem.More from The Hollywood ReporterMTV Video Music Awards: Taylor...
Kane Brown Becomes First Male Country Artist to Perform at MTV VMAs
Kane Brown brought country and the good vibes to the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night, where he performed his brand new single “Grand” live from the Toyota Stage in Fort Lee, N.J. Brown is the first male country artist to perform on the show, which launched in 1984. He follows Kacey Musgraves and Taylor Swift, who have both taken the stage at the VMAs in the past to represent the country music world.More from The Hollywood ReporterMTV Video Music Awards: Taylor Swift Wins Video of the Year; Full Winners ListBilly Eichner Calls Out Supreme Court "Homophobes" at VMAs: "We...
Bad Bunny Kisses His Male Backup Dancer During His Epic VMAs Performance: Video
Bad Bunny had one of the biggest performances at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, August 28. The popstar, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, performed his hit “Tití Me Pregunto,” live from his epic concert at Yankee Stadium, after he was named winner of the Artist of the Year award. One of the highlights of the performance came when he kissed two backup dancers: one male and one female.
2022 MTV VMAs: Taylor Swift seen flawlessly rapping all the words to Nicki Minaj’s ‘Super Bass’
Taylor Swift was spotted fangirling over Nicki Minaj during the rapper’s MTV VMAs performance on Sunday (28 August).The singer, who is nominated in all five categories for her work on All Too Well: The Short Film, was filmed rapping all the words to Minaj’s “Super Bass” as the MC performed it live to the audience at New Jersey’s Prudential Stadium.Minaj received the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the ceremony, which is “presented to artists for their outstanding contributions and profound impact on music video and popular culture”, per the MTV website.Unlike the regular, silver VMA trophies, the Vanguard...
Nicki Minaj Accepts MTV VMAs Vanguard Award, Mentions Whitney Houston & Michael Jackson, Calls For Mental Health Awareness
Nicki Minaj took the stage at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards to accept the Vanguard Award. The rapper thanked many of the people that have influenced her career and mentioned the likes of Whitney Houston and Michael Jackson. Minaj also called for more mental health awareness during her acceptance speech. “I wrote this down, I don’t know why y’all but this is what this was in my spirit to say, I wish that Whitney Houston and Michael Jackson were here,” Minaj said at the Prudential Center. “I wish that people understood what they meant and what they were going through....
Billboard
All the 2022 VMAs Performances, Ranked
Pink clouds, Yankee Stadium, a lost drumstick, the metaverse, a surprise Fergie appearance and a surprise album announce. Oh, and how could we forget — a whole lot of a**, particularly by way of Brazil and Italy. Yes, there was a lot going on during the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards broadcast on Sunday (Aug. 28).
MTV VMAs 2022: LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow to host
This weekend’s MTV VMAs will have three hosts; rap stars LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow.The trio will introduce and present Sunday’s (28 August) ceremony at The Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey and will appear alongside the evening’s performers, which include Eminem and Snoop Dogg in a first-of-its-kind appearance, as well as Lizzo, Anitta, BLACKPINK, J Balvin, Måneskin and Kane Brown. You can find a full list of performers here.Having multiple hosts is nothing new to the VMAs, which were first anchored by Bette Midler and Dan Aykroyd in 1984. Other previous hosts include Katy Perry,...
Lizzo Gets the Crowd “Ready” by Performing a Pair of ‘Special’ Singles at MTV Video Music Awards
Three years after celebrating her breakthrough season at the Video Music Awards for the first time, Lizzo returned to the award show’s stage at the Prudential Center in New Jersey on Sunday night to perform the first two official singles from her 2022 album, Special. The versatile performer kicked off the performance with the first verse of her smash hit “About Damn Time,” before pivoting to follow-up single “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” — pounding out the song’s distinctive opening organ hook with a set of keys that appeared below her feet on stage, à la Tom Hanks at FAO...
2022 MTV VMAs Complete Winners List: Taylor Swift Takes Video Of The Year, Bad Bunny Is Artist Of The Year
The night of the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards is here and the moon person trophies will be handed out. Going into the celebration Kendrick Lamar, Jack Harlow and Lil Nas X led the nominations list with seven nods each. With six nominations, Doja Cat and Harry Styles were close behind the most mentioned artists. Close behind with five nominations were Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd. MTV VMAs 2022 Red Carpet Photos Gallery Nicki Minaj will take the Video Vanguard Award while the Red Hot Chili Peppers will take the Global Icon Award. The complete list of...
