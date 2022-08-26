Read full article on original website
This Charming Little Town Is Colorado’s Most Underrated
Think about how many cool little towns are in Colorado. A lot to say the least and some you may have been to a bunch of times while some you may have never heard of and if you're like me, this particular town falls into that category. According to Love...
Colorado accepting applications for outdoor equity grants
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is accepting new applications for its Colorado Outdoor Equity Grant Program.
Historic Colorado Restaurant Is Closing For Good This Week after 47 Years
Colorado seems to be losing quite a few locally famous restaurants and bars in the last couple of years. Add one more to the list as this Colorado favorite is closing its doors after nearly 50 years in business. Historic Colorado Restaurant Is Closing Its Doors For Good This Week.
The Navajo Skinwalkers of Colorado’s Four Corners Region
Over the years, many subjects have made their presence known in American folklore. We've all heard of things like Bigfoot, the Chupacabra, and partially thanks to modern cinema, La Llorona. However, there is another mythical creature with origins in parts of Colorado that is just as terrifying, if not more so, and that is the legend of the Navajo Skinwalkers.
KRDO
Colorado Springs community shows up to support Unclaimed Veteran at Pikes Peak National Cemetery
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A service was held Monday at Pikes Peak National Cemetery for what is officially called an "Unclaimed Veteran." Retired Air Force Master Sergeant Charles Kaufman died about a year ago in Colorado Springs. He was originally from Minnesota. Over the past year, officials made efforts to find any relatives of Kaufman's but were unsuccessful.
Behind the scenes workers at the Colorado State Fair
PUEBLO — Colorado State Fair is in full swing, but it wouldn’t be possible without some unsung heroes. “We enjoy doing what we’re doing,” Richard Roman said. Many have been working at the fair for decades. “I’ve been a seasonal employee here for about 22 years,” said Richard Walker, a security employee at the fair. […]
Colorado police academies undergo first curriculum redesign in 40 years
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A major redesign is coming to police academies across Colorado. Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser has announced a plan to overhaul the police training curriculum. The project has been in the works for a while now, with the Attorney General's office and police departments around the state working together to figure The post Colorado police academies undergo first curriculum redesign in 40 years appeared first on KRDO.
coloradopols.com
At Least They Spelled His Name Right
It’s that time of the year in Colorado when politicians don funny-looking shirts and mingle at cocktail parties in support of the Denver Rustlers at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo. If you’ve been browsing social media sites lately, you’ve no doubt seen seen the photos. Republican...
Colorado makes community college free for aspiring health care workers
Beginning this fall, Colorado will spend $26 million to provide free community college education to students looking to work in health care. The new program, dubbed Care Forward Colorado, launched last week as part of a $61 million investment in expanding Colorado’s health care workforce using federal COVID-19 relief funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. The state legislature approved the investment earlier this year through Senate Bill 226.
Buying Canned Whipped Cream Under 21 Now Illegal in NY, Should Colorado Follow?
Colorado has its fair share of weird and crazy laws, but one law in New York is making people scratch their heads. In November of 2021, a New York law banning the sale of whipped cream chargers to those under the age of 21 quietly went into effect. Many grocers were unaware of the new law and are now hanging up signs to inform the public that they will be carded when buying cans of whipped cream.
Drone Captures Amazing Footage of Abandoned Colorado Mine
Colorado has a rich mining history that dates back to 1858. The industry was booming in the state during the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries and at that time, mining contributed massively to Colorado's successful economy. A majority of Colorado's mining towns are situated in the mountainous central and southwest...
Colo. Secretary of State says some could lose their right to vote depending on midterm election results
DENVER — Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold is sending a stark warning to voters about what she believes is at stake in November. Griswold, speaking to the Guardian over the weekend, said voting rights could be stripped away from many Americans within a matter of months depending on who is voted into office during the midterm election, a message she reiterated in an interview with Denver7 on Monday.
How You Can Visit A Colorado State Park For Free Anytime
If you are on a tight budget and you love the outdoors, there is an easy way you can enjoy Colorado state parks for free. Colorado Has 42 State Parks You Can Visit For Free. There are 42 state parks in Colorado and free days are offered occasionally throughout the year. But, there is a way you can visit a state park for free -- even if it's not on the "free" day. That could be something as close at Highline Lake or the James M. Robb Colorado River State Park, or something far away like Jackson Lake or Lake Pueblo on the front range.
Is monsoon season over in Colorado?
Monsoon season is officially coming to an end in Colorado. The good news is it brought a lot of precipitation to many parts of the state.
Don’t Let the Name Trick You, This Plant is Unwanted in Colorado
Although Tree of Heaven is a nice-sounding name, this invasive plant is anything but glorious - especially to Coloradans. Tree of Heaven is a noxious plant that can destroy entire ecosystems once it spreads to an area. The wind-born seeds make it easily spreadable, as well as suckers from mature trees. Once established, the plant releases chemicals through its roots that can inhibit other vegetation from growing around it.
theprowersjournal.com
Colorado FFA Foundation Seeks Nominees for 2023 Farm Credit Colorado Agriculture Hall of Fame
Greeley, Colo. – Colorado Future Farmers of America (FFA) Foundation is seeking a wide range of nominations to the annual Farm Credit Colorado Agriculture Hall of Fame induction. Individuals are encouraged to nominate anyone who is making, or has made an extraordinary impact on Colorado‘s agriculture industry and its allied businesses, regardless of age.
theprowersjournal.com
Improvement in Southeastern Colorado Drought
Monsoon Moisture Brings Continued Improvements in Drought Conditions across South Central and Southeast Colorado. July of 2022 was a warm and wet month across south central and southeast Colorado, as the southwest summer monsoon brought periods of abundant moisture and bouts of heavy rainfall across the region. The monsoon has remained active through the month of August thus far, especially for areas over and near the eastern mountains and portions of the southeast plains.
Recall efforts underway for two Colorado Springs council members already up for election in April
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Recall efforts against two Colorado Springs city council members, that are already set to be on the ballot for the general city elections in April of 2023, are underway. The newly formed non-profit called "Integrity Matters" created two web pages asking members of the public to sign up to volunteer The post Recall efforts underway for two Colorado Springs council members already up for election in April appeared first on KRDO.
Thousands packed the sidewalks to celebrate one of Colorado's biggest events
This year's parade also honored Pueblo Community College's Scott Richards who passed away this year.
Why Is Road Rage Becoming Such A Growing Trend In Colorado?
We've all experienced it one time or another. Whether you've been the culprit or the victim - you've experienced road rage. Road Rage, by definition, is violent anger caused by the stress and frustration involved in driving a motor vehicle in difficult conditions... ... "difficult" conditions, which are oftentimes just...
