ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Analysis-Musk tests limits of governance by having children with aide

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34WTyF_0hWW8T7M00

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Elon Musk's decision to have children with one of his top executives at Neuralink pushed the limits of corporate governance norms, according to nine corporate governance experts who offered divergent interpretations of the startup's code of conduct for employees.

Known more widely for his electric car maker Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) and rocket developer SpaceX, Musk is also the chief executive of Neuralink, a company with about 300 employees that is seeking to develop chips that connect the human brain directly to machines.

He and Shivon Zilis, one of his direct reports at the company, had twin babies last November, Insider reported on July 6, citing a confidential court filing.

Zilis, 36, has since told some of her colleagues that she was not involved romantically with Musk, 51, and conceived the children with him through in vitro fertilization (IVF), according to five people familiar with the situation. Reuters could not establish the accuracy of Zilis’ account.

Zilis and spokespeople for Musk and Neuralink did not respond to requests for comment.

Relationships between supervisors and subordinates are frowned upon at companies and have cost some high-profile CEOs their jobs, as they violate most corporate policies and raise concerns about conflicts of interest, corporate governance experts said.

Neuralink’s 62-page employee handbook, a copy of which was seen by Reuters, prohibits dating, “personal relationships” and “close personal friendships” between employees in a direct supervisory relationship to avoid any conflicts of interest.

But the facts presented by Musk and Zilis’ relationship are so unusual that the corporate governance experts who reviewed the policy for Reuters expressed divergent views on whether they thought the entrepreneur had violated it by having children with his subordinate through IVF.

“Whatever lawyer wrote this language did not contemplate this situation,” said Nell Minow, vice chair of corporate governance consultancy ValueEdge Advisors, referring to the Neuralink code of conduct.

She added that the situation appeared to “fall between the cracks” of the policy’s intent to avoid conflicts of interest due to relationships between employees.

Neuralink’s code of conduct calls for relationships that can create a conflict of interest to be disclosed to the company’s “people operations manager” so that the company can decide whether it should take steps to eliminate any conflict.

Reuters could not learn whether Musk or Zilis had disclosed the relationship to Kristy Hilands, the people operations manager. Hilands did not respond to requests for comment.

Neuralink has accepted Zilis’ description of a non-romantic relationship, and she continues in her role as director of operations and special projects, a source familiar with the company’s handling of the matter said. In the weeks since the disclosure of their having children, Musk and Zilis have also continued working together, taking the helm at internal and external company meetings, according to two people with direct knowledge of the matter.

For example, after learning in recent weeks that competitor Synchron had beaten Neuralink to a human trial in the United States, Musk sent Zilis to approach the company’s CEO Thomas Oxley and arrange a meeting, according to three sources familiar with the matter. Zilis and Musk spoke with Oxley shortly after about a possible investment by Musk in Synchron, the sources said.

OPEN TO INTERPRETATION

Four of the corporate governance experts said they believed Zilis having children with Musk through IVF should be read as having a “personal relationship” or “close friendship” under Neuralink’s code of conduct. The code defines a personal relationship as one where the individuals have a “continuing relationship of a romantic or intimate nature and who are not married to each other.” It does not define a close friendship.

“You’re layering intimate familial bonds over professional relationships,” said Gabriel Rauterberg, a corporate law professor at the University of Michigan. “There is always the worry that someone with greater power will use their professional power in ways that are inappropriate.”

The other five corporate governance experts interviewed by Reuters either did not think Musk and Zilis’ arrangement was a breach under the Neuralink policy or could not come to a definitive conclusion.

Usha Rodrigues, a professor at the University of Georgia’s law school, said Musk and Zilis’ situation “may fall under ‘close friendship’ if there is an ongoing, co-parenting type relationship, but that is subject to interpretation.”

The extent of Musk’s involvement in the life of his children with Zilis could not be learned by Reuters. The court filing published by Insider shows that in April, they asked for the children to take Musk’s last name. Musk and Zilis also listed the same address in Texas.

Joan Heminway, a business professor at the University of Tennessee’s law school, said one cannot easily prove that Musk and Zilis are close personally, even if they had IVF together. “That’s the new wrench here,” she said.

Reporting by Rachael Levy in Washington, D.C. Editing by Greg Roumeliotis, Paritosh Bansal and Edward Tobin

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Thomson Reuters

Award-winning journalist covering corporate governance. Her reporting has prompted federal investigations and congressional probes and been featured on television and podcasts. At Politico, her Covid-19 coverage caused the CDC to update guidance on N95 masks and the U.S. hospital regulator to seek patients' safety complaints. Formerly a financial reporter at the Wall Street Journal, her exclusives on the Trump White House's Kodak drug deal won her and colleagues a 2021 Dateline Award from the Society of Professional Journalists.

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

PwC surveyed 722 top execs across corporate America. The findings should give workers everywhere fear for their jobs.

Rank-and-file employees across corporate America ought to be worried. At least, that's the takeaway from PwC's latest survey of top executives. Earlier this month, the international professional services firm polled 722 executives based in the United States, including chief financial officers, chief marketing executives, chief information officers, and corporate board directors.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Washington State
shefinds

Former Donald Trump Official Just Revealed That The President's Office Mishandled Confidential Documents: It Was 'A Known Thing'

Olivia Troye— a national security official who worked as a homeland security and counter-terrorism adviser to former Vice President Mike Pence— is opening up about the Trump White House being frivolous with important documents. In a new interview with MSNBC, Troye, 45, revealed that while working with the Trump administration, it was a “known thing” that her colleagues were careless with sensitive papers and information.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Fortune

Mark Zuckerberg’s ‘$10 billion selfie’ is an international laughingstock

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg was criticized on social media for a selfie he posted announcing expansion of the company's Horizon Worlds metaverse platform. When Meta launched its metaverse platform Horizon Worlds in France and Spain this week, it got plenty of buzz—but probably not the sort the social media giant was hoping to receive. Instead of discussing Meta’s new platform, most people chattered about the artificial-looking metaverse selfie CEO Mark Zuckerberg posted on Facebook.
INTERNET
Business Insider

A Trump ally produced an unpublished letter meant to help him. It actually spells out even graver concerns over documents at Mar-a-Lago.

A conservative journalist posted a letter online between the NARA and a Donald Trump lawyer. The journalist pointed to the arm's-length involvement of President Joe Biden. It also showed the extent of classified information Trump took with him upon leaving office. An ally of former President Donald Trump triumphantly published...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conflict Of Interest#Cdc
Fortune

America’s largest employers are sounding the alarm on immigration rules. Canada’s successful startup visa program shows us why

Canada has developed specific immigration policies to attract top STEM talent and ambitious entrepreneurs. Earlier this month, U.S. President Joe Biden signed into law the CHIPS and Science Act. While the new law was widely celebrated, it removed key immigration provisions that were offered in a previous version of the bill–the America COMPETES Act.
FOREIGN POLICY
TheDailyBeast

Team Putin Airs Insane Offer to ‘Help’ America and ‘Save’ Trump

It has been a difficult week for the Kremlin. For one, a devastating attack on a Russian air base in occupied Crimea had government officials and state media outlets scrambling to convince citizens that Ukrainian forces weren’t responsible for the explosions that rocked the Saki air base, as an exodus of frightened tourists clogged the Crimean bridge and other roadways that connect the occupied peninsula to the Russian mainland.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Celebrities
abovethelaw.com

Trump Lawyers Promise To 'Come Out Swinging' ... And It Only Took Them Two Short Weeks!

Two weeks ago, the FBI executed a search warrant at the former president’s private club to retrieve government property wrongfully retained after American voters sent Donald Trump packing. Since then, we’ve seen conservative group Judicial Watch sue to gain access to the search documents, followed by every major media outlet in the country piling on to successfully kick loose the warrant, inventory, and soon a redacted version of the underlying affidavit.
POTUS
Reuters

Reuters

564K+
Followers
351K+
Post
263M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy