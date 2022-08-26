Read full article on original website
OCEAN CITY -- If Frankie Williams had any nervous feelings before taking the field on Saturday night, it took only one play for him to settle in. Making his debut as Red Bank Catholic's starting quarterback, Williams' first pass went for a 74-yard touchdown to senior Robert Stolfa and ignited a first-half barrage as the Caseys, ranked No. 1 in the Shore Sports Network Top 10, rolled to a 33-7 victory over St. John Vianney at the Battle at the Beach showcase.
