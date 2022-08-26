In response to recent articles about proposed Recreational Fees at Green Canyon, Smithfield Canyon, Tony Grove, Right Hand Fork, Sinks, etc. (119 total sites per the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest website), I sincerely hope our outdoor community of enthusiasts will join together in strongly opposing fees like these and any other similar mechanism designed to restrict access to public lands and trails. Whether attending a public open house, calling the National Forest office in South Jordan, visiting in person, or sending an email before Sept. 7 – please let your voice be heard before the Sept. 7 deadline! Fundamentally, in practice and in principle, it is wrong to enact mechanisms that enforce inequality and socioeconomic disparity — especially for access to public resources and lands. Imagine – one morning you open your front door to find yourself trapped inside an airtight vestibule. A glowing kiosk sign reads, “Insert payment to breath fresh air.” Into your empty pockets you reach… Freedom to access and openly explore public lands without restriction or fees is what makes the great outdoors so great. Cache Valley is a wonderful place to live because of the incredible outdoors opportunities that abound! Suddenly, if those are gone to the public – made available only to those who can afford it – so too is the charm and even purpose of living in Cache Valley. Or anywhere near any of the other 119 proposed fee sites. Nothing is more liberating than to explore the wilderness freely, to get away from all the stresses of life, to breathe fresh mountain air, and to relax! Ira Tibbitts.

2 HOURS AGO