Prehospital diagnostic algorithm for acute coronary syndrome using machine learning: a prospective observational study

Nature.com
Personalizing the approach to neoadjuvant therapy: a promising path to improving outcomes of resectable melanoma
Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2022)Cite this article. Clinical trials of neoadjuvant therapy for melanoma have expanded rapidly over the past several years. Preliminary data demonstrate the prognostic value of pathological response, which might have clinical implications for refining the roles of surgery and adjuvant therapy. These clinical questions are under active investigation across many ongoing clinical trials.
Nature.com
Genetics of autism spectrum disorders and future direction
Autism spectrum disorders (ASDs) have been increasing in prevalence. ASD is a complex human genetic disorder with high heredity and involves interactions between genes and the environment. A significant inheritance pattern in ASD involves a rare genetic mutation; common copy number variants refer to duplication or deletion of stretches of chromosomal loci or protein-disrupting single-nucleotide variants. Haploinsufficiency is one of the more common single-gene causes of ASD, explaining at least 0.5% of cases. Epigenetic mechanisms, such as DNA methylation, act at an interface of genetic and environmental risk and protective factors. Advances in genome-wide sequencing have broadened the view of the human methylome and have revealed the organization of the human genome into large-scale methylation domains with a footprint over neurologically important genes involved in embryonic development. Psychiatric disorders, including ASD, are expected to be diagnosed based on their genetically regulated pathophysiology and to be linked to their treatment.
Nature.com
Detection ability of corneal biomechanical parameters for early diagnosis of ectasia
To assess the detection ability of corneal biomechanical parameters for early diagnosis of ectasia. This retrospective descriptive-analytical study included 134 normal eyes (control group) from 134 healthy subjects and 128 eyes with asymmetric contralateral corneal ectasia with normal topography (ACE-NT, study group) from 128 subjects with definite keratoconus in the opposite eye. Placido-disk-based corneal topography with TMS-4, Scheimpflug corneal tomography with Pentacam HR, and corneal biomechanical assessment with Corvis ST and ocular response analyzer (ORA) were performed. A general linear model was used to compare Corvis ST and ORA biomechanical parameters between groups, while central corneal thickness (CCT) and biomechanically corrected intraocular pressure (bIOP) were considered covariates. Receiving operator sensitivity curve (ROC) analysis was used to determine the cut-off point with the highest sensitivity and specificity along with the area under the curve (AUC) for each parameter.
Nature.com
Effect of pediatric- versus adult-type chemotherapy regimens on outcomes of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplants for adult T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia in first complete remission
The optimal chemotherapy regimen pre-transplantation for adult T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (T-ALL) patients remains unknown. Here, we compared the transplant outcomes in 127 subjects receiving pediatric- (N"‰="‰57) or adult-type (N"‰="‰70) regimens pre-transplant. The corresponding 3-year cumulative incidences of relapse (CIR) was 7% (95% CI: 3"“11%) and 29% (95% CI: 23"“35%; P"‰="‰0.02), leukemia-free survivals (LFS) was 86% (95% CI: 81"“91%) and 57% (95% CI: 51"“63%; P"‰="‰0.003), overall survivals (OS) was 88% (95% CI: 84"“92%) and 58% (95% CI: 52"“64%; P"‰="‰0.002), the 1-year NRM was 4% (95% CI: 1"“7%) and 9% (95% CI: 4"“14%; P"‰="‰0.40). Multivariate analysis showed that pediatric-type regimen was associated with lower CIR (Hazard Ratio [HR]"‰="‰0.31 [95% CI: 0.09"“1.00]; P"‰="‰0.05), better LFS (HR"‰="‰0.34 [95% CI: 0.15"“0.78]; P"‰="‰0.01) and OS (HR"‰="‰0.30 [95% CI: 0.13"“0.72]; P"‰="‰0.01). Our results suggested that adult T-ALL patients undergoing allo-HSCT might benefit from pediatric-type chemotherapy.
Nature.com
Are the chronological age cutoffs used in clinical oncology guidelines biologically meaningful?
Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2022)Cite this article. Age is one of the strongest risk factors for cancer and also affects tumour biology, treatment recommendations and response to therapy. Although clinical oncology guidelines advocate against classifying patients on the basis of chronological age alone, most studies and published guidelines use discrete age cutoffs, often heterogeneously. Herein, we discuss age cutoffs from a historical and biological perspective, focusing on breast cancer.
Nature.com
Correction: Nrf2 overexpression increases the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia to cytarabine by inhibiting replication factor C4
We have carefully corrected this error, and the corrected Table 2 is as shown above. The original article has been corrected. College of Pharmacy, Guizhou Medical University, Guiyang, Guizhou, China. Department of Haematology, Affiliated Hospital of Guizhou Medical University, Guizhou Province Institute of Hematology, Guiyang, Guizhou, China. Chengyun Pan,Â Ming...
Nature.com
Correction: Changes in the humoral immunity response in SARS-CoV-2 convalescent patients over 8 months
Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2022)Cite this article. The licence information was missing from this article and should have been CC-BY. The original article has been corrected. Key Laboratory of Molecular Biology for Infectious Diseases (Ministry of Education), Institute for Viral Hepatitis, Department of Infectious Diseases, The Second Affiliated Hospital, Chongqing...
Nature.com
Author Correction: Clinical identification of the stimulus intensity to measure temporal summation of second pain
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-17171-6, published online 28 July 2022. The original version of this Article contained errors in the spelling of the authors Daisuke Moriguchi, Shoichi Ishigaki, Xiaoyu Lin, Kotaro Kuyama, Yukiko Koishi, Ryota Takaoka, Peter Svensson and Hirofumi Yatani, which were incorrectly given as Moriguchi Daisuke, Ishigaki Shoichi, Lin Xiaoyu, Kuyama Kotaro, Koishi Yukiko, Takaoka Ryota, Svensson Peter and Yatani Hirofumi.
Nature.com
Author Correction: Effects of virtual hands and feet on the onset time and duration of illusory body ownership
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-15835-x, published online 12 July 2022. The original version of this Article contained errors. After publication it transpired that the Supplementary Information file which accompanies the Article, inadvertently contained confidential patient data. This patient data has now been removed from the Supplementary Information file. Additionally, the...
Nature.com
Author Correction: A high-throughput microfluidic approach for 1000-fold leukocyte reduction of platelet-rich plasma
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/srep35943, published online 24 October 2016. This Article contains an error in equation 1, where the terms wc(i) and wc(ref) are inverted. Author information. Author notes. Sean C. Gifford. Present address: Present address: Halcyon Biomedical Incorporated, Friendswood, TX, 77546, USA. Authors and Affiliations. Department of Biomedical...
Nature.com
Correction: The interplay between dendritic cells and CD8 T lymphocytes is a crucial component of SARS-CoV-2 immunity
Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2022)Cite this article. The licence information was missing from this article and should have been CC-BY. The original article has been corrected. Mikrobiologisches Institut - Klinische Mikrobiologie, Immunologie und Hygiene, UniversitÃ¤tsklinikum Erlangen and Friedrich-Alexander UniversitÃ¤t (FAU) Erlangen-NÃ¼rnberg, Erlangen, Germany. Medical...
Nature.com
Olfactory coding in mosquitoes
Female Aedes aegypti mosquitoes have a preference for biting humans and can transmit dengue and yellow fever viruses via blood meals. Body odour and carbon dioxide attract mosquitoes to humans, and it has been thought that the mosquito olfactory sensory neurons (OSNs) that detect such cues each express one type of chemosensory receptor. However, a new paper by Herre, Goldman et al. shows that many OSNs in Ae. aegypti mosquitoes express more than one type of chemosensory receptor, enabling some of these neurons to respond to multiple olfactory cues.
Nature.com
Oral functional impairment may cause malnutrition following oral cancer treatment in a single-center cross-sectional study
Oral dysfunction and dysphagia after oral cancer treatment are linked to altered nutritional status. We aimed to identify specific oral functions related to nutritional status. We conducted a cross-sectional study from September 2019 to December 2021, recruited 75 participants (median age: 72.0Â years), including 52 males and 23 females, collected background data, and evaluated oral function. The Mini Nutritional Assessment-Short Form (MNA-SF) scores were divided into three groups (normal nutritional status, at risk of malnutrition, and malnourished), and a multi-group comparison was conducted for each oral function measurement (microorganisms, oral dryness, occlusal force, tongue pressure, masticatory function, and Eating Assessment Tool [EAT-10]). The primary tumor site was the tongue in 31 patients (41.3%), gingiva in 30 (40.0%), and others in 14 (18.7%). Multiple comparisons revealed significant differences in occlusal force, tongue pressure, masticatory function, and EAT-10 levels, categorized as Type I (Transport type) and Type III (Occlusion type) postoperative oral dysfunctions, between each MNA-SF group. Multiple regression analysis showed a statistically significant association with MNA-SF in terms of masticatory function and EAT-10 levels, categorized as Type I. Type I and Type III are risk factors for malnutrition, confirming that different types of postoperative oral dysfunction require unique nutritional guidance.
Nature.com
Single-cell transcriptome and translatome dual-omics reveals potential mechanisms of human oocyte maturation
The combined use of transcriptome and translatome as indicators of gene expression profiles is usually more accurate than the use of transcriptomes alone, especially in cell types governed by translational regulation, such as mammalian oocytes. Here, we developed a dual-omics methodology that includes both transcriptome and translatome sequencing (T&T-seq) of single-cell oocyte samples, and we used it to characterize the transcriptomes and translatomes during mouse and human oocyte maturation. T&T-seq analysis revealed distinct translational expression patterns between mouse and human oocytes and delineated a sequential gene expression regulation from the cytoplasm to the nucleus during human oocyte maturation. By these means, we also identified a functional role of OOSP2 inducing factor in human oocyte maturation, as human recombinant OOSP2 induced in vitro maturation of human oocytes, which was blocked by anti-OOSP2. Single-oocyte T&T-seq analyses further elucidated that OOSP2 induces specific signaling pathways, including small GTPases, through translational regulation.
Nature.com
Cellular recovery after prolonged warm ischaemia
The donation potential of organs obtained following circulatory death is often limited as a consequence of ischaemic injury. In new research, Andrijevic and colleagues demonstrate that OrganEx - a perfusion-based technology - supports the recovery of molecular and cellular processes in various organs, including the kidney, after prolonged warm ischaemia in pigs. "This application of the OrganEx technology demonstrates that cellular demise can be halted, and their state can be shifted towards recovery at molecularÂ and cellular levels, even after prolonged warm ischaemia," state the authors.
Nature.com
A molecularly integrated amygdalo-fronto-striatal network coordinates flexible learning and memory
Behavioral flexibility-that is, the ability to deviate from established behavioral sequences-is critical for navigating dynamic environments and requires the durable encoding and retrieval of new memories to guide future choice. The orbitofrontal cortex (OFC) supports outcome-guided behaviors. However, the coordinated neural circuitry and cellular mechanisms by which OFC connections sustain flexible learning and memory remain elusive. Here we demonstrate in mice that basolateral amygdala (BLA)â†’OFC projections bidirectionally control memory formation when familiar behaviors are unexpectedly not rewarded, whereas OFCâ†’dorsomedial striatum (DMS) projections facilitate memory retrieval. OFC neuronal ensembles store a memory trace for newly learned information, which appears to be facilitated by circuit-specific dendritic spine plasticity and neurotrophin signaling within defined BLA"“OFC"“DMS connections and obstructed by cocaine. Thus, we describe the directional transmission of information within an integrated amygdalo-fronto-striatal circuit across time, whereby novel memories are encoded by BLAâ†’OFC inputs, represented within OFC ensembles and retrieved via OFCâ†’DMS outputs during future choice.
Nature.com
Postnatal abnormality in brainstem neural conduction in neonatal bronchopulmonary dysplasia survivors
To investigate postnatal neural conduction in the auditory brainstem in neonatal bronchopulmonary dysplasia (BPD) survivors. Thirty-two very preterm BPD survivors were studied at 57"“58 weeks of postconceptional age. Brainstem auditory-evoked response was studied using maximum length sequence. Wave latencies and intervals were analyzed in detail. The controls were 37 normal term infants and 35 very preterm non-BPD infants.
Nature.com
Staphylococcus epidermidis and its dual lifestyle in skin health and infection
The coagulase-negative bacterium Staphylococcus epidermidis is a member of the human skin microbiota. S. epidermidis is not merely a passive resident on skin but actively primes the cutaneous immune response, maintains skin homeostasis and prevents opportunistic pathogens from causing disease via colonization resistance. However, it is now appreciated that S. epidermidis and its interactions with the host exist on a spectrum of potential pathogenicity derived from its high strain-level heterogeneity. S. epidermidis is the most common cause of implant-associated infections and is a canonical opportunistic biofilm former. Additional emerging evidence suggests that some strains of S. epidermidis may contribute to the pathogenesis of common skin diseases. Here, we highlight new developments in our understanding of S. epidermidis strain diversity, skin colonization dynamics and its multifaceted interactions with the host and other members of the skin microbiota.
Nature.com
Correction to: Hyperglycemia promotes myocardial dysfunction via the ERS-MAPK10 signaling pathway in db/db mice
These authors contributed equally: Ya-Wen Deng, Fei Liu. Department of Cardiology, Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases, First Affiliated Hospital of Dalian Medical University, No.193, Lianhe Road, Xigang District, 116011, Dalian, China. Ya-Wen Deng,Â Fei Liu,Â Zhi-Tong Li,Â Jing-Han Gao,Â Yong Zhao,Â Xiao-Lei YangÂ &Â Yun-Long Xia...
Nature.com
Clinical factors affecting depression in patients with painful temporomandibular disorders during the COVID-19 pandemic
Temporomandibular disorders (TMD) are a multifactorial condition associated with both physical and psychological factors. Stress has been known to trigger or worsens TMD. We aimed to investigate whether the novel coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) pandemic aggravates depression in patients with painful TMD, and the factors that affect their level of depression. We included 112 patients with painful TMD (74 females, 38 males; mean age: 35.90"‰Â±"‰17.60Â years; myalgia [n"‰="‰38], arthralgia [n"‰="‰43], mixed joint"“muscle TMD pain [n"‰="‰31]). TMD was diagnosed based on the Diagnostic Criteria for TMD Axis I. Physical pain intensity was recorded using the visual analog scale (VAS); psycho-emotional status (depression: Beck Depression Inventory [BDI], anxiety: Beck Anxiety Inventory [BAI], and generalized stress related to COVID19: Global Assessment of Recent Stress [GARS]) was investigated twice (before [BC] and after COVID-19 [AC]). Additionally, factors affecting BDI-AC were investigated. BDI (p"‰<"‰0.001), BAI (p"‰<"‰0.001), GARS (p"‰<"‰0.001), and VAS (p"‰<"‰0.01) scores were significantly increased at AC than BC. The depression, anxiety, and stress levels were significantly positively correlated, and the AC and BC values of each factor showed a high correlation. In the mixed TMD group, BDI-AC was positively correlated with VAS-AC (p"‰<"‰0.001). In the multiple regression analysis, clenching habit was the strongest predictor of an increase in the BDI scores from moderate to severe, followed by psychological distress, muscle stiffness, female sex, BAI-AC, and TMJ sounds. COVID-19 has negatively affected the psycho-emotional state of patients with painful TMD, and several clinical factors, including female sex and clenching habits, have influenced depression.
