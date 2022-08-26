OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) – Authorities are searching for a driver involved in an alleged hit and run in Tioga County. Owego Police Officers responded to the area of Talcott Street and Cove Street for a report of a minor struck by a vehicle. It happened around 7 p.m. last night. The driver allegedly had a physical altercation with the injured juvenile before fleeing. The vehicle is described as a black SUV with a pink sticker in the rear window. The driver is described as a male with bald or short hair, average height, and weight. Those are the only details the victim could provide. The victim was treated by Owego EMS for minor injuries and released to a parent. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Owego Police Department at (607)-687-1010.

OWEGO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO