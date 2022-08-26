ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, NY

cortlandvoice.com

County Sheriff’s Office: Individual allegedly starts fight in front of children

A City of Cortland resident allegedly started a fight with a victim while in the presence of children, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. Terry Moore, 41, engaged in a “physical altercation” with an adult male victim in the Cincinnatus School parking lot, the report states. Two children were present when the altercation occurred, the report continues.
CORTLAND, NY
whcuradio.com

Owego Police seek help locating driver in alleged hit and run of minor

OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) – Authorities are searching for a driver involved in an alleged hit and run in Tioga County. Owego Police Officers responded to the area of Talcott Street and Cove Street for a report of a minor struck by a vehicle. It happened around 7 p.m. last night. The driver allegedly had a physical altercation with the injured juvenile before fleeing. The vehicle is described as a black SUV with a pink sticker in the rear window. The driver is described as a male with bald or short hair, average height, and weight. Those are the only details the victim could provide. The victim was treated by Owego EMS for minor injuries and released to a parent. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Owego Police Department at (607)-687-1010.
OWEGO, NY
City
Johnson City, NY
Johnson City, NY
Crime & Safety
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Davenport Landlord Arrested After Trying to Unlawfully Evict Tenant

A landlord is arrested and charged after the Delaware County Sheriff's Office says he tried to unlawfully evict someone twice. The sheriff's office says Stephen Kiss of Davenport attempted to unlawfully evict a tenant by turning off the electricity and water to the tenant's residence on Magyar Lane on two separate occasions.
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Man arrested for Athens Twp. high-speed police chase

ATHENS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) — A Broome County man has been arrested after a high-speed police chase that involved him driving over 100 MPH in the wrong lane on I-86, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Scott Smith, 39, of Maine N.Y., was arrested on August 24, 2022. after an Athens Township Police Department officer responded […]
BROOME COUNTY, NY
ithaca.com

Ithaca Woman Arrested For Attempted Robbery Of Five Below

On Tuesday, August 30, at approximately 8:24 PM, Ithaca Police Officers responded to Five Below at 744 South Meadow Street, Suite 250, for a report of an armed robbery occurring at that location. Upon arrival Officers located the suspect outside of the store behind an adjacent business where they were...
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Towanda woman charged with buying six guns for another person

TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – A Towanda woman has been charged with multiple felonies for illegally buying six guns for another person last year, one of which was later involved in a crime in Elmira, N.Y. Shana Mcalmont, 37, was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police after the Pa. Attorney General’s office investigated the “suspected straw purchases” […]
TOWANDA, PA
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Owego Police Blotter: August 22 to August 28

During the week of Monday, August 22 to Sunday, August 28, the Owego Police Department had 142 service calls, 10 arrests, 4 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 19 traffic tickets. Terri A Ingraham, 37, of Endicott was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the second degree, after a traffic stop.
OWEGO, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WETM 18 News

Chemung County man arrested for burglary

LINDLEY, N.Y. (WETM) — A Pine City man has been arrested after an investigation into a burglary in Lindley, N.Y, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Rusty Lane, Jr., 34, of Pine City N.Y., was arrested on August 29 after the Sheriff’s Office investigated a reported burglary in progress on Swarthout Road in Lindley. […]
LINDLEY, NY
Binghampton University Pipe Dream

JUST wins class action lawsuit against Broome County Sherriff

After two years of prohibited contact between inmates and visitors, Broome County Jail must resume in-person visitation. Last May, Justice and Unity for the Southern Tier (JUST), a nonprofit that advocates against mass incarceration, filed a lawsuit against David Harder, the sheriff of Broome County Jail, for prohibiting in-person visitation and overcharging for phone and video calls. According to legal documents, the jail allows inmates a weekly, free five-minute call, with payment required for each minute afterward. The class action suit was filed on May 11 by Joshua Cotter, an attorney at Legal Services of Central New York, on behalf of JUST, who pleaded to make the resumption of in-person visitation a legal requirement.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Is this a Secret Driver Signal in New York??

I've been driving a car for nearly two decades, but I may have learned something new this weekend during a road trip to central New York. Is this really a way for drivers to signal each other that I never knew about?. Secret Signals on New York Roads. There always...
ITHACA, NY
News Channel 34

Rich David prepares for general election

BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Republican State Senate candidate Rich David was touring the Avenue in Endicott today, checking in with business owners about their concerns. NewsChannel 34 tagged along as David visited with Endicott Performing Arts Center Artistic Director Pat Foti and Endicott Florist owner Mike Packs. David, who spent 8 years as Binghamton Mayor […]
BINGHAMTON, NY

