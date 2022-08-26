Read full article on original website
cortlandvoice.com
County Sheriff’s Office: Individual allegedly starts fight in front of children
A City of Cortland resident allegedly started a fight with a victim while in the presence of children, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. Terry Moore, 41, engaged in a “physical altercation” with an adult male victim in the Cincinnatus School parking lot, the report states. Two children were present when the altercation occurred, the report continues.
whcuradio.com
Owego Police seek help locating driver in alleged hit and run of minor
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) – Authorities are searching for a driver involved in an alleged hit and run in Tioga County. Owego Police Officers responded to the area of Talcott Street and Cove Street for a report of a minor struck by a vehicle. It happened around 7 p.m. last night. The driver allegedly had a physical altercation with the injured juvenile before fleeing. The vehicle is described as a black SUV with a pink sticker in the rear window. The driver is described as a male with bald or short hair, average height, and weight. Those are the only details the victim could provide. The victim was treated by Owego EMS for minor injuries and released to a parent. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Owego Police Department at (607)-687-1010.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Broome County Sheriff's Office Looking for Homeless Man Wanted on Burglary Charges
The Broome County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man wanted on burglary charges. The office says they are searching for Gavin Swarts. He is wanted on charges of Burglary in the 2nd and 3rd degrees. Swarts was last known to be homeless. He is described as a white male,...
Traffic alert: Northbound I-81 lanes in Cortland County reopen after crash
Update 7:55 p.m.: The northbound lanes of Interstate-81 near the town of Marathon reopened, according to the state Department of Transportation. Marathon, N.Y. — All northbound lanes of Interstate-81 near the town of Marathon are closed Tuesday night after a crash was reported. The closure is near Exit 9...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Davenport Landlord Arrested After Trying to Unlawfully Evict Tenant
A landlord is arrested and charged after the Delaware County Sheriff's Office says he tried to unlawfully evict someone twice. The sheriff's office says Stephen Kiss of Davenport attempted to unlawfully evict a tenant by turning off the electricity and water to the tenant's residence on Magyar Lane on two separate occasions.
Man arrested for Athens Twp. high-speed police chase
ATHENS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) — A Broome County man has been arrested after a high-speed police chase that involved him driving over 100 MPH in the wrong lane on I-86, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Scott Smith, 39, of Maine N.Y., was arrested on August 24, 2022. after an Athens Township Police Department officer responded […]
ithaca.com
Ithaca Woman Arrested For Attempted Robbery Of Five Below
On Tuesday, August 30, at approximately 8:24 PM, Ithaca Police Officers responded to Five Below at 744 South Meadow Street, Suite 250, for a report of an armed robbery occurring at that location. Upon arrival Officers located the suspect outside of the store behind an adjacent business where they were...
Syracuse Pair Arrested Following Chase Through Binghamton & Vestal in Stolen Car
A couple of Syracuse residents are facing numerous charges in Broome County after Sheriff’s Deputies say they led authorities on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle through the City of Binghamton, Town of Vestal and back into Binghamton. The wild ride began when a Sergeant of the Broome County...
Police: 1 arrested in Milford robbery; 2nd suspect at large
Police say one person was arrested in connection to a robbery in Milford on Saturday, but a second suspect is still at large.
Towanda woman charged with buying six guns for another person
TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – A Towanda woman has been charged with multiple felonies for illegally buying six guns for another person last year, one of which was later involved in a crime in Elmira, N.Y. Shana Mcalmont, 37, was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police after the Pa. Attorney General’s office investigated the “suspected straw purchases” […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Owego Police Blotter: August 22 to August 28
During the week of Monday, August 22 to Sunday, August 28, the Owego Police Department had 142 service calls, 10 arrests, 4 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 19 traffic tickets. Terri A Ingraham, 37, of Endicott was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the second degree, after a traffic stop.
Watkins Glen Police looking for Walmart theft suspects
Watkins Glen Police are asking for help to find two people involved in a theft from the local Walmart.
Chemung County man arrested for burglary
LINDLEY, N.Y. (WETM) — A Pine City man has been arrested after an investigation into a burglary in Lindley, N.Y, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Rusty Lane, Jr., 34, of Pine City N.Y., was arrested on August 29 after the Sheriff’s Office investigated a reported burglary in progress on Swarthout Road in Lindley. […]
Binghampton University Pipe Dream
JUST wins class action lawsuit against Broome County Sherriff
After two years of prohibited contact between inmates and visitors, Broome County Jail must resume in-person visitation. Last May, Justice and Unity for the Southern Tier (JUST), a nonprofit that advocates against mass incarceration, filed a lawsuit against David Harder, the sheriff of Broome County Jail, for prohibiting in-person visitation and overcharging for phone and video calls. According to legal documents, the jail allows inmates a weekly, free five-minute call, with payment required for each minute afterward. The class action suit was filed on May 11 by Joshua Cotter, an attorney at Legal Services of Central New York, on behalf of JUST, who pleaded to make the resumption of in-person visitation a legal requirement.
Suspicious Activity in Vehicle in Union Brings Drug Charges
Broome County Sheriff’s officials say an Endwell man was found with quantities of Fentanyl and Methamphetamine when they investigated a report of suspicious activity in a vehicle on East Main Street in the Town of Union Wednesday, August 24. According to the Sheriff’s office, authorities received a report at...
Byrne Dairy Plans to Develop a Fourth Broome County Store
Syracuse-based Byrne Dairy is continuing its expansion into the Binghamton area with a move to open a fourth convenience store in Broome County. Byrne opened its first local shop on East Main Street in Endicott in late May. The company previously revealed plans for additional stores in Endwell and Whitney Point.
Lawsuits filed against four IPD officers for excessive force during 2019 Commons arrests
ITHACA, N.Y.—A federal lawsuit naming four Ithaca Police Department officers as defendants has been filed, alleging that their arrests of two people during an infamous incident in April 2019 constituted a use of excessive force. IPD officers Benjamin Buck, Zachary Dorn and Gregory Herz are all named in the...
Is this a Secret Driver Signal in New York??
I've been driving a car for nearly two decades, but I may have learned something new this weekend during a road trip to central New York. Is this really a way for drivers to signal each other that I never knew about?. Secret Signals on New York Roads. There always...
Rich David prepares for general election
BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Republican State Senate candidate Rich David was touring the Avenue in Endicott today, checking in with business owners about their concerns. NewsChannel 34 tagged along as David visited with Endicott Performing Arts Center Artistic Director Pat Foti and Endicott Florist owner Mike Packs. David, who spent 8 years as Binghamton Mayor […]
Binghamton Porchfest 2022 Was A Smash Hit With Huge Crowds Mingling Among the Performances.
Smoke and Honey with Ukrainian singers(Photo by Nehemiah A. Wood) Whether you've been to Binghamton Porchfest (2022), just went for your first time, or have never gone, I can tell you that Sunday, August 28th is a day I will remember for a long time.
