The Grounds of the Hindman Settlement School and Troublesome Creek, Knott County, KY, ca. 1950. In the early morning hours of Thursday, July 28, the rising floodwaters of Troublesome Creek in Knott County, Kentucky breached the Hindman Settlement School’s archive. In less than fifteen minutes, the small room– which housed hand-made dulcimers, hundred-year-old diaries, letters to and from early workers at the school, and hundreds of photographs, account ledgers, family Bibles, and rare newspapers, among other historical artifacts– was filled with muddy water and sludge. Hindman staff did the best they could to stop the floodwaters, but this was an impossible task. What happened to the wife of an employee, who fell and broke her leg in the process of trying to escape the rising waters– attests to this, as does the horrific news of a family who lost all four of their young children to the deluge.

KNOTT COUNTY, KY ・ 23 DAYS AGO