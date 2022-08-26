Read full article on original website
Obituaries For Saturday August 27, 2022
Worley Doyle Sturgill, age 80, of Eolia, passed away Friday, August 26, 2022 at the Hazard ARH. He is survived by 3 sons: Vernus W. Sturgill of Vicco, Ronnie Sturgill and Dawayne Sturgill both of Eolia; 1 daughter: Renee Dunson of Morristown, Tennessee; 1 brother: Ellis Sturgill of Dry Fork; 9 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
Man who saved nine people in eastern Kentucky flooding honored by lawmakers
During a special called session of the Kentucky General Assembly, lawmakers honored an eastern Kentucky man for his heroic efforts saving nine people stranded by floodwaters during historical flooding. “A total of nine individuals did Nathan Day help save that night,” said Rep. John Blanton, who serves Knott, Magoffin and...
String of ATM thefts across southern Kentucky under investigation
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - A string of thefts targeting ATMs in southern Kentucky is under investigation. The automated teller machines have been stolen from multiple stores in several counties. Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials say they believe the same people are responsible for all the crimes. Knox County...
Obituaries For Monday August 29, 2022
Harry Taylor, age 66, of Camp Branch, passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard. Arrangements for Harry Taylor are incomplete at this time and will be announced later by the Everidge Funeral Home of Whitesburg.
Whitley County sheriffs monitoring group of ATM thieves
The group of individuals are damaging and stealing ATMs in front of businesses after regular business hours.
Thieves target ATMs in southern Kentucky businesses
The Whitley County Sheriff‘s Department, the Corbin Police Department, and law enforcement agencies across state lines in Tennessee are trying to catch a group of thieves that have been targeting southern Kentucky businesses.
Search Warrant in Lawrence Co Leads to the Recovery of Stolen Items
The Lawrence Co Sheriff’s Office recently executed a search warrant at a residence south of Louisa on Rt. 1690 after an investigation led to the whereabouts of stolen items, linked to a burglary from the San Branch area. Deputies recovered items reported stolen and returned them to their rightful owner. There has been no reports of arrest at this time.
Rescued animals from eastern Kentucky waiting to be adopted
The Lexington Humane Society has just arrived from Floyd County with 23 animals that survived the deadly floods.
Laurel County Police Recover Stolen Semi Tires And Make Arrest
Laurel County Sheriff John Root says thanks to tips provided on their Facebook page, a man has been arrested in connection to a tire theft case. After investigators posted a picture of a pickup truck hauling 4 semi tires, information was developed on a possible suspect. Detective Taylor McDaniel arrested 39-year-old Casey Lee Reed off Bert Allen Road. Investigators recovered the four stolen semi tires and rims found in Reed’s possession. Reed was charged with receiving stolen property and lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
Missing woman found in Laurel County
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, the Laurel County Sheriff shared a release about a missing woman in the area. Stormi Maxey. 25, was last seen off Walton Road in London on August 22 around 8 p.m. The Laurel County Sheriff’s office said she was found safe Tuesday afternoon....
Beshear: Disaster SNAP benefits approved for eastern Kentucky counties
FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday that disaster food benefits have been approved for residents and people working in the eastern Kentucky counties affected by devastating floods. In July, the president issued a major disaster declaration in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry,...
Officials Ask For Public Assistance Identifying Theft Suspect
Deputies are currently investigating a couple thefts in the Harold area near the mouth of Toler Creek. Deputies have obtained video with a person whom they are interested in speaking to but need your help identifying her. If anyone has any information as to the identity and or location of this person, please call our dispatch at 886-6171 or you can remain anonymous by calling our tip line at 606-949-2020 or text a deputy direct by texting 477-(TIPS)8477 or if you are using Appalachian Wireless text (TIPS) 8477.
Climate Change Just Erased the Past in Kentucky. Where Will it Happen Next?
The Grounds of the Hindman Settlement School and Troublesome Creek, Knott County, KY, ca. 1950. In the early morning hours of Thursday, July 28, the rising floodwaters of Troublesome Creek in Knott County, Kentucky breached the Hindman Settlement School’s archive. In less than fifteen minutes, the small room– which housed hand-made dulcimers, hundred-year-old diaries, letters to and from early workers at the school, and hundreds of photographs, account ledgers, family Bibles, and rare newspapers, among other historical artifacts– was filled with muddy water and sludge. Hindman staff did the best they could to stop the floodwaters, but this was an impossible task. What happened to the wife of an employee, who fell and broke her leg in the process of trying to escape the rising waters– attests to this, as does the horrific news of a family who lost all four of their young children to the deluge.
