athensceo.com
Athens Artist Creates Benches to Honor Holmes and Hunter
Renowned artist and Athens native Harold Rittenberry Jr. was there the day Charlayne Hunter (now Hunter-Gault) and Hamilton Holmes arrived at the University of Georgia. He had just left his girlfriend’s house on the east side of Athens and was walking through downtown when he saw two vehicles pull up in front of the Arch with an unruly crowd pressing in on the cars.
athensceo.com
District 2 Commissioner Parker Resigns Effective Aug. 31, Special Election to Fill Seat on Nov. 8th
Athens-Clarke County District 2 Commissioner Mariah Parker has resigned from their seat, effective August 31, 2022. As per the Athens-Clarke County Charter and state law O.C.G.A. § 21-2-540, a Special Election is planned for November 8, 2022 for Commission District 2 voters to elect a new commission representative. This election will take place at the same time as the November 8, 2022 General Election.
athensceo.com
UNG Names Dr. Steven Smith as VP of Regional Campuses
Dr. Steven Smith will join the University of North Georgia (UNG) as vice president of regional campuses, effective Aug. 1. Smith will serve as the chief administrator based at UNG's Gainesville Campus and also oversee UNG's regional campuses in Blue Ridge, Cumming and Oconee County. Smith will succeed Dr. Richard Oates, who has retired.
athensceo.com
High COVID-19 Community Level in Athens-Clarke County Reinstates Mask Requirement, Other Measures
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated Athens-Clarke County's COVID-19 Community Level as High in its latest data report on Thursday, August 25, 2022. The report, which is updated weekly on Thursday nights, previously reported Athens-Clarke County's COVID-19 Community Level as Medium as of Thursday, August 18.
athensceo.com
Design Sprint Challenges Students to Use Creative Thinking to Solve Problems
A three-person team of University of Georgia undergraduates from both the Terry College of Business and the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences claimed the top prize in an annual competition that challenged students to design the ideal campus workspace. The Summer Design Sprint was sponsored by the College of...
