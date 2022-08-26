Read full article on original website
thebigsandynews.com
Assault charge filed in Martin County shooting
LOVELY — A Martin County man was arrested after he shot another man in the leg at a memorial service in Lovely on Aug. 16, police said. Kenneth Makay Mollette, 30, of Beauty, is charged with first-degree assault. According to the arrest report, Kentucky State Police Post 9 received...
q95fm.net
Perry County Man Faces Potential Life Sentence
A man out of Perry County is now facing a potential life sentence, following his indictment on drug and gun charges in federal court. 49-year-old Benjamin Todd Mobelini, of Viper, was indicted on four-counts of meth distribution, possession with the intent to distribute a mixture of meth and fentanyl, and two-counts of felon in possession of a firearm in a drug-trafficking offense. The combination of both drug and gun charges means Mobelini faces a possible sentence of life in prison- if convicted.
q95fm.net
Dumas Rescue Offering Assistance For Flood Victims Denied By FEMA
An update from the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department:. Have you been denied for FEMA following the recent flooding in eastern Kentucky?. Dumas Rescue, along with Floyd County Sheriff’s Department, Prestonsburg KY, is happy to say we have a contact of 5 retired attorneys willing to spend some time doing this type of assistance!
q95fm.net
Pike County Man Arrested Following Alleged Drunken Outburst
A man out of Pike County is now in jail on a number of charges related to an alleged drunken rampage. Troopers with the Kentucky State Police were called to a home on Greasy Creek, belonging to 41-year-old Robin Pettit. Family members informed police that Pettit had drank an entire bottle of liquor before getting into a quarrel with his mother and sister. The women added that, at one point, Pettit strangled his mother and tried to put his hands down his sister’s pants.
wymt.com
Search continues for two missing women in Breathitt County
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Search and rescue crews are back in Breathitt County, combing lakes, streams, rivers and banks for signs of two women who have been missing since the night of deadly floods nearly a month ago. Vanessa Baker and Nancy Cundiff are both from the Lost Creek...
wymt.com
Remote Area Medical hosts free popup clinic in Pike County
LICK CREEK, Ky. (WYMT) - Over the weekend, East Ridge High School in Pike County transformed into a one-stop-shop for community members in need of health care. “I’m glad that this service is available for this area because there’s a lot of people in this area that don’t have like transportation or the finances to be able to get vision or dental care,” said Nola Skeens, who received vision care at the clinic.
wymt.com
Pineville man sentenced in drug trafficking case
Lee County, Va. (WYMT) - A Pineville man has been sentenced to 15 years in a Virginia Penitentiary for trafficking methamphetamine. Lee County Commonwealth’s Attorney H. Fuller Cridlin announced today that Brandon McCarty was sentenced in the Lee County Circuit Court. Cridlin said McCarty was convicted on three counts...
Mudslides threaten family's private cemetery
One Letcher County family's private cemetery is slipping away right in front of them as mudslides threaten the hill where the tombstones sit.
wymt.com
Sheriff, KSP investigating theft from Sheriff’s office evidence room
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck announced the investigation into a theft from the sheriff’s office evidence room. According to a release, the sheriff’s office and Kentucky State Police are investigating the theft, which was approximately $25,000 in cash. The release states that...
New project to bring faster internet to 19K Boyd County residents
CATTLESBURG, KY (WOWK) – Around 19,000 Boyd County residents may soon get high-speed internet thanks to a collaboration between Kinetic and Boyd County. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, Boyd County officials and nearby residents came out to celebrate the new partnership. “So, for 19,000 homes they are getting internet which is 100-times faster than the average speed in […]
thelevisalazer.com
GOVERNOR BESHEAR TO JOIN CARTER MONDAY IN ANNOUNCING $2.5 MILLION IN GRANTS FOR LAWRENCE COUNTY
Gov. Beshear to Visit Lawrence, Boyd Counties Monday. What: The Governor will join local leaders to announce infrastructure improvements and grant funding for a local fire departments. Where:. Lawrence County Community Center. 180 Bulldog Lane. Louisa, KY. 1 p.m. BOYD COUNTY. Who:. Gov. Andy Beshear. Sen. Robin Webb. Boyd County...
k105.com
Man who saved nine people in eastern Kentucky flooding honored by lawmakers
During a special called session of the Kentucky General Assembly, lawmakers honored an eastern Kentucky man for his heroic efforts saving nine people stranded by floodwaters during historical flooding. “A total of nine individuals did Nathan Day help save that night,” said Rep. John Blanton, who serves Knott, Magoffin and...
thelevisalazer.com
Lawrence County Docket for the week of August 22-26
Lawrence County Docket for the week of August 22-26 POSSESSING LICENSE WHEN PRIVILEGES ARE REVOKED/SUS. FAILURE TO NOTIFY ADDRESS CHANGE TO DEPT OF TRANSP.
wymt.com
Dog owner finds pet safe in unusual spot after flooding
FISTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Fisty local Kelly Smith lives right by his business, Smith’s scrap yard, and was home when the flood hit. His apartment is above a car wash, but his dogs were still on the ground when the flood waters rushed through. Once the water finally receded,...
cartercountytimes.com
Weekly arrests report: 8/24/22
The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Stephen Ludwig, 31, of Grayson, arrested by Greenup County Sheriff, for failure...
Williamson Daily News
Pike County, Ky., grand jury returns indictments
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Pike County Grand Jury met Aug. 10 and returned 42 felony indictments. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
wymt.com
‘It saddens us’: Buckhorn and Trace Branch Campgrounds closed for the season
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers posted on Facebook Thursday morning that two local campgrounds will not reopen for the 2022 season. Officials said Buckhorn and Trace Branch Campgrounds will be closed due to “excessive damage from flooding.”. They are issuing refunds for reservations.
Rescued animals from eastern Kentucky waiting to be adopted
The Lexington Humane Society has just arrived from Floyd County with 23 animals that survived the deadly floods.
thetrailblazeronline.net
Flood disaster carries into the semester
A summer tragedy has continued to affect students at Morehead State. Devastating floods that hit Eastern Kentucky in July left thousands of residents without basic necessities and shelter only two weeks before the fall semester began at MSU. Brandon Gayhart, a Hazard native, and his family were one of many affected by the event.
wymt.com
Country stars come together for Appalachia Rises: Come Hell or High Water telethon
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Several country music stars were on hand Monday evening for the Appalachia Rises: Come Hell or High Water flood benefit telethon at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg. WYMT Vice President and General Manager Neil Middleton announced during the program that, not counting online donations, the...
