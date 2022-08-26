A man out of Pike County is now in jail on a number of charges related to an alleged drunken rampage. Troopers with the Kentucky State Police were called to a home on Greasy Creek, belonging to 41-year-old Robin Pettit. Family members informed police that Pettit had drank an entire bottle of liquor before getting into a quarrel with his mother and sister. The women added that, at one point, Pettit strangled his mother and tried to put his hands down his sister’s pants.

PIKE COUNTY, KY ・ 5 DAYS AGO