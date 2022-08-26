ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, KY

thebigsandynews.com

Assault charge filed in Martin County shooting

LOVELY — A Martin County man was arrested after he shot another man in the leg at a memorial service in Lovely on Aug. 16, police said. Kenneth Makay Mollette, 30, of Beauty, is charged with first-degree assault. According to the arrest report, Kentucky State Police Post 9 received...
MARTIN COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Perry County Man Faces Potential Life Sentence

A man out of Perry County is now facing a potential life sentence, following his indictment on drug and gun charges in federal court. 49-year-old Benjamin Todd Mobelini, of Viper, was indicted on four-counts of meth distribution, possession with the intent to distribute a mixture of meth and fentanyl, and two-counts of felon in possession of a firearm in a drug-trafficking offense. The combination of both drug and gun charges means Mobelini faces a possible sentence of life in prison- if convicted.
PERRY COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Dumas Rescue Offering Assistance For Flood Victims Denied By FEMA

An update from the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department:. Have you been denied for FEMA following the recent flooding in eastern Kentucky?. Dumas Rescue, along with Floyd County Sheriff’s Department, Prestonsburg KY, is happy to say we have a contact of 5 retired attorneys willing to spend some time doing this type of assistance!
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Pike County Man Arrested Following Alleged Drunken Outburst

A man out of Pike County is now in jail on a number of charges related to an alleged drunken rampage. Troopers with the Kentucky State Police were called to a home on Greasy Creek, belonging to 41-year-old Robin Pettit. Family members informed police that Pettit had drank an entire bottle of liquor before getting into a quarrel with his mother and sister. The women added that, at one point, Pettit strangled his mother and tried to put his hands down his sister’s pants.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
City
Langley, KY
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Floyd County, KY
Crime & Safety
County
Floyd County, KY
wymt.com

Search continues for two missing women in Breathitt County

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Search and rescue crews are back in Breathitt County, combing lakes, streams, rivers and banks for signs of two women who have been missing since the night of deadly floods nearly a month ago. Vanessa Baker and Nancy Cundiff are both from the Lost Creek...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Remote Area Medical hosts free popup clinic in Pike County

LICK CREEK, Ky. (WYMT) - Over the weekend, East Ridge High School in Pike County transformed into a one-stop-shop for community members in need of health care. “I’m glad that this service is available for this area because there’s a lot of people in this area that don’t have like transportation or the finances to be able to get vision or dental care,” said Nola Skeens, who received vision care at the clinic.
LICK CREEK, KY
wymt.com

Pineville man sentenced in drug trafficking case

Lee County, Va. (WYMT) - A Pineville man has been sentenced to 15 years in a Virginia Penitentiary for trafficking methamphetamine. Lee County Commonwealth’s Attorney H. Fuller Cridlin announced today that Brandon McCarty was sentenced in the Lee County Circuit Court. Cridlin said McCarty was convicted on three counts...
LEE COUNTY, VA
wymt.com

Sheriff, KSP investigating theft from Sheriff’s office evidence room

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck announced the investigation into a theft from the sheriff’s office evidence room. According to a release, the sheriff’s office and Kentucky State Police are investigating the theft, which was approximately $25,000 in cash. The release states that...
HAZARD, KY
WOWK 13 News

New project to bring faster internet to 19K Boyd County residents

CATTLESBURG, KY (WOWK) – Around 19,000 Boyd County residents may soon get high-speed internet thanks to a collaboration between Kinetic and Boyd County.   Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, Boyd County officials and nearby residents came out to celebrate the new partnership. “So, for 19,000 homes they are getting internet which is 100-times faster than the average speed in […]
BOYD COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Man who saved nine people in eastern Kentucky flooding honored by lawmakers

During a special called session of the Kentucky General Assembly, lawmakers honored an eastern Kentucky man for his heroic efforts saving nine people stranded by floodwaters during historical flooding. “A total of nine individuals did Nathan Day help save that night,” said Rep. John Blanton, who serves Knott, Magoffin and...
KENTUCKY STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wymt.com

Dog owner finds pet safe in unusual spot after flooding

FISTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Fisty local Kelly Smith lives right by his business, Smith’s scrap yard, and was home when the flood hit. His apartment is above a car wash, but his dogs were still on the ground when the flood waters rushed through. Once the water finally receded,...
FISTY, KY
cartercountytimes.com

Weekly arrests report: 8/24/22

The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Stephen Ludwig, 31, of Grayson, arrested by Greenup County Sheriff, for failure...
CARTER COUNTY, KY
Williamson Daily News

Pike County, Ky., grand jury returns indictments

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Pike County Grand Jury met Aug. 10 and returned 42 felony indictments. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
thetrailblazeronline.net

Flood disaster carries into the semester

A summer tragedy has continued to affect students at Morehead State. Devastating floods that hit Eastern Kentucky in July left thousands of residents without basic necessities and shelter only two weeks before the fall semester began at MSU. Brandon Gayhart, a Hazard native, and his family were one of many affected by the event.
MOREHEAD, KY

