ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

If You Recently Bought an Autographed Boston Celtics Ray Allen Jersey, You May Have Been Scammed

By Mike Thomas
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 5 days ago

Ever since the pandemic, the sports card/memorabilia market has surged. Sports fans were stuck in the house without a whole lot to do. Many turned to the hobby of collecting memorabilia.

While the interest in the hobby has increased, so have the fakes. Former Boston Celtics star Ray Allen recently made news when he posted a picture of two of his autographed Celtics jerseys either up for sale or auction and insisted they were forged.

Former Boston Celtics star Ray Allen blasts scammers in Instagram rant

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37s3yS_0hWW3Scw00
Ray Allen of the Boston Celtics looks on against the Miami Heat in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals in 2012. | Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images.

Despite being out of the NBA since 2014, Allen is still popular with collectors. He’s a 10-time All-Star and a 2018 inductee of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. He earned a championship in his first season with the Celtics in 2008.

Allen vented on Instagram after a friend of his sent him a couple of photos of his autographed jerseys. He stressed they are not his signature.

“A friend of mine sent me these pictures of my jerseys autographed and for sale online,” Allen wrote. “The one thing they got right was that it’s a signed jersey, but here’s what they got wrong — I did not sign it.

‘“These signatures are NOT mine, so if you are an autograph collector make sure that you only buy your memorabilia from reputable sources that give you a certification that the autograph is authentic. It is a real shame that people are taking advantage of people in this way; most autograph seekers are real fans, they deserve better!” #fakes.”

One of the photos appeared to be from an eBay auction where the seller listed the jersey for $109.50. The other was listed at $279.95 with an authenticity certification from PAAS (Professional Autograph Authentic Services).

With the memorabilia hype, many are on the lookout for phony signatures

The Colorado Avalanche recently won the NHL’s Stanley Cup. Since then, demand for Avs memorabilia has skyrocketed. The high demand has caused concern that they’ll be plenty of fake memorabilia on the market.

John Harding, owner of John’s Sports Collectibles in Colorado Springs, told KOAA News5 in June that he’s already witnessed people getting scammed by forged autographs as people try to capitalize on the Avs’ success.

”You know you buy a puck for $8, or $10, and put your own autograph on there and all of a sudden it’s an $80 puck. So, you have to watch out,” said Harding.

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser had already warned about scams when he spoke to News5 right after the Stanley Cup.

”Believe it or not we’re going to see scams related to the Avs Championship,” said Weiser. “Do your homework and don’t quickly put down money for something that may not be real.”

It’s a sad state we’re in where people have to turn to forgery to make a quick buck. Allen proved it’s still happening even to those who are no longer in the spotlight.

Like Sportscasting on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter @sportscasting19 and subscribe to our YouTube channel .

RELATED: Is Collecting Sports Cards Even a Hobby Anymore?

The post If You Recently Bought an Autographed Boston Celtics Ray Allen Jersey, You May Have Been Scammed appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Alex Rodriguez's $1.5billion deal to buy the NBA's Timberwolves by 2023 'is in jeopardy because the ex-Yankees star is struggling to raise capital since breaking up with Jennifer Lopez, who helped validate him as a businessman'

Alex Rodriguez's $1.5 billion deal to buy the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves is reportedly in jeopardy because the baseball legend is struggling to fund his second payment without his ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez by his side. 'His ability to raise capital went from strong to meaningfully weaker,' one source, who is...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Lakers Daily

Olden Polynice says Kyrie Irving told Steve Nash to ‘give those MVP trophies back to Kobe because you didn’t deserve them’

Former NBA player Olden Polynice indicated that Kyrie Irving once insulted Steve Nash by saying that the MVP awards Nash won should have been given to Kobe Bryant. “One of the reasons why there’s issues between he and Kyrie Irving is because of a statement he made during a party at Steve Nash’s house,” Polynice said. “Okay, in front of everybody, Kyrie said, ‘You need to give those MVP trophies back to Kobe. You didn’t deserve them.'”
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Yardbarker

Dwyane Wade Once Said Michael Jordan Will Be Forgotten In The GOAT Conversation By Future Generations: "They’re Gonna Forget About Jordan Like We Forget About Kareem."

The Chicago Bulls discovered a gold mind when they drafted Michael Jordan. Jordan took just a few seasons to get well-adjusted in the league, and following that, he never looked back. Behind MJ's amazing talent, the Chicago Bulls completed two three-peats and won six NBA Championships in the 1990s. Mike...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Jeanie Buss Reveals How Jerry Buss Told Phil Jackson About The Shaquille O'Neal Trade In 2004: "It Won't Matter To You Because You're Not Coming Back as Coach Either"

The Los Angeles Lakers are arguably the most star-studded franchise in the history of NBA basketball. They have had most of the biggest names in basketball history wear their jersey and represent the LakeShow on the court. They are also the most successful NBA franchise in history with 17 championships, tied with the Boston Celtics.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Kendrick Perkins Has A Challenge For Russell Westbrook Following Patrick Beverley's Arrival: "His Goal This Season Should Be To Make An All-Defensive Team For The 1st Time In His Career!"

Russell Westbrook will be entering the 15th season of his NBA career. Throughout his amazing career, Westbrook has had some pretty amazing individual achievements. But due to his poor season with the Los Angeles Lakers, many have forgotten what he's capable of doing. Mr. Triple Double arguably has one last...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray Allen
Yardbarker

Jeanie Buss Reveals Magic Johnson And Phil Jackson's Role With The Lakers: "It's Not That Magic Is Making A Decision On Who We're Going To Hire As Coach. It's Not That Phil Is Telling Me Who To Hire. These Are Just People I Trust."

The Los Angeles Lakers are arguably the biggest NBA franchise, and they are certainly the most popular in terms of worldwide fame. The Lakers are synonymous with success, they can boast the highest number of championships won by any franchise, an honor they share with the Boston Celtics. And as such, success is expected. So when the team performs as poorly as they did last season. Questions are asked about what exactly is going on.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Celtics
Yardbarker

NBA Fans React To Rapper Lil Baby Giving James Harden $250K In Cash As A Birthday Gift: "Like Bro Needs It, His Net Worth Is Like $400 Million."

James Harden has not been the MVP-caliber player he was for a long time in recent seasons. His move to the Brooklyn Nets didn't quite pan out the way he thought it would, and his initial stint with the Philadelphia 76ers was also quite underwhelming. However, despite this, it would seem that The Beard is ready to take on next season, and before doing so, he's making sure that he blows off some steam.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
Yardbarker

NBA Insider Marc Stein Explains Why The Los Angeles Lakers Finally Traded Talen Horton-Tucker: "It Became Apparent That A Trade For Kyrie Irving Would Not Be Available In The Near Term..."

Once thought to be a backbone of the team's future, Lakers fans received a shock this week when they found out that young stud Talen Horton-Tucker was being traded to Utah for veteran point guard Patrick Beverley. THT was by no means on track to become a star, but his...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

202K+
Followers
32K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy