Read full article on original website
Related
doniphanherald.com
Lincoln man, 60, killed in field near city's homeless shelter, police say
A 60-year-old Lincoln man was killed early Wednesday morning in an apparent cutting or stabbing in a field between the city's homeless shelter and the nonprofit Community Action Partnership, according to Lincoln Police officials. Officers and medics responded to the field, near Third and P streets adjacent to the People's...
doniphanherald.com
Cameron the Capitol Cat is missing again; women reportedly seen taking him
Cameron, the cat who has an army of friends and admirers among state government workers and elected officials, apparently was taken away from the Capitol in a carrier Tuesday night and is now missing. "Cameron the Capitol Cat was stolen last night," Sen. Anna Wishart of Lincoln tweeted Wednesday morning.
doniphanherald.com
Meth distribution case sent to district court
The case of a 43-year-old Hastings woman accused of selling methamphetamine has been sent to the Adams County District Court. Adams County Judge Michael Burns bound over the case against Abby McTee on Aug. 25 after she waived her right to a preliminary hearing. McTee, whose last known address was...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska Board of Pardons will hear Earnest Jackson’s case on Sept. 19
LINCOLN — The Nebraska Board of Pardons meeting Sept. 19 may be another opportunity for freedom for Earnest Jackson. Jackson, 40, has served more than 20 years at the Nebraska State Penitentiary after being convicted of first-degree murder. Jackson went through two trials and will not be eligible for parole until 2029 — all for a killing that another man has confessed to.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
doniphanherald.com
ACLU talks of legal action after Nebraska high school axes journalism program
OMAHA — The Nebraska chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union is demanding that a Grand Island school district reinstate its journalism program after the district abruptly shut down an award-winning student newspaper for publishing content related to LGBTQ+ issues. Students and faculty were advised in May that Northwest...
doniphanherald.com
Another Husker tradition sacked - but winning is missed the most
News that there will be no red balloons triumphantly rising into the sky after the first Husker score at home games in Lincoln this year signals a halt to another Nebraska football tradition. Long gone are the end zone "knothole" kids section, the Nebraska student card section and, more recently,...
doniphanherald.com
Nontraditional students get another option to complete college degrees
LINCOLN — Married with three kids and working, Amanda Redler said she couldn’t manage the one-hour commute to a community college from her home in Albion to resume her college studies. So Redler turned to the Western Governors University, a completely online university that Nebraska helped found back...
doniphanherald.com
NU president receives major award from US Naval Academy
Add another accolade to University of Nebraska President Ted Carter’s distinguished U.S. Navy career. The retired vice admiral and 1981 alumnus of the United States Naval Academy was one of five people who received the academy’s Distinguished Graduate Award last weekend. Carter, a former superintendent of the academy,...
Comments / 0