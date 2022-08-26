Read full article on original website
'Kingsport is that kind of community ... ' McDonald's was looking for
In my last column, I reported that Kingsport’s first McDonald’s opened in May 1962 at 2330 Fort Henry Drive. I’ve since learned the restaurant had a three-day grand opening three months later, in August.
Local high school student wins record number of blue ribbons at Appalachian Fair
GRAY, Tenn--A huge win for a local high school student at the Appalachian Fair. Cara Beth Chrisawn won more than 115 blue ribbons during the fair's 4H contest, which is the largest number of blue ribbons anyone has ever won at the fair. Chrisawn entered more than 300 items in...
Va. News: Naloxone shortage, Bristol casino is a big hit
As the opioid crisis continues in Virginia a shortage of life-saving antidotes is causing concern. And, casino gambling has proven to be a big hit in Bristol. Those have been among the most read stories over the past week at the Virginia Public Access Project's Va. News link.
Whitley County sheriffs monitoring group of ATM thieves
The group of individuals are damaging and stealing ATMs in front of businesses after regular business hours.
Letcher County residents needing more help 4 weeks after floods
As folks in Letcher County take it upon themselves to help their neighbors with flood relief efforts, they are still in need of assistance with about 2,500 having lost their homes.
Mudslides threaten family's private cemetery
One Letcher County family's private cemetery is slipping away right in front of them as mudslides threaten the hill where the tombstones sit.
Man who saved nine people in eastern Kentucky flooding honored by lawmakers
During a special called session of the Kentucky General Assembly, lawmakers honored an eastern Kentucky man for his heroic efforts saving nine people stranded by floodwaters during historical flooding. “A total of nine individuals did Nathan Day help save that night,” said Rep. John Blanton, who serves Knott, Magoffin and...
TriPride: first event in the nation to occur in two states, at the same time
BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) – TriPride, the first Pride event in the nation to occur in two states simultaneously according to organizers, commenced with a parade down State street. The Twin Cities also hosted music, food and entertainment in Cumberland Square Park. Organizers estimated based on previous years that about 10,000 people attended the celebration. “Even […]
Southwest Virginia leaders prepare for Bristol Casino payments
BRISTOL, Va. — The 14 local leaders who represent Southwest Virginia's localities continue to lay ground ahead of their first first tax-dollar payment following the opening of the Bristol Casino. The Bristol Transportation District Regional Improvement Commission met on Thursday, Aug. 25, at the Bristol Casino, just two months...
Papa Joe Smiddy Mountain Music Festival returns Labor Day weekend
DUFFIELD — Labor Day is just around the corner, and that can only mean one thing: It’s time for some live mountain music in Southwest Virginia. The 19th Annual Papa Joe Smiddy Mountain Music Festival will be held in the amphitheater at Natural Tunnel State Park in Duffield, Virginia, on Sunday, Sept. 4, from 5 to 8 p.m.
VSP: Buchanan Co. house fire kills 2 people
RAVEN, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police (VSP) announced that two people died in a Buchanan County house fire Friday night. Buchanan County 911 received a report of the fire in the 1200 block of Meadows Road at 7:36 p.m. There were three people inside the residence, and one man escaped the flames to safety, […]
Perry County Man Faces Potential Life Sentence
A man out of Perry County is now facing a potential life sentence, following his indictment on drug and gun charges in federal court. 49-year-old Benjamin Todd Mobelini, of Viper, was indicted on four-counts of meth distribution, possession with the intent to distribute a mixture of meth and fentanyl, and two-counts of felon in possession of a firearm in a drug-trafficking offense. The combination of both drug and gun charges means Mobelini faces a possible sentence of life in prison- if convicted.
Meet Appa, Temple and other pets up for adoption on this Saturday segment of Tails and Paws
Our own Chief Meteorologist Mark Reynolds highlights some of the animals up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter in this Saturday segment of Tails and Paws. If you see an animal you are interested in adopting, you can contact the shelter at (423) 926-8769 for more information.
Visit Buchanan County and the Buchanan County Courthouse
The building faces west and is a three story stone gray colored course sandstone structure. The building is located on landscaped grounds in the center of Tazewell. At the northwest corner is a tall square clock tower with open space at the top. The west front has a projecting stone porch on the first story and above is a high vertical arched window. The building is covered by a shallow, slate-covered hipped roof with a modillion cornice and plain frieze. In the interior, the courtroom has a handsome stained glass window in the Tiffany mode over the judge’s bench. The window contains an allegorical figure seated in front of a colonnade with vignettes consisting of the national and state seals. The building houses the County Circuit Court, County General District Court and County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court of the 29th Judicial Circuit. On the east side is the modern five story addition with five large arches along the first story. The building was gutted by fire in 1915 and rebuilt in 1917. The architect was Frank Pierce Milburn of Milburn, Heister and Company and the contractor was S R Hurley. The building was enlarged in 1949 to 1951. The contractor was J Clarence Hildreth. The building was remodeled in 1980. The architect was William D Price. Present construction is being done by Price-Rothe-Muse of Blountville, Tennessee. On the east side is the two story Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities searching for van stolen from Kentucky church used in TN and VA burglaries
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A van that was stolen from a church in Middlesboro, Kentucky was used in several burglaries across three states, according to the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers. Authorities are asking for help finding the people behind it. They said the van, a 2012 Ford E-Series Passenger...
Heavy rain, steep slopes and climate change contributed to catastrophic eastern Kentucky floods
Gwen Christon had never seen the small creek behind her IGA grocery store in Isom, Ky. flood before. But during the historic flood that went on to kill 39 people and devastate eastern Kentucky, that little creek engulfed the narrow valley with six feet of water; swallowing up the highway, Christon’s grocery store, and practically everything else in its path.
Obituaries For Monday August 29, 2022
Harry Taylor, age 66, of Camp Branch, passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard. Arrangements for Harry Taylor are incomplete at this time and will be announced later by the Everidge Funeral Home of Whitesburg. Worley Doyle Sturgill. Worley...
Pineville man sentenced in drug trafficking case
Lee County, Va. (WYMT) - A Pineville man has been sentenced to 15 years in a Virginia Penitentiary for trafficking methamphetamine. Lee County Commonwealth’s Attorney H. Fuller Cridlin announced today that Brandon McCarty was sentenced in the Lee County Circuit Court. Cridlin said McCarty was convicted on three counts...
The Smoke Has Cleared but the Dust Hasn't Settled with Changes at the Bristol Casino
Allie Evangelista during a media tour at Bristol Casino's grand openingJohn Dabbs/Photographer. Bristol Casino President Allie Evangelista says the public response to the temporary Bristol Casino has been very positive (90%). Customers like the temporary casino layout with its restaurants, bar, and sportsbook offerings. Evangelista emphasized Hard Rock is focused on entertainment, and thus they continually work to address complaints and concerns.
Obituaries For Saturday August 27, 2022
Worley Doyle Sturgill, age 80, of Eolia, passed away Friday, August 26, 2022 at the Hazard ARH. He is survived by 3 sons: Vernus W. Sturgill of Vicco, Ronnie Sturgill and Dawayne Sturgill both of Eolia; 1 daughter: Renee Dunson of Morristown, Tennessee; 1 brother: Ellis Sturgill of Dry Fork; 9 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
