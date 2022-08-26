Read full article on original website
thelevisalazer.com
GOVERNOR BESHEAR TO JOIN CARTER MONDAY IN ANNOUNCING $2.5 MILLION IN GRANTS FOR LAWRENCE COUNTY
Gov. Beshear to Visit Lawrence, Boyd Counties Monday. What: The Governor will join local leaders to announce infrastructure improvements and grant funding for a local fire departments. Where:. Lawrence County Community Center. 180 Bulldog Lane. Louisa, KY. 1 p.m. BOYD COUNTY. Who:. Gov. Andy Beshear. Sen. Robin Webb. Boyd County...
Clay County revitalization project moving ahead as displaced residents are encouraged to accept affo
Clay County revitalization project moving ahead as displaced residents are encouraged to accept affordable housing
thetrailblazeronline.net
Flood disaster carries into the semester
A summer tragedy has continued to affect students at Morehead State. Devastating floods that hit Eastern Kentucky in July left thousands of residents without basic necessities and shelter only two weeks before the fall semester began at MSU. Brandon Gayhart, a Hazard native, and his family were one of many affected by the event.
WKYT 27
Body that had ‘a lot of decomposition’ found in shed
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway in Madison County. The coroner says the body of a man was found Monday morning in a shed off Fifth Street in Richmond. The person has not yet been identified. We’re told the body had a lot of decomposition. The...
k105.com
Man who saved nine people in eastern Kentucky flooding honored by lawmakers
During a special called session of the Kentucky General Assembly, lawmakers honored an eastern Kentucky man for his heroic efforts saving nine people stranded by floodwaters during historical flooding. “A total of nine individuals did Nathan Day help save that night,” said Rep. John Blanton, who serves Knott, Magoffin and...
WHAS 11
Eastern Kentucky player charged with robbing postal carrier
RICHMOND, Ky. — Eastern Kentucky defensive back Marquae Kirkendoll has been charged with robbing a postal carrier in New Mexico and is no longer enrolled at the school. According to documents filed in federal court in New Mexico this week, the 21-year-old Kirkendoll was also charged with stealing a key from the carrier used to open mail bags and lock boxes, as well as brandishing a gun, aiding and abetting, and conspiracy.
wkyufm.org
Eastern Kentucky floods wrecked small farms. Here’s how to help.
The floods overwhelmed the creek beside Larry Noble’s home in Perry County. In the blink of an eye, rising water washed away a hundred of Noble’s chickens and two dogs from his farm. “It come so fast and come in the night, I can’t tell you nothing. It...
WTVQ
Clark County community honors four-year-old through cake boxes
WINCHESTER, Ky (WTVQ)- Four-year-old Marco Shemwell was known for his giving heart. “He was just like full of life, ya know, so much personality packed into a little four-year-old’s body,” said Ben Shemwell, Marco’s father. “Batman was his favorite superhero. And if you asked him why Batman...
wymt.com
‘We’ve seen resiliency’: Benefit concert in Hazard raises money for flood relief
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday evening, folks hit Main Street in Hazard to enjoy local music and raise money for flood relief. The ‘Healing to the Holler’ flood benefit concert raised money for the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky’s flood relief efforts. The concert featured local artists...
wklw.com
Search Warrant in Lawrence Co Leads to the Recovery of Stolen Items
The Lawrence Co Sheriff’s Office recently executed a search warrant at a residence south of Louisa on Rt. 1690 after an investigation led to the whereabouts of stolen items, linked to a burglary from the San Branch area. Deputies recovered items reported stolen and returned them to their rightful owner. There has been no reports of arrest at this time.
q95fm.net
Dumas Rescue Offering Assistance For Flood Victims Denied By FEMA
An update from the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department:. Have you been denied for FEMA following the recent flooding in eastern Kentucky?. Dumas Rescue, along with Floyd County Sheriff’s Department, Prestonsburg KY, is happy to say we have a contact of 5 retired attorneys willing to spend some time doing this type of assistance!
Whitley County sheriffs monitoring group of ATM thieves
The group of individuals are damaging and stealing ATMs in front of businesses after regular business hours.
q95fm.net
Perry County Man Faces Potential Life Sentence
A man out of Perry County is now facing a potential life sentence, following his indictment on drug and gun charges in federal court. 49-year-old Benjamin Todd Mobelini, of Viper, was indicted on four-counts of meth distribution, possession with the intent to distribute a mixture of meth and fentanyl, and two-counts of felon in possession of a firearm in a drug-trafficking offense. The combination of both drug and gun charges means Mobelini faces a possible sentence of life in prison- if convicted.
foxlexington.com
Decomposing body found in Richmond shed
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A death investigation began Monday after a body was found in a shed in Richmond. Madison County Coroner Jimmy Cornelison told FOX 56, that a man’s body was found in an outbuilding on Fifth Street. Someone noticed the building’s door was ajar and...
wymt.com
‘It saddens us’: Buckhorn and Trace Branch Campgrounds closed for the season
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers posted on Facebook Thursday morning that two local campgrounds will not reopen for the 2022 season. Officials said Buckhorn and Trace Branch Campgrounds will be closed due to “excessive damage from flooding.”. They are issuing refunds for reservations.
Ford Has So Many Unfinished Trucks It Can Be Seen From Space
It's happening again. Ford trucks are piling up in a holding area at the Kentucky Speedway. We though the microchip shortage was over? The post Ford Has So Many Unfinished Trucks It Can Be Seen From Space appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
wymt.com
String of ATM thefts across southern Kentucky under investigation
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - A string of thefts targeting ATMs in southern Kentucky is under investigation. The automated teller machines have been stolen from multiple stores in several counties. Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials say they believe the same people are responsible for all the crimes. Knox County...
Mudslides threaten family's private cemetery
One Letcher County family's private cemetery is slipping away right in front of them as mudslides threaten the hill where the tombstones sit.
Eastern Kentucky flood survivors worried about aid denials, loans
There's growing frustration in eastern Kentucky after flood survivors got turned down for federal recovery loans, but the SBA said denials are a part of the process and there are many reasons you can get denied like low income and poor credit score.
wymt.com
Dog owner finds pet safe in unusual spot after flooding
FISTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Fisty local Kelly Smith lives right by his business, Smith’s scrap yard, and was home when the flood hit. His apartment is above a car wash, but his dogs were still on the ground when the flood waters rushed through. Once the water finally receded,...
