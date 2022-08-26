ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, KY

Flood disaster carries into the semester

A summer tragedy has continued to affect students at Morehead State. Devastating floods that hit Eastern Kentucky in July left thousands of residents without basic necessities and shelter only two weeks before the fall semester began at MSU. Brandon Gayhart, a Hazard native, and his family were one of many affected by the event.
Body that had ‘a lot of decomposition’ found in shed

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway in Madison County. The coroner says the body of a man was found Monday morning in a shed off Fifth Street in Richmond. The person has not yet been identified. We’re told the body had a lot of decomposition. The...
Man who saved nine people in eastern Kentucky flooding honored by lawmakers

During a special called session of the Kentucky General Assembly, lawmakers honored an eastern Kentucky man for his heroic efforts saving nine people stranded by floodwaters during historical flooding. “A total of nine individuals did Nathan Day help save that night,” said Rep. John Blanton, who serves Knott, Magoffin and...
Eastern Kentucky player charged with robbing postal carrier

RICHMOND, Ky. — Eastern Kentucky defensive back Marquae Kirkendoll has been charged with robbing a postal carrier in New Mexico and is no longer enrolled at the school. According to documents filed in federal court in New Mexico this week, the 21-year-old Kirkendoll was also charged with stealing a key from the carrier used to open mail bags and lock boxes, as well as brandishing a gun, aiding and abetting, and conspiracy.
Clark County community honors four-year-old through cake boxes

WINCHESTER, Ky (WTVQ)- Four-year-old Marco Shemwell was known for his giving heart. “He was just like full of life, ya know, so much personality packed into a little four-year-old’s body,” said Ben Shemwell, Marco’s father. “Batman was his favorite superhero. And if you asked him why Batman...
Search Warrant in Lawrence Co Leads to the Recovery of Stolen Items

The Lawrence Co Sheriff’s Office recently executed a search warrant at a residence south of Louisa on Rt. 1690 after an investigation led to the whereabouts of stolen items, linked to a burglary from the San Branch area. Deputies recovered items reported stolen and returned them to their rightful owner. There has been no reports of arrest at this time.
Dumas Rescue Offering Assistance For Flood Victims Denied By FEMA

An update from the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department:. Have you been denied for FEMA following the recent flooding in eastern Kentucky?. Dumas Rescue, along with Floyd County Sheriff’s Department, Prestonsburg KY, is happy to say we have a contact of 5 retired attorneys willing to spend some time doing this type of assistance!
Perry County Man Faces Potential Life Sentence

A man out of Perry County is now facing a potential life sentence, following his indictment on drug and gun charges in federal court. 49-year-old Benjamin Todd Mobelini, of Viper, was indicted on four-counts of meth distribution, possession with the intent to distribute a mixture of meth and fentanyl, and two-counts of felon in possession of a firearm in a drug-trafficking offense. The combination of both drug and gun charges means Mobelini faces a possible sentence of life in prison- if convicted.
Decomposing body found in Richmond shed

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A death investigation began Monday after a body was found in a shed in Richmond. Madison County Coroner Jimmy Cornelison told FOX 56, that a man’s body was found in an outbuilding on Fifth Street. Someone noticed the building’s door was ajar and...
String of ATM thefts across southern Kentucky under investigation

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - A string of thefts targeting ATMs in southern Kentucky is under investigation. The automated teller machines have been stolen from multiple stores in several counties. Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials say they believe the same people are responsible for all the crimes. Knox County...
Dog owner finds pet safe in unusual spot after flooding

FISTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Fisty local Kelly Smith lives right by his business, Smith’s scrap yard, and was home when the flood hit. His apartment is above a car wash, but his dogs were still on the ground when the flood waters rushed through. Once the water finally receded,...
