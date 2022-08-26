ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Chilling details after horror Six Flags Great Adventure rollercoaster malfunction left 14 hurt and 5 hospitalized

By Jon Rogers
 5 days ago

CHILLING details have emerged after 14 passengers were hurt and five were rushed to hospital after a rollercoaster malfunction at an amusement park.

Riders on Six Flags Great Adventure's El Toro, one of the fastest and tallest wooden rollercoasters in the world, say it felt like the carriages “hit a pothole”.

Five people were transported for treatment after riding the El Toro roller coaster Credit: ABC 6
El Toro is one of the fastest and tallest wooden rollercoasters in the world Credit: Getty
The malfunction happened at around 7,30pm Thursday at the Six Flags amusement park in New Jersey Credit: ABC7

Disaster struck at the Six Flags amusement park in Jackson Township, 20 miles east of Trenton, New Jersey, at around 7.30pm Thursday.

So far, it is unclear what caused the mishap.

The ride has been closed for inspection after multiple passengers complained of back pain and needed medical treatment.

Five guests were taken to be medically evaluated with minor neck, back, mouth and tongue injuries.

A total of 14 people were treated on site.

In a recording obtained by WPVI, a 911 responder said: "Nothing came apart when the riders were exiting the cart… something moved on them."

The El Toro ride first opened at the theme park in 2006 and has a top speed of 70mph.

It stands 19 stories high and has a drop of 176 feet at a 76-degree angle.

The rollercoaster reopened this year after a partial derailment on June 29, 2021.

The State Department of Community Affairs had “red-tagged” the rollercoaster following last year’s incident, which meant it was removed from operation and placed under an engineering review.

It reopened in February, after Six Flags reassured the public inspectors had declared the ride safe.

Six Flags Great Adventure was later fined $5,000 for failing to properly notify the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA) about the incident, reports Newsweek.

Park officials though will now be facing questions over the future of the ride following the latest incident.

A female rider took to Facebook to say it appeared as if the carriage “hit a pothole” after the third drop, while another rider claimed they thought they had chipped a tooth.

A Six Flags spokesperson said: “Several guests reported back pain after riding El Toro this evening.

“Five guests were taken to a local medical facility for evaluation. The ride is closed for inspection.”

The Jackson Township Police Department said the injuries were mostly minor and no officers responded to the scene.

El Toro was voted the best wooden coaster in the world by both the 2011 Internet Coaster Poll and Amusement Today's Golden Ticket Awards in 2017.

The ride has been closed for inspection after five people were taken to hospital Credit: ABC 6

concernedcitizen_oh
4d ago

well it's in jersey for starters! people getting on roller coasters should know that wooden coasters are the hardest on your bodies. if you didn't know that, don't get on em

lilly strong?
4d ago

What gets me is people stand in line to be scared to death ( secret... keep you feet firmly on the floor and eyes closed) but I wouldn't ride one that was broken a year ago!!! My sampathy goes out to the "truly" . physically hurt🤔.but I sure the "mentally" injured deserve their share of the pot as well

Punisher?
4d ago

Wow, they really don't care don't they, making so much money the ride has become more important than the safety of the people

